BATGIRL Behind-The-Scenes Fight Sequence Footage Has Fans Calling For Scrapped Movie's Release

BATGIRL Behind-The-Scenes Fight Sequence Footage Has Fans Calling For Scrapped Movie's Release

Some new behind-the-scenes footage from the scrapped Batgirl movie has fans hoping that the project might get a "rescue" release like Warner Bros.' Coyote Vs. Acme...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 20, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Batgirl

A 43-second video featuring some never-before-seen BTS footage from the scrapped Batgirl movie has found its way online, and it shows Barbara Gordon engaging in a fairly brutal-looking scrap with several goons.

As far as we know, this is not star Leslie Grace in the Batgirl suit, but her stunt performer Emely Cartagena.

The impressively choreographed sequence has gained a lot of attention, and following the recent news that Ketchup Entertainment is in advanced negotiations to acquire the rights to Coyote Vs. Acme from Warner Bros., fans are once again calling for the release of Batgirl.

Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav's decision to shelve the HBO Max movie when it was already so deep into post-production was one of the biggest news stories of 2022, and was met with a significant amount of backlash from every corner of the industry.

The project was scrapped as a tax write-off, with reports doing the rounds at the time that Barbara Gordon's first solo outing simply wasn't very good.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran would later suggest that Batgirl may have been even more of a mess than we'd been led to believe.

"I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on that film. But that film was not releasable, and it happens sometimes. That film was not releasable. I actually think that [president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David] Zaslav and the team made a very bold and courageous decision to cancel it because it would have hurt DC. It would have hurt those people involved."

More recently, art department assistant Annie Mitchell claimed that the movie was a lot closer to completion than we realized.

"It’s insane that they scrapped it. It was literally completely finished VFX and everything," she said in response to a TikTok comment. "I definitely believe it still exists tho. Really hoping someone leaks it in 10 years."

While some version of the movie might still exist somewhere in WB's vaults, the chances of it ever seeing the light of day are pretty slim at this stage. In his latest newsletter, Jeff Sneider says he does not expect Batgirl to be released.

"Those holding out hope of a similar “rescue” deal for WB’s shelved Batgirl movie, you’ll have to keep dreaming, as my sources unfortunately don’t expect that superhero movie to ever see the light of day."

Check out the footage in the player below, and let us know what you think.

BATGIRL Movie Was Literally Completely Finished Prior To Being Scrapped According To Crew Member
Related:

BATGIRL Movie Was "Literally Completely Finished" Prior To Being Scrapped According To Crew Member
BATMAN Star Michael Keaton Doesn't Care About BATGIRL Being Scrapped: Big, Fun, Nice Check
Recommended For You:

BATMAN Star Michael Keaton Doesn't Care About BATGIRL Being Scrapped: "Big, Fun, Nice Check"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/20/2025, 9:54 AM
Dang that footage disappeared real quick. Was hoping to see it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/20/2025, 9:56 AM
That was quick. 😳
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/20/2025, 9:57 AM
WB ain't playing around; took that down quick.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/20/2025, 9:58 AM
"Fight Sequence Footage Has Fans Calling For Scrapped Movie's Release"
User Comment Image
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 3/20/2025, 9:58 AM
It's there on the John Cena account
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/20/2025, 10:01 AM
Batgirl is White.

Justice was served.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 3/20/2025, 10:28 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - that sounds racist
grif
grif - 3/20/2025, 10:04 AM
ZERO interest in this
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 3/20/2025, 10:06 AM
If this does eventually see the light of day people are going to feel so let down.
RaddRider
RaddRider - 3/20/2025, 10:07 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2025, 10:07 AM
I did see a bit of the footage before it was taken down , some nice camerawork in there…

However that was to be expected given Bilal & Adil were at the helm who are known for their dynamic camerawork (especially during action scenes).

User Comment Image

?si=MIuyeoqsayUNmj55
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/20/2025, 10:08 AM
Working on getting the video back... added another clip in the meantime.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/20/2025, 10:10 AM
Time will tell which movie was the better reboot; Batgirl, Superman or The Batman.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/20/2025, 10:10 AM
It's The Batman isn't it? lol
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/20/2025, 10:11 AM
@ObserverIO - Batgirl is a reboot? 🤔
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/20/2025, 10:40 AM
@ARegularCrab - Yeah Batgirl was supposed to be the first movie in the new DC universe post-The Flash. Now it's Superman instead.

But The Batman beat them both to the punch by rebooting independent of any Flash movie or multiversey time travel shenanigans.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/20/2025, 10:41 AM
(by that I mean Superman is the first movie in the new universe, not the first movie after The Flash)
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/20/2025, 10:13 AM
I would have liked to have seen it!

I don't trust WB one bit.

From the footage it looked like she was gonna be a bit brutal (making the thug stab his own leg)

😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 release it!!
BlackSpiderman
BlackSpiderman - 3/20/2025, 10:34 AM
Justice for Michael Keaton! His return to Batman in the Flash and Batgirl may have lead to a Batman Beyond movie. I need more Keaton Batman damn it! lol
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/20/2025, 10:40 AM
@BlackSpiderman - thank Gunn for killing him off!
laf0106
laf0106 - 3/20/2025, 10:50 AM
saw the footage, honestly couldnt be worse than the sony verse hahhahahahaah
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/20/2025, 10:54 AM
I dont like a movie studio telling me what I would and would not like.
It may very well suck as a whole, but damnit let me decide that. Studios are in no place to decide if I will like a movie or not. Too much control.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder