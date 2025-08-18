Universal Wins High-Stakes Bidding War For BOURNE Rights Against Netflix, Apple

Universal Wins High-Stakes Bidding War For BOURNE Rights Against Netflix, Apple

With Universal Pictures retaining the rights to Jason Bourne, the legendary spy is reportedly going to make a big splash with a series of upcoming films and streaming projects in the years ahead.

News
By MarkJulian - Aug 18, 2025 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Bourne
Source: ActioNewz.com

After an intense bidding battle, Universal Pictures has secured the film and television rights to the Jason Bourne franchise “in perpetuity,” granting the studio permanent control over the series.

Several sources indicate Netflix, Apple, and another undisclosed studio were also pursuing the rights, but Universal ultimately prevailed.

Closed just days ago, the agreement marks a significant victory for the studio and solidifies its hold on one of its most valuable action properties.

In a press statement, Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer shared, "The Bourne franchise reshaped the spy genre with groundbreaking action films. We’re energized to expand this universe with new stories for global audiences."

 Jeffrey Weiner, chairman and CEO of Captivate Entertainment and the executor of Ludlum’s estate, added, "We are thrilled that the Bourne franchise will remain at Universal. We look forward to working with the Universal team to expand the Bourne franchise across Universal’s varied platforms."

The Jason Bourne rights recently reverted to author Robert Ludlum’s estate, setting off a fierce bidding war among Hollywood’s biggest players. Universal Pictures ultimately came out on top, reclaiming control of one of its most lucrative spy-action properties.

Universal had previously released all of the Bourne films through a distribution deal, but with no follow-up after 2016’s Jason Bourne, the rights expired and returned to Ludlum’s estate. This new agreement not only guarantees the continuation of the film franchise but also paves the way for television series, animated adaptations, and other media set within the Bourne universe.

As studios scramble to secure valuable IP for their streaming platforms and theatrical releases, Universal’s acquisition provides them with a reliable cornerstone. For fans, it means Jason Bourne’s story will remain a priority in the studio’s long-term plans.

The Bourne films began as loose adaptations of Robert Ludlum’s spy novels from the 1980s. The first three movies: The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, and The Bourne Ultimatum, borrowed their titles from Ludlum’s work but diverged heavily in narrative. After Ludlum’s passing, the novels were continued by other writers, including Eric Van Lustbader and Brian Freeman, expanding the literary franchise.

On screen, Matt Damon has embodied Jason Bourne in four of the five films, while Jeremy Renner headlined The Bourne Legacy (2012) as Aaron Cross, an operative from another black-ops program whose story ran parallel to the original trilogy.

At this stage, it’s widely believed that neither Damon nor Renner will return for the upcoming wave of Bourne projects

JASON BOURNE: Matt Damon Hasn't Seen A Script Yet But Confirms He Hopes To Reprise Role In New Movie
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/18/2025, 6:56 AM
BOURNE - RE-born? Re-born Again?

A moderately enjoyable Bond-like franchise, but too-many-times-to-the-well. Ditch the back-story and just go for single story plotting.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/18/2025, 7:08 AM
This franchise hasn't been good since the Bourne ultimatum. Devoid of ideas
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 7:14 AM
Cool , I would be down for more Bourne personally especially since there are other books in the franchise that haven’t been adapted yet…

If Damon doesn’t come back then you could cast a new actor in the role and do another book in the series akin to Bond or pull another Aaron Cross & have us follow another agent (hell , maybe even do a crossover between the 2 if the actors are interested).

I know there was a Treadstone tv show that only ran one season in 2019 but you could try to do that again differently or focus more on Blackbriar or any other covert programs in that universe.

?si=9twJNO0c-9I_wj34

Anyway , there definitely avenues you can go down & explore which is good imo!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 7:18 AM
Bourne film rankings (favorite to least)…

1.The Bourne Ultimatum/The Bourne Supremacy
2.The Bourne Identity
3.Jason Bourne
4.The Bourne Legacy

User Comment Image

