The Boys Season 5, Episode 7 Reveals Billy's New Plan And The Most Shocking Homelander Moment Yet - Spoilers

In this week's episode of The Boys, Billy Butcher's latest desperate plan to take down Homelander—now that the Supe-killing virus is off the table—is revealed when he attempts to give Kimiko the same powers as Soldier Boy.

Frenchie repeatedly exposes the willing Kimiko to enriched uranium, hoping that it will do to her what the Russians did to Soldier Boy. We never get to find out if it's worked, as Homelander arrives, and Frenchie, tragically, doesn't live to fight another day.

While Sage finally agreed to help him, whether the procedure successfully granted her the ability to strip Homelander of his powers remains to be seen heading into the finale.

Meanwhile, Homelander has ascended to Godhood thanks to the V1, but we never really get a chance to see what he can do. At most, it's seemingly just granted him the immortality he sought, meaning leaks about his powers being enhanced were incorrect. One person who isn't on board with Homelander's new status quo is Soldier Boy, who tells his son that he plans to leave America.

In response, Homelander chokes him out and places the veteran Supe back into stasis. Whether that's setting him up for a role in the finale or a future present-day spin-off/sequel isn't clear. Still, anyone hoping to see Homelander's tyrannical rule over Earth in full swing will probably be disappointed by "The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk."

Well, mostly.

While he still hasn't been officially unveiled to the world as the new Messiah, Homelander makes himself comfortable in the Oval Office. Ordering Ashley to read the President's mind, the leader of the Seven is disappointed to learn that the Commander in Chief is terrified of him and his insane plan.

As well as demanding that abortion be made illegal and breastfeeding mandatory, Homelander wants to send troops into American cities. He approaches Calhoun (who says he can't disband Congress) and proceeds to crush the President's head in his hands in a devastating display of dominance.

We've seen plenty of gore in The Boys, but this scene is one of the show's most politically charged, potentially controversial moments to date. With major character deaths and a plan in motion, we're in store for what promises to be a chaotic finale.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.