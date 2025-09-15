Tom Holland Reveals The One Moment From Marvel Studios' SPIDER-MAN Trilogy He Wishes He Could Relive

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a critical and commercial hit, grossing a massive $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office following glowing reviews.

While there were leaks and rumours in advance (that may have even been where the "scooper" culture started), Sony Pictures successfully built hype for the threequel by leaving us all guessing about whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would appear.

They did, of course, and the result was an unforgettable team-up with the three live-action Spider-Men swinging into action together to fight the Sinister Six Five.

During an interview with Dazed to promote Prada's Paradigme Eau de Parfum, the MCU's wall-crawler, Tom Holland, revealed the one moment from his life he'd like to experience again if given the chance.

"Some things immediately spring to mind that I’m not gonna talk about, that I would love to go back and relive. I think things that would be appropriate to talk about are being on set with Toby [Maguire] and Andrew [Garfield] for the first time," the actor shared. "It was a day filled with so many nerves and anticipation that concluded with three long-lost brothers coming together. It was a really, really special time."

"Also, the day that I got cast as Spider-Man is imprinted in my mind. Oh my God, it was so crazy. I’d love to be a fly on the wall and watch that young kid, my life changed that day," Holland continued. "I was in my bed at my parents’ house. I remember I was I sat on the left side of my bed on my computer. I just played golf with my dad."

"I went on Instagram, and Marvel had posted a picture of Spider-Man and said go to our website to find out who the new Spider-Man is," he recalled. "So I remember, I was on my laptop and it said my name. It was crazy."

Later in the interview, Holland shared the unexpected connection between Peter Parker and Paradigme.

"I felt like Peter Parker would be a great person to wear Prada Paradigme, because he’s very kind of, he’s very easy breezy, and I think it really does smell like a breath of fresh air," he explained. "It has a real citrus, fresh quality to it. It has lots of vanilla, which is very sweet. Peter Parker is very sweet, so he’d probably be a good shout."

Holland will make his long-awaited return to the MCU in next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. From there, he's expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and at least two more solo outings. When or where he'll reunite with Maguire and Garfield isn't clear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.