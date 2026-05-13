The Punisher: One Last Kill Director On Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Up & Harrowing [Spoiler] Death Scene

The Punisher: One Last Kill Director On Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Up & Harrowing [Spoiler] Death Scene

The Punisher: One Last Kill director Reinaldo Marcus Green has explained how the Special Presentation does connect to Spider-Man: Brand New Day when it comes to Frank Castle's mindset...

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By MarkCassidy - May 13, 2026 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

Fans were hoping that The Punisher: One Last Kill would serve as a lead-in to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the Special Presentation, which is currently streaming on Disney+, is a mostly standalone story that focuses on Frank Castle's struggles with PTSD and inability to move on from the murder of his family.

Spoilers follow.

One Last Kill does leave Frank in a "better" place, however, as the antihero decides to operate as a vigilante with more of a focus on helping those targeted by criminals, as opposed to continuing his obsessive revenge mission (not that there are many people left to kill, anyway).

This is the version of the character we'll catch up with in Brand New Day, and director Reinaldo Marcus Green explains Castle's renewed sense of purpose during an interview with The Direct.

"I mean, I feel like we're coming in at the right time. I think, just as a fan of The Punisher and a fan of Jon [Bernthal], I want to see him more on screen. That trailer looks amazing. Daniel Deston Cretton is an incredible filmmaker. So just to know that I got Frank first, which is cool to get there before everybody else did, which, selfishly, is really great, and set him up... And we [now] know his psychological state before he goes into Spider-Man. I couldn't have asked for better timing for us.

So I think it's just, it's a lot of fun. I think people who are fans and people who are non-fans can still appreciate the special. You know, someone like my mother has never seen The Punisher, I think she can appreciate where Frank is in his headspace, and then maybe she'll become a fan and then go watch Spider Man. So I'm hoping that we, we can get some new audience members."

Green also weighed in on arguably the most harrowing scene in the Special: A thug brutally assaulting a homeless man before throwing his pet dog under a truck.

While speaking to Brandon Davis, the filmmaker explained why he felt it was necessary to break the "cardinal rule."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
The Punisher: One Last Kill Is Now Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes
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JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/13/2026, 7:39 PM
I admit, I almost turned it off when they killed the dog. If it was a project I cared less about, I would have. I hate when storytellers use that trope. I get it, you're trying to get people to hate the bad guy and this is a shortcut, like having the villain smack a kid or something. It's just old and the kill never satisfies enough to justify it.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/13/2026, 7:41 PM
Spider-Man Brand New Day is my most Anticipated MCU Ever. Even over Doomsday.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/13/2026, 7:46 PM
Dog dies. No thanks. wtf.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/13/2026, 7:46 PM
The Dog scene was a little too much for me, but Damn was it awesome to see Frank get justice on the owner's behalf. Perfect way to end this special.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/13/2026, 7:47 PM
See HelloBoysImBack already Started.

No Stopping it.🙂
CaptainMexico
CaptainMexico - 5/13/2026, 7:56 PM
So “Barry” is supposed to be Barracuda, right?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 5/13/2026, 8:06 PM
It's good, bordering on great. It did leave me wanting for more, which is usually a good thing, but in this case, it's because it just wasn't enough. It feels like this particular story isn't over, so hopefully they continue that in another Special, maybe. I'm tired of the same old 'Frank is trying to turn the page, start over fresh and stop being the Punisher, only to be slowly brought back to his Punisher ways... right before the credits roll'. Lean into it.

That was the Frank Castle Special Presentation. We've spent enough time with Frank already. I want to see the Punisher Special Presentation.

Or the Punisher movie.

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/13/2026, 8:10 PM
HelloBoysImBack

No Stopping the NCU Freight Train. Just Starting.

The Punisher: One Last Kill Director On Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Up & Harrowing Death Scene.

Come Post Something.

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bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/13/2026, 8:24 PM
It's messed up, but the way it plays out isn't serious whatsoever. This whole thing feels like a [frick]ing comedy special
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/13/2026, 8:25 PM
Cheers to those who like it lol
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/13/2026, 8:26 PM
I was harrowed o mai god so much hartowing like LONG SATAN AND BABYLON ARE WALKIBG
pucrepeap
pucrepeap - 5/13/2026, 8:32 PM
There were 70 deaths in this short, many very very brutal, and people are upset about the dog?
Snorterism
Snorterism - 5/13/2026, 8:40 PM
THROWING A DOG IS JUST A LITTLE TRUE STORY HAVE BEEN TOLD. THERES MORE GRUELSOME ACT BAD GUYS WILL DO.

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