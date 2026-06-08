Sir Idris Elba Sets The Record Straight On James Bond Rumors: "Let's Not Try And Make It Woke"

Sir Idris Elba Sets The Record Straight On James Bond Rumors: &quot;Let's Not Try And Make It Woke&quot;

Sir Idris Elba, who can currently be seen as Man-At-Arms in Masters of the Universe, has set the record straight on persistent rumours that he's set to take on the role of James Bond...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 08, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: James Bond
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

Idris Elba (actually, that'll be Sir Idris Elba now) has been rumoured to be in contention to play James Bond for many years, and he was a very popular fan pick to take over as 007 when Daniel Craig left the role behind in 2021's No Time To Die.

Though the Masters of the Universe star has always maintained that he was never actually in talks, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli admitted that the actor was "part of the conversation" in a 2022 interview.

"Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor. And, you know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat."

In a new GQ profile, Elba insists that the rumours were "never legit," and explains why he really doesn't have much interest in playing Bond, anyway.

“I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing. James Bond was written how he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it. And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And [audiences] won’t [all] go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period.”

“Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try and make it woke,” Elba continued. “I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond.”

Last summer, we got word that Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Blade Runner 2049) had officially signed on to direct the next movie, and more recently, we learned that the project enlisted Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, Locke) as screenwriter.

Casting is said to be underway with prolific casting director Nina Gold (Game of Thrones, The Crown) leading the charge, and the rumor mill has turned up a couple of names that could potentially be on the studio's radar to play the next take on 007.

Callum Turner is believed to be Villeneuve's "top choice," but we've also heard that Tom Francis, best known for his Olivier-winning role opposite Nicole Scherzinger in the stage musical Sunset Boulevard, has already auditioned. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jacob Elordi have also emerged as popular picks.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

The studio has also enlisted producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman to oversee the project.

Pascal and Heyman said, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Villeneuve will also serve as executive Producer, alongside Tanya Lapointe.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
007: First Light Hailed As The Best James Bond Game Since GoldenEye In First Reviews
Related:

007: First Light Hailed As The Best James Bond Game Since GoldenEye In First Reviews
James Bond 26: First Actor Who's Auditioned To Play The Next 007 Has Been Revealed
Recommended For You:

James Bond 26: First Actor Who's Auditioned To Play The Next 007 Has Been Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 6/8/2026, 10:39 AM
Whether it’s woke or not is one thing, but he really would’ve made an amazing Bond like ten years ago. Too old now.

I still want them to do an old man Bond story with Pierce Brosnan. Just one!
Repian
Repian - 6/8/2026, 11:45 AM
@RichardGrayson - 007: Another Day of Life
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/8/2026, 10:45 AM
I wouldn't mind a race change because I'm not that kind of person, but the movies in the franchise will suffer greatly because there are people out there that only care about race and stupid stuff like this. We can thank the current Administration for thinking it's okay to be a piece of shit
NitroBlastoid12
NitroBlastoid12 - 6/8/2026, 11:18 AM
@bobevanz - Just a question, not here to attack you, but did you read what he said? James Bond was written the way he was written for a reason.

For me personally, this is the reason why I don't want Blade, Black Panther, etc. to be white, Shang-Chi to be Black, or Mario to shave his mustache and throw away his hat. But when you say this, people instantly call you a racist.

I want them to respect the source material. If you want something else, write your own story. If you (not literally you, but people in general) don't care about this, that's fine, but a lot of people do, and you should respect that as well, in my opinion, instead of playing the racist card because people have a different opinion.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/8/2026, 11:27 AM
@bobevanz - what has trump got to do with this you imbecile
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/8/2026, 11:34 AM
@bobevanz - So.. The current administration has nothing to do with this. Had Bond been cast as a black man during the Obama Administration there would be just as many yells and screams as there would be today.
I also am not against race changes IF it does not directly affect the source material.
It would not work for Daniel Craig to play Blackpanther, as it would not make sense for Bond to be cast by a black man. Or Woman for that matter.
Some things need to stay how they were written.
Also, stop blaming Trump for everything. 30 years from now the world will still suck as much as it did 60 years prior.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/8/2026, 11:34 AM
@NitroBlastoid12 - well said.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 6/8/2026, 10:49 AM
Bond being British is more important than what color he is, and Idris is as British as they come. I’d love to see him play an older, seasoned Bond for a couple of films.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/8/2026, 11:05 AM
@SheepishOne - I agree completely

Maybe Amazon would be more open to an Elseworlds Bond so to speak besides the main one to do a film or 2 with Elba but i doubt it.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/8/2026, 11:17 AM
@SheepishOne - my thoughts exactly
NitroBlastoid12
NitroBlastoid12 - 6/8/2026, 11:18 AM
@SheepishOne - @bobevanz - Just a question, not here to attack you, but did you read what he said? James Bond was written the way he was written for a reason.

