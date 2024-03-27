BATGIRL Fans Show Support For Directors After Release Of BAD BOYS 4 Trailer

Following the release of the first trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, fans have rallied behind directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, whose Batgirl movie was scrapped by WBD in 2022...

Mar 27, 2024
The first trailer for the fourth Bad Boys movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, was released online yesterday, and the footage has resulted in a renewed swell of support for directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah following Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav's controversial decision to scrap their Batgirl movie back in 2022.

The project was binned as a tax write-off, with reports doing the rounds at the time that Barbara Gordon's first solo outing simply wasn't very good, and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran would later suggest that Batgirl may have been even more of a mess than we'd been led to believe.

"I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on that film. But that film was not releasable, and it happens sometimes. That film was not releasable. I actually think that [president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David] Zaslav and the team made a very bold and courageous decision to cancel it because it would have hurt DC. It would have hurt those people involved."

Several people involved with the movie, including stars Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser, have pushed back against these claims, and fans are now even more convinced that there is "no way Batgirl could have been unreleasable."

Of course, a great trailer (debatable) doesn't always lead to a great movie, and even if Bad Boys 4 turns out to be amazing, it doesn't mean the filmmakers didn't deliver a dud with Batgirl.

At any rate, the chances of us ever seeing Batgirl for ourselves are somewhere between slim and none (we're not even sure the movie still exists), although Grace has confirmed that she has spoken to Safran and James Gunn about potentially returning as Babs down the line.

What do you make of this show of support? Drop us a comment down below.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/27/2024, 8:57 AM
Idc about Bad Boys after 2, but I would like to see Batgirl.. maybe someone made a copy and is waiting patiently for Zaslav to get the boot lol
Itwasme
Itwasme - 3/27/2024, 8:58 AM
The movie may not be very good regardless of the quality of directors. Making a movie is really hard because you don't actually know if it's good until you're in the editing room after it's been shot. But I'd like to see this after all the hype. I don't know what additional costs are to release this via streaming or if it would mess up their tax write off, but I'm curious.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/27/2024, 9:02 AM
@Itwasme - I get it... nobody wants to side with the big corporation over the artist, but it seems to be very hard for some people to comprehend that the movie may simply have sucked ass.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 3/27/2024, 9:04 AM
@MarkCassidy - there's very little sympathy for how difficult it is to make a movie. It's all very much "what have you don't for me lately." Sometimes things just don't work out. I hope people would be sympathetic here though. I don't think they have high expectations.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/27/2024, 8:59 AM
Y'all are on crack. Batgirl looked terrible. 90lb girl kicking large goons asses.....yeah ok.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/27/2024, 9:08 AM
The people who want to see this movie only want to see it out of morbid curiosity, and they are masking that curiosity as respect for artist integrity. If this movie got released, they would be the first one screaming “How could they release this?!” The same way they scream that over the likes of Madame Webb and Morbius.
zeon00
zeon00 - 3/27/2024, 9:10 AM
Just let it go

