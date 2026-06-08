Scooby-Doo: Origins Reveals First Look At Live-Action Scooby-Doo In New Teaser Trailer

The first teaser for Scooby-Doo: Origins just dropped (via Toonado.com), and it features our first look at the titular pooch. For the first time on screen, a real dog will portray Scooby-Doo, seemingly confirming that this show will be—mostly—grounded in reality.

After all, it's hard to imagine this pup reeling off lines like, "Scooby-Doobie-Doo!" and "Ruh-roh!" Still, we can't entirely discount the possibility that Scooby-Doo will talk.

That will depend on the show's tone and whether this is one of those remakes that attempt to put a very specific real-life spin on an animated property. The sneak peek also shows Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, promising that we'll learn how he and Scooby became best friends.

Fans have spent months speculating about how Scooby-Doo would be portrayed in Scooby-Doo: Origins, with the prevailing theory being that he'd be a CG creation, similar to the live-action movies from the early 2000s. Scooby looked very much like his cartoon counterpart there, but this reboot is keeping things real.

The reaction on social media has been mixed, with many fans unhappy that Scooby-Doo is just a dog. It's far too soon to write the series off based on this alone, and we'll hopefully get a full trailer later this year.

It's also been confirmed today that, with cameras rolling in Atlanta, Georgia, the show is set to premiere on Netflix next year. A specific premiere date hasn't been revealed yet, but a non-CG Scooby has likely sped up production.

In Scooby-Doo: Origins, showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg (and their production company, Midnight Radio) are going back to the beginning, and the terrifying case that started it all.

"During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy who may have been a witness to a supernatural murder," reads the official synopsis for the series.

"Alongside the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-handsome new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that’s pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

Scooby-Doo: Origins stars Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers. Paul Water Hauser is also confirmed to appear, while it was recently reported that Roseanne alum Sara Gilbert has boarded the series.

The live-action prequel is executive produced by Rosenberg and Appelbaum, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman (via Berlanti Productions), and André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Adrienne Erickson (via Midnight Radio). Toby Haynes will also serve as an executive producer and direct the premiere episode.

As noted, Scooby-Doo: Origins premieres on Netflix in 2027.