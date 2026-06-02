Man Of Tomorrow Set Videos Show Lex Luthor Getting A Beat Down From [Spoiler]

Man Of Tomorrow Set Videos Show Lex Luthor Getting A Beat Down From [Spoiler]

These latest photos and videos from the set of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow show Lex Luthor in his Warsuit getting thrown through a wall by a mysterious foe...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 02, 2026 11:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

As filming continues on the Atlanta set of Man of Tomorrow, these latest photos spotlight Lex Luthor in his Warsuit getting thrown (or blasted?) through a wall.

Spoilers ahead.

Although Nicholas Hoult can be seen in a practical suit in some shots, most of the videos feature his stunt double being pulled backwards through a hole in the side of a building.

It was assumed that the villain must be facing off against a powerful foe in the scene, and there was speculation that it might be Brainiac, since we know Luthor will join forces with Supes to battle the alien cyborg at some point. However, a couple of blurry photos show the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) standing over his downed nemesis.

Another video shows a crowd of people swarming over a mysterious character before being flung into the air.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/2/2026, 11:04 PM
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2026, 11:15 PM
Interesting…

I still wish they went for a sleeker Warsuit design for Lex like New 52 but oh well , it still looks cool as it is and it usually tends to be more bulkier in the comics so they went with a more traditional look I feel which is fine.

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I don’t love this idea but if it is Lex fighting Superman then maybe the latter’s under Brainiac’s control but I hope I’m wrong.

Anyway , looking forward to seeing Lex & Superman’s reluctant team up next year!!.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/2/2026, 11:32 PM
Suit looks great. Took you guys long enough to post it.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/2/2026, 11:39 PM
I’m always amazed how much our opinions align on these things. I too was also hoping for a more sleek design for lex’s suit. Still excited though. I hope this fight doesn’t have lex saying “Martha” that ends the fight. I do see a similarity in lexs suit with Batman from Batman v Superman and this movie seems to have similar beats where they’re foes and then team up.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/2/2026, 11:47 PM
Zack goes VIRAL with a pic from his DCU & Gunn post BTS & ppl are like "MEH!"🫤 😑 😒
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/2/2026, 11:52 PM
Lex :author will be the hero in this film like Mr. Terrific was the hero in Gunns Superman 2025 SMFH!!! Gunn cannot write a Superman script to save his life! The plot holes..cant wait till Paramount merger is done & Gunn and his wacky DC is gone & forgotten like his Blue Bottle, Creature Commandos & Peacemaker 😂

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