SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 Cast Revealed: Jim Carrey And Keanu Reeves Returning, As Matt Berry And More Confirmed

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 Cast Revealed: Jim Carrey And Keanu Reeves Returning, As Matt Berry And More Confirmed

Paramount Pictures has announced the full cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 4, with several major stars now confirmed to return along with more than a few big additions to the stacked ensemble.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 19, 2026 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Sonic the Hedgehog
Source: Toonado.com

We have a new teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 (via Toonado.com), confirming that Ben Kingsley (Wonder Man) and Nick Offerman (The Last of Us) are officially joining Paramount's Sonic Universe. 

Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd) and Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) have also boarded the movie's cast, along with returning stars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Lee Majdoub. 

They play Sonic, Dr. Robotnik, Knuckles, Shadow, Tom, Maddie, Tails, and Agent Stone.

Kristen Bell (Frozen) is voicing Amy Rose in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which was confirmed by Paramount a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, there's no word on who Kingsley, Offerman, Ayoade, and Berry have been cast as. 

The big news here, of course, is that Carrey will reprise his role as the villainous Dr. Robotnik. We're sure many of you will also welcome the news that Reeves is back as Shadow (the character's fate was left ambiguous at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 3).

Released in 2020, Sonic the Hedgehog grossed $319 million worldwide. The movie's controversial redesign of Sonic very nearly derailed the project. However, Paramount decided to delay its release date to basically redo the character and bring him more in line with the games. 

In 2022, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 grossed $405 million worldwide, with the threequel making $492 million globally in 2024. That makes this a $1 billion franchise for Paramount, so this fourth chapter will likely pull out all the stops. 

"If you see the end of this film, it teases stuff that would be the coolest thing to bring into our franchise," Schwartz said at the end of 2024. "And I want so badly to play with that storyline. So I am very much into it and very much want to add. And they've found ways to make sure that everybody gets to play a little bit."

"And I think what you're saying is exactly correct, where it's like we're making a team, so we get to play together. It's me, Sonic, if you talk with CG characters. Me, Tails, Knuckles. Do you know what I mean? As a team," the actor continued. "One person's strength with Knuckles, the speed with Sonic, the flight and Gizmos with Tails and us learning how to work as a team."

Schwartz added, "I think about how many great Guardians of the Galaxy, or The Avengers, or Fantastic Four or X-Men. Like once you figure that out, you could really play things. You could really let everybody have their moment, and then together, like Voltron, come and be even more powerful."

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 races into theaters on March 19, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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