Star Wars: John Boyega Has Reportedly Met With Lucasfilm About Returning As Finn

Star Wars: John Boyega Has Reportedly Met With Lucasfilm About Returning As Finn

After recently hinting at a meeting with new Lucasfilm President Dave Filoni, a new rumour claims that John Boyega has indeed met with the studio about reprising his Star Wars role as Finn.

News
By JoshWilding - May 07, 2026 08:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Kathleen Kennedy is no longer Lucasfilm President, meaning it's now down to Dave Filoni to shape this Galaxy Far, Far Away and decide which previously announced movies get the greenlight (Kennedy's time in charge was defined by announcements that ultimately went nowhere).

It was at Star Wars Celebration in 2023 that we first learned of plans for a feature revolving around Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker. It's since been through multiple writers and appears no closer to happening. 

While Ridley was the project's only confirmed star, the expectation was that some familiar faces might join her. In 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it was strongly hinted that Finn might be Force-sensitive, making him a likely candidate to join Rey's New Jedi Order.

According to insider Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), Finn actor John Boyega has indeed met with Lucasfilm about his Star Wars return. We don't know which potential movie (or TV show) this is for, but it seems we haven't seen the last of the former Stormtrooper. We know Filoni is high on Simon Kinberg's post-Episode IX trilogy, and it could be there that Finn shows up. 

Boyega's performance in Joe Cornish's Attack the Block made him a star, so it really wasn't all that surprising to learn he'd been tapped for a lead role in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Amid speculation that he might be playing Lando Calrissian's son, the first teaser trailer revealed that he was a First Order Stormtrooper who would eventually become a Jedi. Unfortunately, Lucasfilm dropped the ball on Finn.

His story arc disappointed Boyega and Star Wars fans in equal measure. The Last Jedi, for example, separated him from Daisy Ridley's Rey and completely ditched the idea of a Stormtrooper potentially being attuned to the Force. As noted, The Rise of Skywalker revisited that subplot, but the finale was so crammed full of story and apparent damage control that it never fully committed to the idea. 

The British actor hasn't shied away from sharing his disappointment with his character arc or, at times, the Star Wars franchise as a whole. However, his stance on this Galaxy Far, Far Away appears to have softened in recent years, and Finn may yet find redemption. 

"Lemme tell ya, Star Wars always had the vibe of being in the most whitest, elite space," Boyega was quoted as saying last Spring. "It's a franchise that's so white that a Black person existing in [it] was something."

"You can always tell it's something when some Star Wars fans try to say, 'Well, we had Lando Calrissian and had Samuel L. Jackson!'" he continued. "It's like telling me how many cookie chips are in the cookie dough. It's like, they just scattered that in there, bro!"

"They're okay with us playing the best friend, but once we touch their heroes, once we lead, once we trailblaze, it's like, 'Oh my God, it's just a bit too much! They're pandering!'" he added, referencing the now-expected backlash when a franchise like Star Wars casts a Black actor in a lead role (see: Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Acolyte).

We'll have to wait and see what the future holds for Boyega and Finn in future Star Wars projects. If anyone can redeem the creative missteps of the sequel trilogy, it's Filoni, and all eyes are now on what he has planned for this franchise after Kennedy's hit-or-miss stint in charge.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Pampero
Pampero - 5/7/2026, 8:09 PM
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Mandalorian47
Mandalorian47 - 5/7/2026, 8:09 PM
Dude did get ripped off he shoulda been the main character and became a Jedi…. First trailer was a little misleading…. But I’m good on the sequel trilogy go somewhere else
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 5/7/2026, 8:10 PM
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Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/7/2026, 8:10 PM
It’ll piss off racists. Ipso facto, I’m for it.
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/7/2026, 8:12 PM
@Lisa89 - That's another reason to want him back.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/7/2026, 8:13 PM
@Lisa89 - As a racist, I liked Finn and felt he was very underserved as a character. I’d. be down to see his Tory expanded on.
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/7/2026, 8:13 PM
Just say he'll be in the Rey movie - and have them become the Jedi power couple they were destined to be - and I'll be golden.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/7/2026, 8:13 PM
he could have been a good character but they ruined him
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/7/2026, 8:16 PM
We're never moving on from this era, are we ?
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/7/2026, 8:18 PM
His character had potential in the first movie but then by the third I just wanted to forget them all.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/7/2026, 8:31 PM
I hope they make the most of this potential 2nd opportunity.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/7/2026, 8:31 PM
"Star Wars: John Boyega Has Reportedly Met With Lucasfilm About Returning As Finn"

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