BATGIRL Movie Was "Literally Completely Finished" Prior To Being Scrapped According To Crew Member

We knew that Batgirl was deep into post-production when the decision was made to scrap the movie, but according to a crew member who worked on the project, it was "completely finished."

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 23, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Batgirl

Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav's decision to shelve the HBO Max Batgirl movie when it was already so deep into post-production was one of the biggest news stories of 2022, and was met with a significant amount of backlash from every corner of the industry.

The project was scrapped as a tax write-off, with reports doing the rounds at the time that Barbara Gordon's first solo outing simply wasn't very good.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran would later suggest that Batgirl may have been even more of a mess than we'd been led to believe.

"I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on that film. But that film was not releasable, and it happens sometimes. That film was not releasable. I actually think that [president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David] Zaslav and the team made a very bold and courageous decision to cancel it because it would have hurt DC. It would have hurt those people involved."

Now, almost three years later, art department assistant Annie Mitchell is claiming that the movie was a lot closer to completion than we realized.

"It’s insane that they scrapped it. It was literally completely finished VFX and everything," she said in response to a TikTok comment. "I definitely believe it still exists tho. Really hoping someone leaks it in 10 years."

While some version of the movie might still exist somewhere in WB's vaults, the chances of it ever seeing the light of day are pretty slim at this stage - unless it does get leaked.

Other projects have suffered the same fate since, including Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Coyote vs. Acme (though the studio is allowing filmmakers to shop it to other distributors), but Zaslav is adamant that these practices simply come down to a “strategic decision” and were required to improve the media conglomerate’s financial health.

"What content is going to help us win? The content that wasn’t, we made a strategic decision on. It was difficult and it was painful. But I think it was the right decision for the company and it was necessary. The question is, should we take certain of these movies and open them in the theater and spend another $30 [million] or $40 million to promote them?. When I look at the health of our company today, we needed to make those decisions. And it took real courage.”

Star Leslie Grace has confirmed that she has spoken to Safran and James Gunn about potentially returning as Batgirl down the line, and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are also said to have had discussions with the DC Studios co-heads.

PC04
PC04 - 1/23/2025, 11:03 AM
I don't see how it could be worse than "BLACK ADAM". Why not put it out on streaming? We got Keaton and B. Fraiser in this thing to. Aren't they enough to draw some attention? Very sketchy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 11:10 AM
@PC04 - ngl , I got some enjoyment out of Black Adam

Not great or good by any means though
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 1/23/2025, 11:18 AM
@PC04 - I was going to say, given the state of Black Adam, Blue Beetle, and The Flash... it may have been unrealisable...

Even with them saying the VFX were finished... so were the ones in the Flash... allegedly
PC04
PC04 - 1/23/2025, 11:23 AM
@TheVisionary25 - It had some cool moments. Brosnan was a highlight. Do you think BATGIRL would be worse based on what we know?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 11:25 AM
@PC04 - idk

Maybe , maybe not

Agree about Brosnan and I enjoyed Hodge as Hawkman too.
PC04
PC04 - 1/23/2025, 11:28 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Hodge also did very well. The costumes were on point.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/23/2025, 11:04 AM
My heart goes out to those involved with this project

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/23/2025, 11:06 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - lol
TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/23/2025, 11:05 AM
Yeah and it ended up being an embarrassing POS - move on lol
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/23/2025, 11:09 AM

If it was that horrible, I'm glad they dumped it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/23/2025, 11:11 AM
User Comment Image

once I saw the director's haircut I knew the film was phucked
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/23/2025, 11:16 AM
@harryba11zack - That's not a haircut, that's the opposite of a haircut
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/23/2025, 11:12 AM
I would've given it a chance.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/23/2025, 11:15 AM
If it's as done as they say it is, just release it on HBO Max and let it live there.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 11:16 AM
@thebamf - that was the original plan wasn’t it?

It wasn’t meant for theaters
thebamf
thebamf - 1/23/2025, 11:18 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I don't know if that was the original plan, but it couldn't hurt DC's rep anymore than the Flash did LOL
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/23/2025, 11:15 AM
hard to believe anything they say. they wanted the tax writeoff and no further confusion with the new James Gunn DC.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/23/2025, 11:17 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Then why are they still making "Else worlds" content then? Either do it or don't.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/23/2025, 11:19 AM
I still wonder what "unreleasable" means. Just sounds unbelievable. It can't possibly be worse than Shazam 2, Aquaman 2 or The Flash. Anyway, I hope too someone leaks it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 11:24 AM
I mean , they should have just put it out…

If the Flash was “releasable” with some of its VFX quality then I don’t understand how this could have been any worse

The only reason I can actually see them scrapping it is because after reshooting the Flash for like the third time , they knew they would be moving on from the DCEU after that so having a movie with Keaton as their Batman didn’t make sense if that was the direction they were originally going with the soft reboot that film was originally gonna provide.

Anyway , would have been nice to see regardless since I have enjoyed Adil & Bilal’s work from Ms Marvel & the recent Bad Boys films.

