Sir Idris Elba Sets The Record Straight On James Bond Rumors: "Let's Not Try And Make It Woke"

Idris Elba (actually, that'll be Sir Idris Elba now) has been rumoured to be in contention to play James Bond for many years, and he was a very popular fan pick to take over as 007 when Daniel Craig left the role behind in 2021's No Time To Die.

Though the Masters of the Universe star has always maintained that he was never actually in talks, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli admitted that the actor was "part of the conversation" in a 2022 interview.

"Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor. And, you know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat."

In a new GQ profile, Elba insists that the rumours were "never legit," and explains why he really doesn't have much interest in playing Bond, anyway.

“I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing. James Bond was written how he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it. And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And [audiences] won’t [all] go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period.”

“Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try and make it woke,” Elba continued. “I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond.”

Last summer, we got word that Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Blade Runner 2049) had officially signed on to direct the next movie, and more recently, we learned that the project enlisted Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, Locke) as screenwriter.

Casting is said to be underway with prolific casting director Nina Gold (Game of Thrones, The Crown) leading the charge, and the rumor mill has turned up a couple of names that could potentially be on the studio's radar to play the next take on 007.

Callum Turner is believed to be Villeneuve's "top choice," but we've also heard that Tom Francis, best known for his Olivier-winning role opposite Nicole Scherzinger in the stage musical Sunset Boulevard, has already auditioned. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jacob Elordi have also emerged as popular picks.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

The studio has also enlisted producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman to oversee the project.

Pascal and Heyman said, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Villeneuve will also serve as executive Producer, alongside Tanya Lapointe.