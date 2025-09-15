Tom Holland Reveals The One Moment From Marvel Studios' SPIDER-MAN Trilogy He Wishes He Could Relive

Tom Holland Reveals The One Moment From Marvel Studios' SPIDER-MAN Trilogy He Wishes He Could Relive

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has revealed the one moment from his MCU trilogy that he'd relive if given the chance, and reflects on being cast as Peter Parker by Marvel Studios. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 15, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: No Way Home
Source: Dazed

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a critical and commercial hit, grossing a massive $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office following glowing reviews.

While there were leaks and rumours in advance (that may have even been where the "scooper" culture started), Sony Pictures successfully built hype for the threequel by leaving us all guessing about whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would appear.

They did, of course, and the result was an unforgettable team-up with the three live-action Spider-Men swinging into action together to fight the Sinister Six Five.

During an interview with Dazed to promote Prada's Paradigme Eau de Parfum, the MCU's wall-crawler, Tom Holland, revealed the one moment from his life he'd like to experience again if given the chance. 

"Some things immediately spring to mind that I’m not gonna talk about, that I would love to go back and relive. I think things that would be appropriate to talk about are being on set with Toby [Maguire] and Andrew [Garfield] for the first time," the actor shared. "It was a day filled with so many nerves and anticipation that concluded with three long-lost brothers coming together. It was a really, really special time."

"Also, the day that I got cast as Spider-Man is imprinted in my mind. Oh my God, it was so crazy. I’d love to be a fly on the wall and watch that young kid, my life changed that day," Holland continued. "I was in my bed at my parents’ house. I remember I was I sat on the left side of my bed on my computer. I just played golf with my dad."

"I went on Instagram, and Marvel had posted a picture of Spider-Man and said go to our website to find out who the new Spider-Man is," he recalled. "So I remember, I was on my laptop and it said my name. It was crazy."

Later in the interview, Holland shared the unexpected connection between Peter Parker and Paradigme.

"I felt like Peter Parker would be a great person to wear Prada Paradigme, because he’s very kind of, he’s very easy breezy, and I think it really does smell like a breath of fresh air," he explained. "It has a real citrus, fresh quality to it. It has lots of vanilla, which is very sweet. Peter Parker is very sweet, so he’d probably be a good shout."

Holland will make his long-awaited return to the MCU in next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. From there, he's expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and at least two more solo outings. When or where he'll reunite with Maguire and Garfield isn't clear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. 

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Director Jon Watts Reveals Version Of The Movie He Absolutely Refused To Make
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Director Jon Watts Reveals Version Of The Movie He "Absolutely Refused" To Make
Andrew Garfield Would Love To Play SPIDER-MAN Again, But It Would Have To Be Very Weird
Recommended For You:

Andrew Garfield "Would Love" To Play SPIDER-MAN Again, But "It Would Have To Be Very Weird"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/15/2025, 3:00 PM
This is 100% a new low for Josh Wilding and for CBM:

Later in the interview, Holland shared the unexpected connection between Peter Parker and Paradigme.

"I felt like Peter Parker would be a great person to wear Prada Paradigme, because he’s very kind of, he’s very easy breezy, and I think it really does smell like a breath of fresh air," he explained. "It has a real citrus, fresh quality to it. It has lots of vanilla, which is very sweet. Peter Parker is very sweet, so he’d probably be a good shout."

This article is called "Astroturfing." It is an advertisement for this cologne product called "Paradigm" wrapped around some fluff about Tom Holland acting as Spider-Man.

Either mark this article for what it is CBM, an advertisement, or remove all information in the article about the product being advertisement, or I report it to the FTC as astroturfing which is illegal. No, I'm not kidding.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/15/2025, 3:16 PM
@HistoryofMatt - We know Josh is a tool; but you need to get a bit more of a life, pal. Report to FTC, good lord...
Cap1
Cap1 - 9/15/2025, 3:26 PM
Josh shamelessly bookending this with a blatant but ‘hidden’ ad, every day he finds new ways to certify how soulless he is. Tom Holland seems like a good bloke though !

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder