HIM: There's Only Room For One GOAT In Twisted New Trailer For Jordan Peele-Produced Sports Horror Movie

What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time?

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer and two posters for upcoming Jordan Peele-produced sports horror movie, HIM, which is set to hit theaters next month.

Described as "a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost," the movie stars Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect) as legendary football star Isaiah White, who takes promising up-and-comer Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers) under his wing.

Cam is initially delighted to train under the man he looks up to as a hero, but it soon becomes clear that White's extremely unorthodox methods cross more than a few lines - and may end up costing Cam his soul (literally).

Has White made some kind of deal with a demonic force, or is there a more rational explanation? Check out the new trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

HIM stars former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma. Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move).

But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

The film features a dynamic supporting cast including alternative comedy legend Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director, Us) and Australian comic Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts.

HIM is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from an acclaimed Black List screenplay by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie (creators of the sci-fi crime series Limetown) and by Justin Tipping. The film is produced by Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Peele (Candyman, BlacKkKlansman), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Lovecraft Country) and Jamal M. Watson (Hala, Sprinter) for Monkeypaw Productions and is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw’s Kate Oh.