Universal Wins High-Stakes Bidding War For BOURNE Rights Against Netflix, Apple

After an intense bidding battle, Universal Pictures has secured the film and television rights to the Jason Bourne franchise “in perpetuity,” granting the studio permanent control over the series.

Several sources indicate Netflix, Apple, and another undisclosed studio were also pursuing the rights, but Universal ultimately prevailed.

Closed just days ago, the agreement marks a significant victory for the studio and solidifies its hold on one of its most valuable action properties.

In a press statement, Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer shared, "The Bourne franchise reshaped the spy genre with groundbreaking action films. We’re energized to expand this universe with new stories for global audiences."

Jeffrey Weiner, chairman and CEO of Captivate Entertainment and the executor of Ludlum’s estate, added, "We are thrilled that the Bourne franchise will remain at Universal. We look forward to working with the Universal team to expand the Bourne franchise across Universal’s varied platforms."

The Jason Bourne rights recently reverted to author Robert Ludlum’s estate, setting off a fierce bidding war among Hollywood’s biggest players. Universal Pictures ultimately came out on top, reclaiming control of one of its most lucrative spy-action properties.

Universal had previously released all of the Bourne films through a distribution deal, but with no follow-up after 2016’s Jason Bourne, the rights expired and returned to Ludlum’s estate. This new agreement not only guarantees the continuation of the film franchise but also paves the way for television series, animated adaptations, and other media set within the Bourne universe.

As studios scramble to secure valuable IP for their streaming platforms and theatrical releases, Universal’s acquisition provides them with a reliable cornerstone. For fans, it means Jason Bourne’s story will remain a priority in the studio’s long-term plans.

The Bourne films began as loose adaptations of Robert Ludlum’s spy novels from the 1980s. The first three movies: The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, and The Bourne Ultimatum, borrowed their titles from Ludlum’s work but diverged heavily in narrative. After Ludlum’s passing, the novels were continued by other writers, including Eric Van Lustbader and Brian Freeman, expanding the literary franchise.

On screen, Matt Damon has embodied Jason Bourne in four of the five films, while Jeremy Renner headlined The Bourne Legacy (2012) as Aaron Cross, an operative from another black-ops program whose story ran parallel to the original trilogy.

At this stage, it’s widely believed that neither Damon nor Renner will return for the upcoming wave of Bourne projects