For me personally, this is the reason why I don't want Blade, Black Panther, etc. to be white, Shang-Chi to be Black, or Mario to shave his mustache and throw away his hat. But when you say this, people instantly call you a racist.

I want them to respect the source material. If you want something else, write your own story. If you (not literally you, but people in general) don't care about this, that's fine, but a lot of people do, and you should respect that as well, in my opinion, instead of playing the racist card because people have a different opinion.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/8/2026, 10:51 AM
I know people have issues with him but I think Cavil was born to play Bond. Handsome, charming, British, and believably kick ass, he’s Bond. But it ain’t gonna happen. Amazon is going to do “Young Bond” which could work or be a disaster if they betray who Bond is and try and “modernize” him.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/8/2026, 10:54 AM
@Bucky74 - He's really not a strong actor, though, and I say that as a fan of his Superman (in Man of Steel, at least).
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/8/2026, 11:00 AM
@Bucky74 - I'm sorry but have you seen his audition tape? He was a good superman though.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/8/2026, 11:09 AM
@theBlackSquare - I had heard he killed the audition but was too young at the time and the producers wanted someone older back then
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/8/2026, 11:11 AM
@MarkCassidy - I love him as Superman (with a better script he’d have been the best Supes ever) and think that he’s good at roles that fall in his wheelhouse. Charming and suave tough guy fall in his wheelhouse
VileBlood
VileBlood - 6/8/2026, 11:32 AM
@Bucky74 - Cavill has no range or personality. He's just a good looking dude, compare him to someone like Daniel Craig who is leagues ahead of Cavill when it comes to acting range.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/8/2026, 11:37 AM
@VileBlood - Craig was awesome as Bond but I think Cavil does have personality. It’s a certain Brit charm and dry wit. His Superman was written to grimace a lot but that was not on him.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/8/2026, 11:11 AM
Oh shhhhhhiiiiiiiiiii…..
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/8/2026, 11:14 AM
I get what he means and understand his perspective but Idris would indeed have made a good James Bond imo regardless of race since he has all the qualities such as the physicality & suaveness that the character requires imo (obviously , it won’t happen now since he’s too old so oh well).

User Comment Image

Anyway , personally i think an actor being British and embodying the qualities of Bond is more important then race tbh!!.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/8/2026, 11:18 AM
Barry Bond should be white. Super duper simple. Let them cast a young(er) white guy and call it a day. They could easily make a Black super-spy film/show. Iris was too old years ago LOL
NitroBlastoid12
NitroBlastoid12 - 6/8/2026, 11:20 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - theres also 001-006 and anything beyond 007 that you can do anything you want with like Alec Trevelyan in Goldeneye so you can easily add someone and give him a different name problem solved , source marerial respected.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/8/2026, 11:22 AM
Also , I have come around on Callum Turner as the new James Bond so if he is Villenueve’s first choice then i would be willing to give him a shot!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 6/8/2026, 11:25 AM
says the guy who took a role for a white guy more than once
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/8/2026, 11:26 AM
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/8/2026, 11:28 AM
I’m tired of people using woke as if it’s some derogatory term. He’s not wrong that the franchise would suffer because people would boycott it over color, but it just goes to show how far we still have to go
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/8/2026, 11:36 AM
He's right; some countries don't even like to market Black characters on posters. There was always gonna be some backlash. With that being said, I wish they just brought him on as another 00 Agent.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/8/2026, 11:36 AM
And yet people call Masters of the Universe "woke" because he is in it...
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/8/2026, 11:41 AM
@MisterBones - nobody wants to see lajames delbond, if they make a black man James bond what will happen, he will be driving around in a Cadillac and getting every woman he seduces pregnant then bailing on her and leaving her raise the child on welfare, come on nobody wants that
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/8/2026, 11:55 AM
@Dcmarvel2025 - User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder