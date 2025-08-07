"They Wrote That Person Out": THE FLASH Star Danielle Panabaker Details Pay Disputes For ARROWVERSE Crossovers

Killer Frost actor Danielle Panabaker has reflected on the Arrowverse's crossover events, and confirms that not only were actors paid very little, but those who complained faced being cut entirely...

By JoshWilding - Aug 07, 2025 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: The Flash

The Arrowverse expanded massively following the launch of Arrow, with multiple spin-offs and an ever-expanding list of characters who soon helped create a more successful shared DC Universe than even the DCEU. 

Interest in the franchise did fade over time, and the shows ended one by one as The CW started moving away from pricey scripted dramas. Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were unceremoniously cancelled, but Arrow and The Flash did get pretty solid send-offs. 

Over the years, we were treated to some huge crossovers. They started small with Green Arrow meeting the Scarlet Speedster, but eventually expanded into far-reaching, Multiversal events that even included characters from the wider DC film and TV worlds. 

Talking to Michael Rosenbaum on the latest edition of his podcast (via Screen Rant), Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost actor Danielle Panabaker revealed that several cast members had issues with how they were compensated for these crossovers. However, if they dared complain, they faced the possibility of being cut from them entirely. 

Here's an excerpt from their conversation: 

Danielle Panabaker: Talk about fights with Warner Bros, this was one of the first surprises to me. So in Flash's first season, they did the first crossover and it was just The Flash and Arrow. It was Stephen Amell, David [Ramsey] and Emily [Bett Rickards] crossing over to The Flash, and Grant [Gustin], Carlos [Valdes] and I crossed over to Arrow. And the offer to do two jobs at the same time — to do the same role — when we guest-starred on Arrow, it was top of show. So at the time, less than $10,000. This was the first inclination of like, 'Oh!' to me. 'This is crazy. You hired me to play the role of Caitlin Snow...'

Michael Rosenbaum: Top of show, by the way, is not your salary. [It] is not what you're making on The Flash. It's saying, 'You're going to be on another show that it's going to air.

Danielle Panabaker: 'You're going to do this job at the same time, and you're going to work twice as hard. So you're doing two jobs, we're going to pay you a fraction of what you're paid to do that job on The Flash.'

When we signed on to The Flash, Arrow [already] existed and The Flash was a pilot. At that time, they did not bake crossovers into our contracts. I think we were the last show that they stopped doing that. I think any other show — like Legends or Supergirl — it was in their contracts that if they crossed over to another show, they would only get a fraction of their [rate]. As years went on, I think that changed more for people like Stephen and Grant and Melissa [Benoist]. I know someone who said, 'No, pay me my salary.' And they wrote that person out of the crossovers.

This isn't the first complaint we've heard about how The CW treated its Arrowverse actors, and we're sure you'll recall that Ruby Rose walked away from Batwoman due to alleged mistreatment and poor working conditions. 

It's also no secret that the network was a little tight when it came to money, as Rosenbaum himself refused to reprise his Smallville role as Lex Luthor after being offered a paltry sum to return in Crisis on Infinite Earths

You can hear more from both actors in the player below. 

THE FLASH Star Grant Gustin On Why He Was Unsure About Playing Barry Allen And His Talks With James Gunn
THE FLASH: Today Is The Day Barry Allen Goes Missing After He Vanishes In Crisis; Grant Gustin Responds
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 8/7/2025, 5:45 AM
Michael Rosenbaum has really created a platform for actors to vent...and I'm here for it
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/7/2025, 6:02 AM
@CyberNigerian - Yeah I think the podcast should be way bigger. I think he needs better promotion. Been watching for years. Great guests, candid conversations about behind the scenes.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/7/2025, 6:04 AM
The Flash had a stellar ...😏 run.

Kudos for her participation in making it a memorable series.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/7/2025, 6:11 AM
Always did like her as Snow/Frost. She has some pretty good range.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 8/7/2025, 6:32 AM
Don't feel bad for any of them. They and WB, all participated in killing Hartley Sawyer's career over old tweets, while WB and Hollywood gave a pass to James Gunn for his pedophile tweets.

Sawyer hasn't acted in 5 years. He won't even be able to make money from Flash cast appearances.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 8/7/2025, 6:43 AM
Problem is most TV shows are made at a loss for the network. It usually takes 3-4 seasons for a tv show to break even and based on the reports, the CW was sold off because none of the shows ever profited. They only stayed afloat because WB needed content. CW never profited from licensing deals or merch because all that revenue went to a different division of WB. Explains the low pay.

