BATGIRL Star Brendan Fraser Doesn't Hold Back When Asked About WBD's Decision To Scrap The DCEU Movie

The Mummy star Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to scrap Batgirl and doesn’t hold back with his assessment of what a decision like that means for Hollywood.

By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2025 04:11 AM EST
When Warner Bros. Discovery decided to pull the plug on Batgirl—even though principal photography had wrapped—fans and filmmakers alike were left reeling. It was an unprecedented move and one that saw Ms. Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's DC Comics adaptation labelled "unreleasable" in reports from the trades. 

Seeing as moviegoers had already suffered through the likes of Black Adam and The Flash, it was hard to believe a title made for HBO Max could really be that bad. Ultimately, the prevailing theory was that David Zaslav wanted to save money by scrapping the movie as a "tax write-off," which wouldn't recoup its costs from a streaming debut.

For what it's worth, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has said Batgirl "was not releasable" and, perhaps predictably, praised "Zaslav and the team [for making a] very bold and courageous decision to cancel it because it would have hurt DC." 

As the DCEU's new Caped Crusader following Ben Affleck's disappearance in The Flash, Michael Keaton was enlisted to return as Batman alongside Leslie Grace's Barbara Gordon. The Mummy star Brendan Fraser, meanwhile, was set to play the villainous Ted Carson, a.k.a. Firefly.

Talking to Associated Press, the actor didn't hold back on how he feels about Batgirl being shelved by the executives at Warner Bros. Discovery.

"A whole movie," he started. "There were four floors of production in Glasgow. I was sneaking into the art department just to geek out. The product — I’m sorry, 'content' — is being commodified to the extent that it’s more valuable to burn it down and get the insurance on it than to give it a shot in the marketplace."

"There’s a generation of little girls who don’t have a heroine to look up to and go, 'She looks like me,'" he said of Grace's Batgirl before expanding on his concerns about where the industry is heading. "With respect, we could blight itself. We’re still chopping our way through the tall grass of AI and all this stuff."

The plan had been for Batgirl to lead to this Dark Knight taking centre stage in a Batman Beyond project, likely meaning we could have looked forward to the Bat Family being part of the now-defunct DCEU.

Instead, DC Studios has rebooted the franchise as the DCU, with a new Bruce Wayne set to take centre stage in The Brave and the Bold. Unfortunately, James Gunn and Safran still haven't found their Batman, and the movie, expected to be helmed by The Flash's Andy Muschietti, appears no closer to becoming a reality, even as The Batman Part II gears up to begin shooting.

Do you think Warner Bros. Discovery made a mistake by scrapping Batgirl?

Related:

Recommended For You:

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/21/2025, 4:55 AM
Releasing it would have been the best possible option for the CBM comments
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/21/2025, 5:12 AM
The only reason I'm even mildly curious is to see more of Keaton as Batman. But honestly I'm not losing any sleep over it.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/21/2025, 5:14 AM
"it would have hurt DC" like DC was releasing so many masterpieces back then. Unless this move was like Elektra level of bad, which I doubt, might as well have let the public be the judge, especially after having the whole thing done.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 11/21/2025, 5:17 AM
Does 'unreleasable' mean the effects/editing etc weren't completed or that it was just shite?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/21/2025, 5:31 AM
@tRuckRogers46A - It was shit that stunk worse than Flash if that's even possible.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/21/2025, 5:31 AM
"There’s a generation of little girls who don’t have a heroine to look up to and go, 'She looks like me,'"

If that's the only thing you can say to justify releasing the movie, then WB may have made the right decision after all.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/21/2025, 5:36 AM
Gunn is hurting the DC so no real difference
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/21/2025, 5:45 AM
"Little girls need heroin" says Brendan Fraser.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/21/2025, 6:44 AM
@ObserverIO - I think anyone who watches Gunn’s Superman needs heroine too. To help ignore the poorly written story.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/21/2025, 7:39 AM
@slickrickdesigns - you guys need help.
DocSpock
Sounds like a good decision. It must have been worse than the last few DCFU movies, or they would have released it.

slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/21/2025, 6:43 AM
Rumor report:
James Gunn didn’t want Batgirl to come out and be better than the Superman film that ended up losing money. He scrapped it because it was better than Lex being beat up by a Super Dog.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/21/2025, 7:39 AM
@slickrickdesigns - also, no.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 11/21/2025, 6:48 AM
I didn't particularly care about the movie, but I wanted that Keaton Batman Beyond movie so bad. Gunn hates Keaton's Bats, so that's not happening anytime soon.

Unless a big-time acquisition changes leadership...
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/21/2025, 7:38 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - no.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 6:50 AM
Honestly , I always thought the excuse of the movie being “unreleasable” was garbage given the the directors at the helm and that it still had to have post production done…

I think the real reason was that this was suppose to take place after The Flash in which one of its many endings that were reshot had Keaton taking the place of Affleck’s Bruce/Batman in the DCEU but then WB was going through an internal change with Discovery who then decided to scrap that universe all together hence Batgirl not being released since it would have been taking place in a dead universe & it was early enough into its post production that they could afford to scrap it as opposed to The Flash or Aquaman:The Lost Kingdom etc.

Still a very shitty thing to do though so [frick] Zaslav forever for that!!.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 11/21/2025, 6:53 AM
I think they should release it. Maybe netflix will when the buy them. How many movies have ever really been scrapped like that? I have seen some awful movies that were released.. idk how this one would be any worse.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2025, 6:59 AM
We will never know if the product was worth releasing or not. But we do know that Zaslav and the WB executives are a bunch of parasites to the industry. Gone are the days where a CEO or President of Operations focuses on the product and delivery. Now it's entirely based on projections and probabilities. And if the metrics don't meet with their imaginary quarterly earning numbers, They will label the quarter a loss. How could you make (as an example) $1 million in one quarter and expect to make $5 million the next quarter but get upset and begin to furlough when you only make $2 million? That's how these parasites think.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2025, 7:01 AM
Let people decide not corporate pencil pushers
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 7:05 AM
Even though Fraser didn’t get to be in a DC movie with this , I would like him to be in the DCU at some point…

I thought he could be a good Jor-El especially in hindsight since Corenswet kinda reminds me of a younger him but oh well.

Maybe Harvey Bullock or Alan Scott?.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/21/2025, 7:30 AM
If he can sneak into the art department, maybe he can also sneak into the archive and steal the movie to leak it. Then we'll now if it really is so bad it could hurt the brand.

I still refuse to believe that reasoning coming from the company that released BvS, JL, Birds of Prey, Black Adam and The Flash. Post-production wasn't even done on Batgirl.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 7:33 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I wish lol…

I think it was reported that all footage of the film was deleted so I doubt there’s any left.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/21/2025, 7:54 AM
@bkmeijer1 - and superman*
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/21/2025, 7:54 AM
I would have rather watched and judged for myself than have greedy CEOs and insecure neckbeards tell me it was unwatchable.

