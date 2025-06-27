SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Director Jon Watts Reveals Version Of The Movie He "Absolutely Refused" To Make

In a new interview, Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts outlines one version of the movie that was pitched early on that he flat out refused to make... and it's easy to see why!

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 27, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: No Way Home

2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home brought fans a team-up they never expected to see on the big screen, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as their takes on the iconic web-slinging hero from Sam Raimi's trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man movies, respectively.

Though both actors were deliberately kept out of all marketing in the build-up to the film's release, their involvement was one of the MCU's worst-kept secrets. Maguire and Garfield ended up having fairly substantial roles in No Way Home once they showed up, but this may not have been the case if a certain unnamed individual had their way.

While speaking to Collider, director Jon Watts revealed that an idea that was pitched from "one unspoken person" was to have Garfield and Maguire's Spideys swing by for what would have been little more than cameo appearances during the final battle.

"I remember there was one unspoken person who was like, 'Whatever is happening in the movie in the third act, oh no, Peter Parker’s in trouble! Thwip, where did that web come from? Thwip, where did that web come from?' Reveal: Tobey and Andrew. They swing in, they save the day, they leave. I was like, 'I won’t make that. I absolutely refuse to make that.' Just a character showing up for a cameo, being like, 'Hello! Remember me? Okay, see you later.' I was like, 'That’s not going to happen.'"

We don't know for certain who Watts is referring to here, but we're sure there will be plenty of speculation!

Thankfully, Watts stuck to his guns, and Peters 2 and 3 proved to be vital parts of the story.

"So, with this broad-stroke idea about three versions of the same guy being able to learn to help each other in a really dark time, I thought that was enough of an emotional seat to build a story around," Watts continued. "As you do that, you’re like 'Well, why are they all here? What happened? How do you get to this situation?' That’s how we did it. We started there. It involves taking everyone seriously as a character, making sure it’s about something real and emotional, and then building it from there."

Watts will not return to direct the fourth Spider-Man movie, Brand New Day, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton stepping behind the camera.

Earlier today, cinematographer Brett Pawlak shared some very interesting images as part of a mood board, which you can check out here.

Related:

Recommended For You:

OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 6/27/2025, 4:02 PM
Good choice.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 6/27/2025, 4:05 PM
Some people had issues with No Way Home but this is an example of how bad it could’ve been
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/27/2025, 4:06 PM
He made the right decision. What they did was much more emotionally resonant
Android
Android - 6/27/2025, 4:07 PM
He should have been in the writers of Multiverse of Madness' ear , because no one wanted 5 minute "hey you remember x character" cameos just it then have the characters killed off like they were .
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 6/27/2025, 4:22 PM
@Android - yep The Illuminati were wasted, could have been developed giving that we will have Prof X and Bynary again on Doomsday 🙄
Android
Android - 6/27/2025, 5:08 PM
@YonnyLayna - even just had their deaths be a slow more "oh crap black bolt is down we need to go "
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/27/2025, 4:08 PM
And it worked out wonderfully. I really like how these versions of Spider-Man were written like brothers instead of uneasy allies like the comics tend to do whenever Parker has to team up with an alternate universe Spider-Man.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 6/27/2025, 4:08 PM
"Look we can save a lot of money if we don't use them for more than 15 seconds of screen time, we can get it half off if they don't talk! ......have you thought about CGI!?"
Kurban
Kurban - 6/27/2025, 4:13 PM
My hunch is probably the former CEO of Sony Pictures. Looking to maximize engagement but limit spending so they don’t have to pay Tobey and Andrew more money.
PantherKing
PantherKing - 6/27/2025, 4:18 PM
Either Pascal or Avi Arad
Android
Android - 6/27/2025, 5:09 PM
@PantherKing - disagree avi is a showman who wants to market as much as possible and Pascal is the one who's running the show so if it was her it'd have been that,,much like the horrible 2016 Ghostbusters was hee.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/27/2025, 4:49 PM
I haven't watched this or Deadpool 3 since the steelbooks came out, they served their purpose to solely make money and pass the time. Other than the team ups, they're meaningless movies. At least some people enjoy it and they make money for the theaters
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2025, 4:50 PM
I’m glad he stood his ground because what we ended up with was much better imo…

By allowed the Peters to bond a bit with each other and help each other in small or big ways , it made the resolution more emotionally satisfying then them just showing up for a blink and you miss appearance essentially.

Their chemistry & dynamic elevated the film imo!!.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2025, 5:03 PM
Off topic:

@MarkJulian
@JoshWilding

Jacob Elordi , Harris Dickinson & Tom Holland being considered for Denis Villenueve’s Bond film.

https://variety.com/2025/film/news/amazon-james-bond-wants-tom-holland-jacob-elordi-1236442329/
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/27/2025, 5:06 PM
Great choice not to do that because "Spider-Man: No Way Home" significantly outperformed both "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "Spider-Man" (the first movie) at the box office. "No Way Home" grossed $1.92 billion worldwide, while "The Amazing Spider-Man" made $757.9 million and the original "Spider-Man" earned $825 million. This makes "No Way Home" the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie to date.
Here's a more detailed breakdown:
Spider-Man: No Way Home: $1.92 billion worldwide.
The Amazing Spider-Man: $757.9 million worldwide.
Spider-Man (2002): $825 million worldwide.

CHECK FOR YOURSELF WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

