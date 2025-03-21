Universal Loses Rights To JASON BOURNE Franchise As Bidding War Begins For A Potential Reboot Of The Series

Universal Loses Rights To JASON BOURNE Franchise As Bidding War Begins For A Potential Reboot Of The Series

Universal Pictures has lost the rights to the Jason Bourne franchise, leading to a bidding war for the iconic Robert Ludlum property. Where does this leave Matt Damon following reports of a new instalment?

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 21, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Bourne
Source: THR (via ActioNewz.com)

At the end of 2023, it was reported that a new Bourne movie was in the works from All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave director Edward Berger.

The news was welcomed by fans who had assumed Matt Damon's time as the ex-CIA agent and Treadstone operative had reached its end, though the filmmaker dialled back expectations last October when he confirmed, "I'm not doing it right now." Damon has also danced around the subject of returning. 

The decision has likely been taken out of their hands, though, as Universal Pictures has lost the rights to the Bourne franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter (via ActioNewz.com), WME is currently shopping the rights to both that spy franchise and the rest of author Robert Ludlum's library at the behest of the late author's estate.

"The goal is to find a new home for the franchise and make the superspy a more regular presence onscreen ... It is too early to say if longtime star Matt Damon would be involved in the new iteration," the trade explains. "Skydance, Apple and Netflix are said to have met with the estate for the rights."

Universal could win the rights back with an attractive enough bid, but faces some stiff competition, particularly as streamers like Apple TV+ and Netflix will be keen to monetize Ludlum's work (he wrote 27 novels in total, many of which didn't revolve around Bourne). 

The Bourne Identity was released in 2002 and was followed by The Bourne Ultimatum (2004) and The Bourne Supremacy (2007). Universal attempted to expand the franchise with Jeremy Renner playing a new character in 2012's The Bourne Legacy but the movie didn't strike a chord with fans. 

Damon eventually reprised the role in 2016's Jason Bourne. There was also a TV series, Treadstone, which largely underwhelmed fans of the formidable spy. 

"No details have been given to me," Damon said of Berger's planned movie early last year. "No, no, no. There’s a great director, named Edward Berger, who directed All Quiet on the Western Front. I don’t know if you saw it, it came out recently. Fantastic. A German director, he’s wonderful. And he said he had an idea. I would love to work with him!"

"So he’s working on it, so I’m looking, I’m as anxious as you are to see if this thing - I hope it’s great, and that we can do it," the actor continued, making it clear it was still very early days for the movie. "At a certain point, someone is going to need to take it over. I’m not getting any younger."

As always, keep checking back here for updates on Bourne as we have them.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/21/2025, 9:08 AM
The first movie did a great job adapting the book with the times. Adding the world's new technology only made sense, but it never took away from the original story.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/21/2025, 9:12 AM

We love these movies.

But I'm afraid they will go the Terminator/Alien/Halloween/Star Wars route and make a bunch of garbage out of it.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/21/2025, 9:35 AM
@DocSpock - just wait till Netflix picks it up and the Rock becomes the new and not improved Jason Bourne
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/21/2025, 9:15 AM
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 3/21/2025, 9:25 AM
PERSONALLY I think that whomever gets the.rights here should do what they did with James Bond, with CASINO ROYALE. Meaning strip it down to the very beginning with a new Jason Bourne volunteering for the program, not fully trained yet but sent in a mission in which something goes wrong. They try and bring him back but he refuses. Que the JB movie theme
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2025, 9:33 AM
Damn , that’s surprising that Universal would let it go but seems like it was the estate’s choice…

Apparently if they are wanting Bourne and his universe to be a regular onscreen presence then it makes sense that they would go to to the streaming services especially in order to get the success of similar properties like Jack Ryan or Reacher.

Anyway , there’s tons of novels from the main series aswell as some spin-offs so enough to mine there for awhile so we’ll see.
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 3/21/2025, 9:33 AM
I won pretty much every bid I made on eBay so I’ve got a good chance at this
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2025, 9:38 AM
Bourne film series ranking (favorite to least)…

1.The Bourne Ultimatum/The Bourne Supremacy
2.The Bourne Identity
3.Jason Bourne
4.The Bourne Legacy

MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 3/21/2025, 9:39 AM
Don't ruin this series. Its gritty tone resulted in one of Bond's best runs, period.

The first three are great while the fourth and fifth ones have their moments (loved the fourth film's Manila setting and series expansion but hated its anticlimatic ending, loved the fifth film's post-Snowden themes but hated its retcons and formulaic plot).

