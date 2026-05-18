Drive Director Nicolas Winding Refn Reveals Why He Wants To Helm Batgirl For DC Studios

Drive Director Nicolas Winding Refn Reveals Why He Wants To Helm Batgirl For DC Studios

Drive filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn has surprisingly revealed that he'd be interested in potentially directing a comic book movie, and explains why Batgirl is at the top of his list.

News
By JoshWilding - May 18, 2026 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Batgirl
Source: Deadline

Nicolas Winding Refn is known for some pretty offbeat fare, having directed movies like Bronson, Drive, and Only God Forgives. He's avoided blockbuster fare, but confirmed he'd consider taking a crack at the DCU in a new interview with Deadline

"I would love to do Batgirl," he told the trade. "Because Wonder Woman is done, that one I thought was super heavy." However, the Danish native was quick to follow that by saying, "I don’t know if I’ll make an actual IP." 

As for why he chose Batgirl, Refn explained, "The costumes, I love the aesthetics. A lot of Her Private Hell is my obsession with dolls, objects and how to move people around in space and time. I loved the objectification of objects, and superheroes and comic books, and that whole subculture. It’s where I come from. I collect Japanese toys, and I play with Legos."

While we'd bet DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking note of this, the chances of a Batgirl movie happening are likely slim. After all, that Caped Crusader's brand is somewhat tarnished by what happened in 2022. 

Four years ago, Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl—even though principal photography had wrapped—leaving fans and filmmakers alike reeling. It was an unprecedented move and one that saw Ms. Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's DC Comics adaptation labelled "unreleasable" by insiders who spoke to the trades.

Moviegoers had already endured the likes of Black Adam and The Flash, so it was hard to believe a title made for HBO Max could really be that awful. Ultimately, the prevailing theory was that David Zaslav chose to save money by scrapping the movie as a "tax write-off," with that considered a better option than attempting to recoup its costs from a small boost in streaming subscriptions.

There was also the small matter of Batgirl being part of a previous regime's vision for the DC Universe. After The Flash established him as the DCEU's main Batman, Michael Keaton was set to appear alongside Leslie Grace's Barbara Gordon as the Dark Knight. Batman Beyond and Crisis on Infinite Earths were expected to follow. 

When DC Studios first announced its Batman reboot, The Brave and the Bold, the plan was to focus on Bruce Wayne training his son, Damian, as Robin. That suggested the Bat-Family already exists in the DCU, though Gunn has since admitted that the approach to the movie might have changed.

A big part of that may be down to backlash from fans who were disappointed that the stories of Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim Drake would likely be glossed over. The status of them and Barbara in the DCU isn't clear. 

Do you think Refn would be a good fit for a Batgirl movie? 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 5/18/2026, 4:02 PM
This would be pretty wild. I don’t know if he would be a good fit. I look at Drive and think maybe it could work…then I think about Neon Demon and it feels like a mismatch.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2026, 4:18 PM
@LibraMattered - i feel like he could do a pretty interesting Question movie tbh…

Very stylized & violent with minimal dialogue that explores the character as he investigates a mystery could be very fun imo.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/18/2026, 4:05 PM
Ok but make Batgirl BLACK si she CANT BREATH
ItsAllOurBlood
ItsAllOurBlood - 5/18/2026, 4:51 PM
@Malatrova15 - I know you probably live in a Russian data farm, but I feel really sad for you that so much of your life revolves around saying inflammatory things on a comic book website.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2026, 5:00 PM
@ItsAllOurBlood - she does make excellent not make her black but when white villian in books is white KANG and black man played white character no one cry about it same with dominoe no one really knows if she’s black or white in books she have white woman hair who really knows for sure
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/18/2026, 4:11 PM
He did a show with Ed Brubaker on Prime called “Too Old to Die Young” that was pretty wild. Guy is a great visual storyteller and he has a unique style.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/18/2026, 4:12 PM
He has an amazing eye for visuals and visual storytelling. Cannot wait for Her Private Hell
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thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/18/2026, 4:18 PM
Visually a delight. I can’t see him taking a property like this and making it mainstream enough to make money sadly.

Maybe if he didn’t write it?
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 5/18/2026, 4:18 PM
Is that really a quote from Nicolas Winding Refn? Sounds more like dragon316.

No offense intended to either of them.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 5/18/2026, 4:27 PM
I think he could pull it off, probably more in an Elseworlds project given how unique his sensibilities are. I think Cass would fit him best as well, as the banner image implies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2026, 4:57 PM
@1stDalek - yeah , if the Batgirl is Cassandra Cain then Barbara then it could definitely work moreso.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/18/2026, 4:27 PM
Drive is an all-timer.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/18/2026, 4:35 PM
"I loved the objectification of objects, and superheroes and comic books."

Weird comment but it's probably because English isn't his first language lol
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/18/2026, 4:35 PM
I don't know how a Batgirl movie would work, really. Do you do a simple Barbara story with Jim and Bruce as supporting characters? Didn't seem like that worked last time they tried. And doing a Steph or Cass solo would be unsuccessful.

Seems like the smartest route would be to make an actual Birds of Prey movie with Oracle and Canary, maybe throw Barda in there like in the recent series.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/18/2026, 4:42 PM
@InfinitePunches - Any Batgirl movie is unsuccessful, regardless of who's the lead. I'd be more interested in a Cass movie than a Barabara one (mainly for the fights and martial arts) but it sure as shit wouldn't sell
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/18/2026, 4:50 PM
@FireGunn - Alright. Here's my pitch: Cass and Damian vs Talia and Shiva.

Two ninja kids fighting their moms sounds like it would have at least some market appeal. You could have them rescuing Bruce from the League of Assassins' stronghold or something. And all four of them team up to fight Ra's at the end and save Batman.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/18/2026, 4:39 PM

Stupid idea.

Drive was great, but all his other stuff is unremarkable or bad.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/18/2026, 4:44 PM
@DocSpock - Agreed. He's an awful director with one great film
WaffeX
WaffeX - 5/18/2026, 5:14 PM
@DocSpock @FireGunn - The Pusher Trilogy is great, the first movie is the best one

Only God Forgives is dog shit
GuardianAngel
GuardianAngel - 5/18/2026, 5:01 PM
“I loved the objectification of objects, and superheroes and comic books, and that whole subculture. It’s where I come from. I collect Japanese toys, and I play with Legos."

Oh boy…
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/18/2026, 5:04 PM
@GuardianAngel - Right? What's with all the pretentious quotes today coming from Hollywood?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2026, 5:04 PM
I don’t think Nicolas Winding Refn would be a particularly good fit for Batgirl from what i have seen of his work tbh but would give him a shot if it was to happen which i doubt…

Honestly if there’s any Bat Family members he should do , it’s Jason Todd/Red Hood or Kate Kane/Batwoman.

User Comment Image

His films tend to be drenched in neon and pretty much stories with minimalistic dialogue centered on violent & stoic people conveyed through slow paced atmosphere and tension which could work for both characters mentioned above imo!!.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 5/18/2026, 5:08 PM
Yeah, he doesn't know who Batgirl is.

I am 100% positive he doesn't know the difference between Batgirl and Catwoman.

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