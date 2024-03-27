BATGIRL Fans Show Support For Directors After Release Of BAD BOYS 4 Trailer

The first trailer for the fourth Bad Boys movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, was released online yesterday, and the footage has resulted in a renewed swell of support for directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah following Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav's controversial decision to scrap their Batgirl movie back in 2022.

The project was binned as a tax write-off, with reports doing the rounds at the time that Barbara Gordon's first solo outing simply wasn't very good, and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran would later suggest that Batgirl may have been even more of a mess than we'd been led to believe.

"I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on that film. But that film was not releasable, and it happens sometimes. That film was not releasable. I actually think that [president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David] Zaslav and the team made a very bold and courageous decision to cancel it because it would have hurt DC. It would have hurt those people involved."

Several people involved with the movie, including stars Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser, have pushed back against these claims, and fans are now even more convinced that there is "no way Batgirl could have been unreleasable."

Gentle reminder that the test screenings for Batgirl got a 60% approval rating with no score and no finished vfx shots. If 60% approved of your unfinished movie especially without music, then you made a damn good movie. — Kirkland Costco Products (@kdp_ii) March 26, 2024 I will never believe Batgirl was a bad movie. I don’t care who says it was. https://t.co/KEH7eNdyAm — Richard Newby - Newish Account (@NewbyRichard3) March 26, 2024 Seems like it would be fun to see a Batgirl movie from these directors pic.twitter.com/Pj8vMxZ8Fu — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 26, 2024 This looks so good! Also the directors shot a Batgirl movie for DC Comics & Warner Brothers that was cut just before filming wrapped and listed as a tax write off.



Another reason while DC/WB can never get a solid universe going. https://t.co/fiWHa7KHlw — keith (@FvshionsWarrior) March 26, 2024

Of course, a great trailer (debatable) doesn't always lead to a great movie, and even if Bad Boys 4 turns out to be amazing, it doesn't mean the filmmakers didn't deliver a dud with Batgirl.

At any rate, the chances of us ever seeing Batgirl for ourselves are somewhere between slim and none (we're not even sure the movie still exists), although Grace has confirmed that she has spoken to Safran and James Gunn about potentially returning as Babs down the line.

What do you make of this show of support? Drop us a comment down below.