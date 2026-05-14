Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Promo Art Reveals Doc Ock And Gwen Stacy As Ghost Spider

As we first reported on Toonado.com, new promo art for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 has been revealed. Featuring a new look at Gwen Stacy (who will go by Ghost Spider, not Spider-Gwen, in the series), we also have a first look at the villainous Doctor Octopus.

The Marvel Animation show returns to Disney+ this fall, and with artwork like this starting to find its way online, we'll hopefully have more to share soon. For now, X-Men '97 Season 2 will likely be a priority as it's slotted in for a summer debut.

In the Season 1 finale of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker severed ties with Norman Osborn and Oscorp. However, with Ghost Spider wielding a device that looks a lot like a pumpkin bomb at first glance, could it be that she's the company's new superhero? If so, it would be an intriguing twist given her history with the villain in the main Marvel Universe.

This will be the first time we've seen Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen portrayed as being the same age and from the same universe since the Spider-Man series that launched in 2017. Peter and Gwen's dynamic promises to be a lot of fun, considering she's the love of his life in the comics.

Spider-Gwen has taken centre stage in Sony's Spider-Verse movies, but this looks set to be a very different take on the character. Showrunner Jeff Trammell likely has some very exciting plans in store for her based on what we saw in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's first season, and the character design is pretty spectacular.

Gwen was also a big part of The Spectacular Spider-Man TV series, where she was played by Lacey Chabert. There's currently no word on who has been cast as this version. In the comics, Gwen has gone by Spider-Gwen (not in universe, though), Spider-Woman, and more recently, Ghost Spider.

As for Doctor Octopus, Season 1 introduced Otto Octavius as a former Oscorp scientist who has been outfitting supervillains with their costumes and weaponry. While he made use of some mechanical arms, it will be in Season 2 that we finally see the villain—voiced by Hugh Dancy—actually wear them.

You can check out this new look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 in the X posts below.