Jon Watts On SKELETON CREW Finale Spoilers And SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Easter Egg Nobody Has Spotted

The season finale of Skeleton Crew debuted on Disney+ last Tuesday, and showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford have now weighed-in on some of the episode's biggest moments, as well as the possibility of the main characters returning for a second season.

Spoilers follow.

Towards the end of "The Real Good Guys," Wim, Fern, KB and Neel manage to get a message to Kh'ymm, who sends the New Republic to protect At Attin from the pirate invasion. Realizing that he's beaten, Jod Na Nawood decides to throw down his blaster and face his fate (though his slight change of expression does suggest that he might have an escape plan).

Though Jod doesn't harm the kids when he clearly has every opportunity to do so, he wasn't given the full redemption arc many expected.

"We played it up because I think that he truly did come to like [the kids], but then he pushes them away," Ford explains to Screen Rant in a new interview. "And I think that you see that throughout the people he knows like Kh'ymm or Pokkit, these are people that he had a moment with too and then pushed them away and betrayed them somehow. It again speaks to his character. He has this problem; he can't get too close to people even if he actually likes them."

Watts adds: "It was great, though, because when we didn't do it - when we didn't have that redemption flip - it really seemed to surprise people and catch them off guard. Then they weren't sure what was going to happen next."

There's always a chance we might see Jod turn over a new leaf in a second season - if the show is renewed, that is.

Though official viewership numbers have not been disclosed, Nielsen's recent estimates were not particularly positive. If the series does return, however, Watts and Ford have some ideas for how the story could progress.

"We've sort of tracked out how we would want [the characters] to develop and grow up and where they would intersect in the larger galaxy," said Watts. "We definitely have ideas in mind. It's such a dynamic moment in the Star Wars timeline, and with At Attin having been this completely secluded planet that's now suddenly thrust into it, it's not just the kids growing up and fitting into it. It's like this whole new society suddenly having to get up to speed with what's actually going on in the world. There are so many fascinating possibilities there."

Finally, Watts was asked about any potential Easter eggs in Skeleton Crew that fans may have missed, and responded by revealing that he did include something in Spider-Man: No Way Home that nobody has spotted yet.

"It's a hard one, but people found a lot of our intentionally placed Easter eggs. There was also a thing where people find Easter eggs that we didn't put there. We're like, 'Yeah, great.'"

Before you rush off to rewatch the movie to see if Doctor Doom can be glimpsed in a reflection or something, this Easter egg has nothing to do with Marvel and is actually a nod to Watts and Christopher Ford's old YouTube channel waverlyflams.

"There's some very, very deep-cut references to dumb videos that Ford and I made on YouTube a long time ago,"

Matter of fact, where’s everybody from?



All episodes of #SkeletonCrew are now streaming, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5hnZuEGgRB — Star Wars (@starwars) January 16, 2025

Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) directed episodes of the show, along Watts, Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

In addition to Law, the titular crew consists of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."