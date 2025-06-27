SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Cinematographer Shares Images Of Spidey Facing Off Against Savage Hulk

Though this doesn't necessarily confirm anything, Spider-Man: Brand New Day cinematographer Brett Pawlak has sent speculation into overdrive by sharing some very interesting pictures...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 27, 2025 02:06 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cinematographer, Brett Pawlak, has shared some very interesting images to his Pinterest account, which many fans are taking as confirmation that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/The Hulk will appear in the movie.

The pics, which are believed to be part of a mood board for Brand New Day, are a mixture of stills from the previous Spider-Man movies featuring Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya), and comic book art showing the Wall-Crawler both teaming up with and battling against The Hulk.

A recent rumor claimed that the Green Goliath will serve as the villain of the piece, which would presumably mean that Smart Hulk, or Professor Hulk if you prefer, will revert to his Savage form and embark on one of his signature rampages. This would line up with previous rumors relating to Marvel's plans for the character, and could lay the groundwork for a future World War Hulk-inspired event.

Last week, the trades confirmed that Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his Daredevil: Born Again role as Frank Castle in the fourth Spider-Man film, so Spidey joining forces with The Punisher to take on The Hulk is looking more and more likely.

Other villains are expected to feature (Tombstone, Scorpion and Boomerang are rumored following a recent report from a Disney event in Vegas), but Spider-Man vs. The Hulk is one of many clashes comic book fans have been waiting to see on the big screen, so this potential showdown would be sure to generate a lot of hype and excitement.

Ruffalo and Bernthal will join new cast members Sadie Sink (the latest rumor points to her playing a Gwen Stacy variant) and Liza Colón-Zayas. We have also heard that Steven Yeun is in talks for an undisclosed role, and Michael Mando is expected to return as the Scorpion.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/27/2025, 2:46 PM
KANGLESS board
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/27/2025, 2:50 PM
It's Happening the Marvel Bigger, Stronger, Better Studios the Angry Hulk is Returning.

User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/27/2025, 3:14 PM
@AllsGood - will still look and act like the dumbass Mark Ruffalo.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/27/2025, 3:24 PM
@Ryguy88 - Mark Ruffalo Hulk has made Billions and Billions and Billions at the Box Office.

While Edwood Nortons The Incredible Hulk movie BOMBED at the Box Office. Marvel Studios had no choice but to fire him.

Domestic = $134,806,913

International = $129,964,083

Worldwide = $264,770,996
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/27/2025, 2:51 PM
This would be such a weird choice after they just did a Captain America vs Hulk movie. Not sure I believe it yet.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/27/2025, 2:58 PM
@MrDandy - I missed that Captain America vs Hulk movie. The Red Hulk is NOT the Grean Hulk. The Green Hulk can beat the Red Hulk.

User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/27/2025, 3:02 PM
@AllsGood - I agree, but Red Hulk is still aesthetically similar enough to draw similarities.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/27/2025, 2:57 PM
@BritishMonkey - hell yeah! bring it on! This has been cooking in the oven so long, I’m hoping it really delivers.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2025, 3:14 PM
@BritishMonkey - He finished the first draft!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/27/2025, 2:57 PM
My theory is that Doctor Doom uses Chaos Magic to completely unhinge Bruce Banner and he becomes the Savage Hulk to rampage Earth 616 as a distraction for him creating the bridge to the void to create Battleworld. While Earth is busy dealing with a ravaging Hulk, He can do things uncontested.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/27/2025, 3:00 PM
I mean, I can see this working if Banner is a guest lecturer at whatever university Parker is at and gradually struggles to lose control of the Smart Hulk persona. I just hope they find a way to introduce Joe Fixit down the road.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 6/27/2025, 3:06 PM
Honestly looking at that mood board if that's the look the movie is going for then it's pretty sick looking. Much better cinematography wise compared to watts movies.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/27/2025, 3:12 PM
Hulk will be a pawn and turned Savage by some entity or party.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/27/2025, 3:31 PM
@MisterBones - Mr negative
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/27/2025, 3:15 PM
I can see where this going will be Avengers: Secret Wars the Hulk VS the Sentry :)

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2025, 3:16 PM
Def looking more urban (even Fincher-esque) than multiversey.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/27/2025, 3:17 PM
At this point who needs rom holland ruin movies surprises people with celllhokes will do it behind scenes
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 6/27/2025, 3:17 PM
hell yeah! so ready for a gritty NY Spider-Man movie.

even with a character like Hulk, i think it can work if they portray him more like a monster ala Immortal Hulk.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/27/2025, 3:32 PM
ALSO, Very Possible now one of Marvel Studios Untitled Movies will be :)

User Comment Image

