SPIDER-MAN '94 #5 Ends With A Game-Changing Twist For SPIDER-MAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES's Leads

Spider-Man: The Animated Series wrapped up with a major cliffhanger in 1998, when the "Secret Wars" and "Spider Wars" storyline concluded with Madame Web taking Peter Parker to find Mary Jane after she was left stranded in another reality.

X-Men '97 revealed that they'd been reunited when it streamed on Disney+ in 2024, and an official comic book sequel, Spider-Man '94, has picked up where Spider-Man: The Animated Series left off (but stopped short of explaining how Peter found MJ).

The hope had been that Spider-Man '94 might be an animated series. Still, that was always unlikely with Marvel Animation moving on to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The five-issue comic is written by legendary scribe J.M. DeMatteis (who worked on Spider-Man: The Animated Series) with art by Jim Towe (Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse).

The latter's work on the series has proven surprisingly divisive, largely because the faces of the characters featured in Spider-Man '94 don't match what was seen on screen in the 1990s.

Regardless, today's finale features the last battle between Spider-Man, Kraven the Hunter, Kaine, and Morlun, and delivers a shocking twist in its closing moments. It turns out that Aunt May has always known about her nephew being Spider-Man, and joins him and Mary Jane for a swing through New York City's skyscrapers.

Peter and MJ also officially tie the knot, after the web-slinger unknowingly married her clone doppelganger in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. It's an overall happy ending, and one that is arguably more satisfying than what the show left viewers with nearly three decades ago.

DeMatteis previously said, "The 1990s Spider-Man animated series has become a beloved part of Spidey lore—it was the introduction to Peter Parker and his universe for an entire generation—and I’m delighted to be diving back into that universe.

"We’re treating this as the next season of the show, which means introducing new villains, new challenges, new adventures for Peter," he continued, "while doing our best to remain true to the creative spirit that John Semper and Company established with the original show."

Check out some pages from Spider-Man '94 #5, which is now on sale in comic book stores.

TIlL THE ENDS OF THE EARTH! It's the final battle between SPIDER-MAN and MORLUN - and you won't believe how it ends! Kraven, Kaine, Mary Jane - it all comes crashing down! PLUS: One of the most heartfelt endings you'll see all year!

SPIDER-MAN '94 #5

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS

Artwork by JAMES TOWE

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW