BATGIRL Star Jacob Scipio Says He Saw The Movie Before It Was Scrapped - And Shares His Review

BATGIRL Star Jacob Scipio Says He Saw The Movie Before It Was Scrapped - And Shares His Review

Batgirl star Jacob Scipio has confirmed that he was among those who got to watch the ill-fated DC Comics adaptation after Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped it, and hails the unseen movie as "phenomenal."

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 16, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Batgirl
Source: The Direct

When Warner Bros. Discovery decided to pull the plug on Batgirl—even though principal photography had wrapped—fans and filmmakers alike were left reeling. It was an unprecedented move and one that saw Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's DC Comics adaptation deemed "unreleasable" in reports from the trades. 

Seeing as moviegoers had already suffered through the likes of Black Adam and The Flash, it was hard to believe a title made for Max could really be that bad. Ultimately, it felt like David Zaslav wanted to save money by scrapping a movie which wouldn't recoup its costs from a streaming debut.

For what it's worth, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has said Batgirl "was not releasable" and, perhaps predictably, praised "Zaslav and the team [for making a] very bold and courageous decision to cancel it because it would have hurt DC." 

As the DCEU's new Caped Crusader following Ben Affleck's disappearance in The Flash, Michael Keaton was enlisted to return as Batman alongside Leslie Grace's Barbara Gordon.

Batgirl looked set to be a big break for her and Jacob Scipio. The latter was cast as gangster Anthony Bressi, and in a recent interview with The Direct, the actor confirmed he got to see a near-finished cut of the ill-fated DC movie.

"I got the chance to watch it, and it was a phenomenal film," he told the site. "Man, I'm really sad the world never got to see it. But you know, you never know. You never know."

"It was great that they saved ['Coyote V. Acme']. I'm gonna have a ticket and be buying my ticket and seeing that movie myself," Scipio continued. "So there's always hope. Hollywood's a funny place, and I think if enough people want it, it can happen."

It's a nice thought, but unlikely to happen. There's even been talk of Batgirl being deleted after a "funeral screening" was held for cast and crew, and it doesn't add up for James Gunn to take a movie shot over three years ago, finish it, and make it canon to the DCU...it features the wrong Batman, for starters.

It could always be an Elseworlds tale, of course, but the moment has passed. "No, I didn't care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check," Keaton said last year. "I like [Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah]. They're nice guys. I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me?" he added, shrugging. "I'm good."

The plan had been for Batgirl to lead to this Dark Knight taking centre stage in a Batman Beyond project, likely meaning we could have looked forward to the Bat Family being part of the now-defunct DCEU. Instead, DC Studios has rebooted the franchise as the DCU, with a new Bruce Wayne set to take centre stage in The Brave and the Bold.

Are you disappointed that the "phenomenal" Batgirl won't see the light of day?

BATGIRL Behind-The-Scenes Fight Sequence Footage Has Fans Calling For Scrapped Movie's Release
Related:

BATGIRL Behind-The-Scenes Fight Sequence Footage Has Fans Calling For Scrapped Movie's Release
BATGIRL Movie Was Literally Completely Finished Prior To Being Scrapped According To Crew Member
Recommended For You:

BATGIRL Movie Was "Literally Completely Finished" Prior To Being Scrapped According To Crew Member

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/16/2025, 12:21 PM
So he stars it in it, and gave it a good review...

Yeah, even if it was trash, I don't think he'd be dumb enough to self-sabotage his own career and admit it🤷🏾‍♂️
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/16/2025, 12:24 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Yeah, I call bullshit on this review. I trust Safran's opinion on it more.
ferf
ferf - 10/16/2025, 12:26 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - No one is holding a gun to his head to say it was phenomenal. If he didn't like it, he could have just said "i haven't seen a final cut and don't think I can form an opinion". That way, he's good if it leaks and it sucks.

The fact that so many people who did see it are specifically saying it was good probably means it was good
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/16/2025, 12:58 PM
@ferf - Or it means they were paid actors in the movie and obviously they'd promote themselves??? What even is this logic? Do you expect them to say it was a big piece of shit?
Forthas
Forthas - 10/16/2025, 12:24 PM
I would have liked to see the film out of curiosity. Still, at the end of the day, even if it had been released, unless it made a billion dollars, it probably would not have changed the course of the DC film universe; therefore, it would have had no impact on the future of DC films as a shared universe.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/16/2025, 12:25 PM
We got a Donner cut of Superman II.
We got the Snyder Cut.
Hell, we even got a Nick Cage Superman cameo.

Batgirl will show up. One day.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/16/2025, 12:32 PM

So an actor who was in a movie that was so bad they didn't release it, and he says it was phenomenal.

Yeah, right.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/16/2025, 12:37 PM
I mean , he’s not gonna thrash his own film so I don’t get the point of highlighting his “review” but oh well…

Also as much as I would like it to be released , I just don’t think it’ll happen especially now.

Anyway , I enjoyed Scorpio in the recent Bad Boys films so would have been nice to have seen him in Batgirl but hopefully he gets another shot at a comic book property soon!!.

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/16/2025, 12:56 PM
"I got the chance to watch it, and it was a phenomenal film"

Said every actor and actress who's ever starred in a movie.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/16/2025, 12:57 PM
He's a paid actor that was in the movie. What do you expect? For him to tell the truth and say it was absolutely awful?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
LeonNova
LeonNova - 10/16/2025, 1:00 PM
I wanna see it just for the hell of it. But it’s definitely never seeing the light of day, so whoopty doo 🤷🏾‍♂️
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 10/16/2025, 1:06 PM
I hope it leaks at the very least. WB made this movie fail.

First they wanted it made for their streaming platform: so they made a streaming platform movie.

Then they wanted to put it in theaters: but they had been asked to made a streaming movie, even so they tried to improve it.

Then they cancelled it: because they didn´t want a streaming plaform movie to feel like a streaming platform movie.

The movie might be bad, but their work deserves to be seen. Especially because they made what HBO asked in the first place: a streaming platform movie.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder