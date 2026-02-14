Callum Turner Responds To JAMES BOND Rumors: "It's Very Early For That Question..."

Callum Turner has responded to the recent rumor that he's a "top choice" to play the next James Bond, and while he declined to comment, he didn't deny the report...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 14, 2026 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: James Bond
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

Last summer, we got word that Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Blade Runner 2049) had officially signed on to direct the next James Bond movie, and more recently, we learned that the project enlisted Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, Locke) as screenwriter.

Though reports indicate that casting is not underway just yet, the rumor mill has turned up a couple of names that could potentially be on the studio's radar to play the next incarnation of 007, and Callum Turner is believed to be Villeneuve's "top choice" to step into the role of the iconic secret agent.

The Eternity star was asked about the rumor while doing press for his latest film, Rosebush Pruning, and while he declined to comment, the fact that he didn't debunk the report outright could be very telling.

“It’s very early for that question,” Turner said. “I’m not going to comment on it.” His co-star Tracy Letts then jokingly interjected: “I’m sorry… I’m the next James Bond!”

The 35-year-old actor has appeared in a number of British TV shows and movies, but his probably best-known in the US for playing Theseus, the brother of Newt Scamander, in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Turner can currently be seen starring alongside Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen in fantasy romance, Eternity.

Edward Berger (Conclave), Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World), Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), and Paul King (Paddington) were all said to be in contention to direct before Villeneuve landed the gig.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

Last year, we got word that the studio had enlisted producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman to oversee the project.

Pascal and Heyman said, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Villeneuve will also serve as executive Producer, alongside Tanya Lapointe.

Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
