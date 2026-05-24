Spider-Man 2 Star Alfred Molina Says He Signed Three-Picture Deal; Breaks Silence On Possible MCU Return

Spider-Man 2 Star Alfred Molina Says He Signed Three-Picture Deal; Breaks Silence On Possible MCU Return

Alfred Molina has opened up about potentially reprising his role as Doctor Octopus in a future Spider-Man movie and reveals that he originally signed a three-picture deal as Doctor Octopus.

News
By JoshWilding - May 24, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: No Way Home
Source: Variety

Many actors could have taken on the role of Doctor Otto Octavius in 2004's Spider-Man 2, but filmmaker Sam Raimi made the best choice possible with Alfred Molina.

The actor made Doctor Octopus his own, and his take on the villain is still considered one of the best comic book supervillains to have graced the big screen. While his story reached a definitive end in Spider-Man 2's closing moments—when Otto regained his senses and sacrificed himself to save Peter Parker and New York—he returned in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Pulled into Earth-616 moments before his demise, Doc Ock initially clashed with Tom Holland's web-slinger. Fortunately, his mind was cured, and Otto later helped the Spider-Men turn the tide against Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard on the Statue of Liberty. 

Variety recently spoke with Molina, and was asked whether the door is open to him reprising his most iconic role in a future Spider-Man movie.

"Who knows? When I did 'Spider-Man 2' for Sam Raimi back in 2004, I remember at the time they had me on a three-movie option," the actor revealed. "The contract said that should they choose to renew that option, they had the right to bring me back. When I shot the scene where Octavius dies and sacrifices himself, I said to the producers, 'Well, I guess my option is null and void.'" 

"But Avi Arad, who was running Marvel at the time, said, 'Well, no one really dies in this universe.' So I thought, 'Oh, OK,' but I didn’t think it would be 17 years before I did it again. Then, when they asked me to come back, I remember saying to Amy Pascal, 'I’ve got crow’s feet. I’ve got a double chin. I’m not a youngster anymore,' and the director, Jon Watts, said, 'Don’t worry, we can fix all of that with technology.'"

"So I jumped in, and 'No Way Home' was great fun. Now if it comes up, I don’t know what the future holds," Molina continued. "I think we might have to just leave Doc Ock in a nice, prominent place in the rogues’ gallery of villains, but honestly, if they came knocking on my door and said we’d love you to do it again, I would do it again, no doubt. I doubt if it’ll happen, though."

Asked if he's excited about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Molina replied, "Yeah. I love those movies. I honestly don’t know too much about the new one. I’m not even sure who the villain is." In fairness, neither are we! The Scorpion and Tombstone are thought to be the most likely candidates.

While we don't anticipate seeing any of Spider-Man: No Way Home's sinister villains in the immediate future, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to reteam with Holland in the not-too-distant future. That could happen as soon as next December's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/24/2026, 2:45 PM
He went to Epstein island
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/24/2026, 3:26 PM
@Malatrova15 - I have evidence that you went to Epstein island.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/24/2026, 2:50 PM
GOD TIER casting
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2026, 3:00 PM
@JackDeth - truly he is/was.

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kylo0607
kylo0607 - 5/24/2026, 2:54 PM
You've made an article about Alfred Molina and didn't even mention his birthday today.

Quite low of you Josh and we all know you have many of those.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2026, 3:07 PM
Honestly as much as I enjoyed Molina’s more tragic & sympathetic version of Doctor Octopus , I don’t see us getting him in the role again after NWH tbh nor do I think should we…

I feel post SW , the Multiverse should be kept to a limit or used barely if at all so that we can focus on the MCU iterations of these characters so I would rather a new actor take on the role and help craft their own take on Otto Octavius alongside the writers & directors so fingers crossed.

Anyway in regards to Alfred Molina , I am halfway through his new Netflix show “The Boroughs” right now and liking it so looking forward to seeing how it wraps up!!.

?si=PZ0GsGRtDZ7aLrEu
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/24/2026, 3:24 PM
Ironically, the next time we get Doc Ock, my ideal choice to play him would be Stephen Root - and I'd love to see said take delve more into his arrogant side a la the Insomniac game.
Thing94
Thing94 - 5/24/2026, 3:27 PM
Yeay Alfred, we all don't even know who the villain is in Brand New Day now that you mentioned it lol
WaffeX
WaffeX - 5/24/2026, 3:46 PM
His new show "The Boroughs" is great... and Geena Davis is a GILF
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/24/2026, 3:48 PM
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