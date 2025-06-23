COUNTDOWN Interview: Jessica Camacho & Violett Beane On How THE FLASH Prepared Them For New Series (Exclusive)

In Countdown, when an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate.

However, the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.

Earlier this week, we sat down with Countdown showrunner Derek Haas and stars Jensen Ackles (The Boys), Eric Dane (Euphoria), Jessica Camacho (Watchmen), Violett Beane (The Flash), Elliot Knight (The Boys), and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock).

In our latest interview, we catch up with Jessica and Violett to learn more about their roles as Amber Oliveras and Evan Shepherd. Both are pivotal parts of this task force, with Oliveras in the field and Shepherd providing tech support.

Of course, Countdown isn't the first time these two have been part of a team; as Gypsy and Jesse Quick, they were part of "Team Flash," and tell us here how that prepared them for their new Prime Video series. We also hear from Jessica and Violett on what to expect from their characters.

You can watch the full interview in the player below.

Jessica, Amber gets a very violent, badass introduction, but how helpful was that in establishing the character and the toughness we see from her when she clashes with Jensen’s character, and generally as the series progresses?

Jessica: Extremely. I mean, the fact that’s how we met her - Violett: It’s the coolest way. You’re like, ‘I’d follow her anywhere.’ Jessica: It really is. And exactly, that woman is a powerhouse. It also informed me so much about who she is in order to be able to withstand these kinds of circumstances just as a side effect of what she does for a living. This is not a one-off experience. You see that she’s not very shakes after it. She comes face to face with a lot of ugly stuff in the world. A lot of violence and real stakes that, for most of us, is the stuff of nightmares. That’s this woman’s world. What kind of grit, what kind of faith in yourself, what kind of confidence, and how deep is your sense of purpose to have to show up for that willingly and be able to survive it? That’s so fascinating to m,e and it told me so much about her right off the bat.

Violett, Evan is the brains of this strike force, thanks to her tech skills. What did you enjoy about exploring what she brings to the table as part of this team?

Violett: Yeah, it’s obviously so important to show how smart women are. We know that they are, but they’re underrepresented in film and television, so it’s so cool to be able to do that and show little girls out there, ‘Hey, you can do this job too. And you can rise all the way to the top if that’s what you want. And I think what’s fun with Evan is showing how she finds her voice. She shows up, she’s this rookie, and doesn’t know when to keep her mouth shut and when to say the right thing, and she picks up pretty quickly, but it will be interesting to see how that progresses over the course.

You both starred in The Flash; this is a very different world, but did being part of Team Flash help prepare you for the dynamics we see explored in this task force?

Jessica: Absolutely! I played Gypsy in The Flash. That’s another strong, self-aware woman. And yet she’s not any one thing. She’s trong and she’s also a lover and she’s got these dynamics at play and this softness to her. We get to discover that in Oliveras as well.

Violett: We were kicking butt then, we’re kicking but now. It’s great.

Jessica: That’s true!

Violett: We’re a team again. The crossover we didn’t know we needed! [Laughs]

