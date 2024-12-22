RUMOR: Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Will Return For SPIDER-MAN 4

A new rumor is claiming to have confirmed that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will reprise their respective Peter Parker roles for Spider-Man 4...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 22, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Following the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there have been conflicting reports about the potential returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as our original big-screen wall-crawler and his Amazing Spider-Man counterpart.

Previous rumors have claimed that Sony Pictures' Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had a difference of opinion when it comes to the plot of Spider-Man 4, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse elements back for a smaller adventure. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to have wanted to capitalize on No Way Home's spectacular box office performance by bringing Maguire and Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

Whatever disagreements Rothman and Feige may have had, they now seem to have been ironed out. The project is moving forward with No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers working on the script, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm. The movie has also been given an official release date of July 24, 2026.

Even so, some pretty wild rumors continue to swirl, and we've been hearing that everyone from Venom, Knull and the Symbiotes to Daredevil, Punisher and Mephisto are set to appear. Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has shared some updates that might give us a slightly clearer picture of what to expect.

Perez has heard that both Marvel and Sony "want this film to be a team up movie in the way that Marvel produced Deadpool and Wolverine." This could take the form of Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom joining forces to battle Knull, but Perez's sources are also claiming that Maguire and Garfield will return - and they will have a "larger participation" than they had in No Way Home.

The movie has been described as a mostly grounded story with some Multiversal elements, and an "Avengers-level event." If even half of these rumors prove to be accurate, we're definitely leaning towards the latter.

Tom Holland will, of course, be back as the MCU's Spidey, but Zendaya's role as MJ has reportedly been reduced due to her commitments to other projects. The studios are said to be casting a new female lead, and Anya Taylor-Joy is rumored to be in talks to play the mysterious character.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," Holland said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

What do you make of these (rumored) updates? Would you like to see Maguire and Garfield rejoin Holland for another adventure?

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/22/2024, 11:11 AM
Your suggestion that people are fond of money is intriguing.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/22/2024, 11:14 AM
@Lisa89 - Wonders never cease in Hollywood.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 12/22/2024, 11:14 AM
Ugh, no. It was perfect last time. Do something else and wait for the Avengers multi verse stuff.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/22/2024, 11:18 AM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/22/2024, 11:18 AM
Do something different,save the Spider-Men for Avengers:Secret Wars.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/22/2024, 11:31 AM
The success of No Way Home will prove to be the worst thing to happen to this franchise in the long term. As a result of that nearly $2 billion box office success; the chances of getting anything other than a multiverse movie are slim to none.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/22/2024, 11:32 AM
If they have 2 multiverse stories running side by side, with one being maguire and Garfield fighting Venom in one and Holland, DD, and punisher dealing with Kingpin in the other, and Mephisto double deals parties in both universes leading to a 3rd act collision, it's possible. But it would be the longest shot ever
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 12/22/2024, 11:38 AM
They're holding on to that NWH box office smash.

User Comment Image
tb86
tb86 - 12/22/2024, 11:38 AM
I’m up for seeing them again, but I do agree that it should happen in Doomsday and Secret Wars, both or one of. I was hoping for a more traditional Spider-Man movie with no more Multiverse stories even if he wears the Symbiote from the SSU. The only Multiverse Spider-Man movie I want now is Beyond the Spider-Verse.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/22/2024, 11:39 AM
I mean , it possibly being a team up film isn’t really surprising since all the MCU Spidey films have been that to some extent or another…

However , I would rather it be with someone like DD then bringing back Tobey & Andrew as their respective variants.

It worked in NWH and I wouldn’t mind them being back for SW but otherwise , I’m good tbh.

User Comment Image
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 12/22/2024, 11:51 AM
Spider-Verse the comic is the worst thing to happen to Spider-Man, since One More Day.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/22/2024, 11:57 AM
Major mistake

Why not save them for secret wars?

Spider-Man 4 should be

Daredevil
Punisher
Kingpin
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/22/2024, 11:58 AM
They'll make less money this time, the gimmick is over. NWH was mid af when you take out the spidey team up
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/22/2024, 12:07 PM
Such a creatively bankrupt franchise

