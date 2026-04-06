Charlie Cox Unsure Of Daredevil's Status For YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2

When Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige finally decided to bring Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear into the MCU, the actor quickly made cameo appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo.

The Daredevil: Born Again star was also tapped for a memorable voice role as Matt Murdock in Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, where we finally got to see one of the vigilante's Variants fight side-by-side with the web-slinger.

Season 1 ended with the stage being set for Daredevil and Finesse to continue investigating Norman Osborn, but Cox is currently unsure whether he'll be back for Season 2. Appearing at C2E2 (via Popverse), Cox confirmed that the nature of how a series like this is recorded means he's currently in the dark about reprising his Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man role.

"I actually don’t know if I am [in it]," the actor said while promoting Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. "The show is great. I was in the first season. I don’t know if I’m in the second season. I have no idea. It is an awesome show."

"When I did the first season of that, I didn’t get scripts. It’s very secretive like our show is, so I just got scenes," Cox added. "So, it’s kind of fun because I know what I say, but then I get to watch it and enjoy it.”

During the same panel appearance, he was asked about which characters he hopes to see Daredevil team up with in the future. "It’s so dangerous to answer that question because within ten minutes there are headlines saying, 'Daredevil star Charlie Cox wants this character to show up,' and then people start believing it."

"I always imagined that at some point in that big of a universe, in that big of a world, that he would team up with Spider-Man," he later admitted, forcing us to resist another "Charlie Cox Wants To Team Up With Spider-Man" headline (that does, however, remain a meeting that fans are desperate to see in live-action).

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is currently shooting in New York, and despite fan demand, Cox isn't expected to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day or Avengers: Doomsday. Despite that, the hope is that Marvel Studios is building to him taking on a lead role in Spider-Man 5 a couple of years from now.

Recently, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell took to X to share an exciting update on how work is progressing on Season 2, which we've previously been told is eyeing a late 2026 premiere on Disney+.