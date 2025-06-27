SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Cinematographer Shares Images Of Spidey Facing Off Against Savage Hulk

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cinematographer, Brett Pawlak, has shared some very interesting images to his Pinterest account, which many fans are taking as confirmation that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/The Hulk will appear in the movie.

The pics, which are believed to be part of a mood board for Brand New Day, are a mixture of stills from the previous Spider-Man movies featuring Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya), and comic book art showing the Wall-Crawler both teaming up with and battling against The Hulk.

A recent rumor claimed that the Green Goliath will serve as the villain of the piece, which would presumably mean that Smart Hulk, or Professor Hulk if you prefer, will revert to his Savage form and embark on one of his signature rampages. This would line up with previous rumors relating to Marvel's plans for the character, and could lay the groundwork for a future World War Hulk-inspired event.

Last week, the trades confirmed that Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his Daredevil: Born Again role as Frank Castle in the fourth Spider-Man film, so Spidey joining forces with The Punisher to take on The Hulk is looking more and more likely.

Other villains are expected to feature (Tombstone, Scorpion and Boomerang are rumored following a recent report from a Disney event in Vegas), but Spider-Man vs. The Hulk is one of many clashes comic book fans have been waiting to see on the big screen, so this potential showdown would be sure to generate a lot of hype and excitement.

Brett Pawlak, the director of photography for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’, has created a moodboard for the movie.



One of the pictures features Savage Hulk. pic.twitter.com/vrXoz8JRnE — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) June 27, 2025

We are SOOO back



Look at all the images on his mood board for the film: https://t.co/AGS3yIfC2O https://t.co/nxkIwada52 pic.twitter.com/TuHpaIH7Rk — Rayyan*🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) June 27, 2025

Ruffalo and Bernthal will join new cast members Sadie Sink (the latest rumor points to her playing a Gwen Stacy variant) and Liza Colón-Zayas. We have also heard that Steven Yeun is in talks for an undisclosed role, and Michael Mando is expected to return as the Scorpion.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.