Man Of Tomorrow Set Videos Show Lex Luthor Getting A Beat Down From [Spoiler]

As filming continues on the Atlanta set of Man of Tomorrow, these latest photos spotlight Lex Luthor in his Warsuit getting thrown (or blasted?) through a wall.

Spoilers ahead.

Although Nicholas Hoult can be seen in a practical suit in some shots, most of the videos feature his stunt double being pulled backwards through a hole in the side of a building.

It was assumed that the villain must be facing off against a powerful foe in the scene, and there was speculation that it might be Brainiac, since we know Luthor will join forces with Supes to battle the alien cyborg at some point. However, a couple of blurry photos show the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) standing over his downed nemesis.

Another video shows a crowd of people swarming over a mysterious character before being flung into the air.

New look at Superman vs Warsuit Lex Luthor on the set of ‘MAN OF TOMORROW’!!!



(via @JJGC0405) pic.twitter.com/1AN0grmyKd — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 3, 2026

Here’s the stunt they’re filming!!



(via Tingle Tingle on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/6i42l3dpEH — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 3, 2026

Lex is the one flying out the hole pic.twitter.com/vORXZkygIU — ATL HawkWing (@Tristen_Smith12) June 3, 2026

Tonight's 'Man of Tomorrow' shoot/stunt sequence will be a recreation of what we saw yesterday



(@innituzair) pic.twitter.com/MOFp6IOUMN — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) June 3, 2026

Lex is the one flying out the hole pic.twitter.com/vORXZkygIU — ATL HawkWing (@Tristen_Smith12) June 3, 2026

It’s possible we’re going to see Warsuit Lex in action on the set of ‘MAN OF TOMORROW’ 👀



(🎥 @Tristen_Smith12) pic.twitter.com/GNcCtKumX9 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 3, 2026

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.