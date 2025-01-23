BATGIRL Movie Was "Literally Completely Finished" Prior To Being Scrapped According To Crew Member

Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav's decision to shelve the HBO Max Batgirl movie when it was already so deep into post-production was one of the biggest news stories of 2022, and was met with a significant amount of backlash from every corner of the industry.

The project was scrapped as a tax write-off, with reports doing the rounds at the time that Barbara Gordon's first solo outing simply wasn't very good.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran would later suggest that Batgirl may have been even more of a mess than we'd been led to believe.

"I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on that film. But that film was not releasable, and it happens sometimes. That film was not releasable. I actually think that [president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David] Zaslav and the team made a very bold and courageous decision to cancel it because it would have hurt DC. It would have hurt those people involved."

Now, almost three years later, art department assistant Annie Mitchell is claiming that the movie was a lot closer to completion than we realized.

"It’s insane that they scrapped it. It was literally completely finished VFX and everything," she said in response to a TikTok comment. "I definitely believe it still exists tho. Really hoping someone leaks it in 10 years."

While some version of the movie might still exist somewhere in WB's vaults, the chances of it ever seeing the light of day are pretty slim at this stage - unless it does get leaked.

Other projects have suffered the same fate since, including Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Coyote vs. Acme (though the studio is allowing filmmakers to shop it to other distributors), but Zaslav is adamant that these practices simply come down to a “strategic decision” and were required to improve the media conglomerate’s financial health.

"What content is going to help us win? The content that wasn’t, we made a strategic decision on. It was difficult and it was painful. But I think it was the right decision for the company and it was necessary. The question is, should we take certain of these movies and open them in the theater and spend another $30 [million] or $40 million to promote them?. When I look at the health of our company today, we needed to make those decisions. And it took real courage.”

Star Leslie Grace has confirmed that she has spoken to Safran and James Gunn about potentially returning as Batgirl down the line, and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are also said to have had discussions with the DC Studios co-heads.