Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Promo Art Reveals First Look At Venom

During last October's New York Comic Con, Marvel Animation announced a Fall 2026 release for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2.

It was confirmed at the time that Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox will reprise his role as the Man Without Fear, albeit in his classic red costume this time around. Spider-Gwen will appear (a sizzle reel showed her attempting to break into Oscorp), as will Doctor Octopus, Scorpion, and Chameleon.

Nico Minoru, meanwhile, has now got a handle on her new magical powers, while Norman and Harry Osborn are obviously also back. The big reveal was the upcoming debut of the Venom Symbiote, something the show's Season 1 finale set the stage for.

We have a first look at Venom today, thanks to promo art for the upcoming second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. For some reason, he's labelled as "Symbiote Spider-Man," but the mouth, claws, and logo...well, that's 100% Venom.

Peter Parker may be in the alien suit, but we wouldn't be at all surprised if Norman Osborn has enlisted someone else to serve as his "Spider-Man" after the teenager decided to sever his ties with the Oscorp CEO.

You'll recall that Season 1 ended with several hints at what's to come, including the introduction of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (W.E.B.), Daredevil's continued investigation of Oscorp, and the revelation that Richard Parker is alive and in prison.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell previously said, "Season 1 ended with several hints at what's to come, including the introduction of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (W.E.B.), Daredevil's continued investigation of Oscorp, the revelation that Richard Parker is alive and in prison, and the Symbiote's introduction."

Check out this new promo art for the series in the X post below.