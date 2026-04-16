Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Promo Art Reveals First Look At Venom

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Promo Art Reveals First Look At Venom

New promo art for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 reveals our first official look at Venom, who, for now at least, has been labelled as the "Symbiote Spider-Man."

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2026 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

During last October's New York Comic Con, Marvel Animation announced a Fall 2026 release for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2.

It was confirmed at the time that Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox will reprise his role as the Man Without Fear, albeit in his classic red costume this time around. Spider-Gwen will appear (a sizzle reel showed her attempting to break into Oscorp), as will Doctor Octopus, Scorpion, and Chameleon.

Nico Minoru, meanwhile, has now got a handle on her new magical powers, while Norman and Harry Osborn are obviously also back. The big reveal was the upcoming debut of the Venom Symbiote, something the show's Season 1 finale set the stage for. 

We have a first look at Venom today, thanks to promo art for the upcoming second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. For some reason, he's labelled as "Symbiote Spider-Man," but the mouth, claws, and logo...well, that's 100% Venom.

Peter Parker may be in the alien suit, but we wouldn't be at all surprised if Norman Osborn has enlisted someone else to serve as his "Spider-Man" after the teenager decided to sever his ties with the Oscorp CEO.

You'll recall that Season 1 ended with several hints at what's to come, including the introduction of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (W.E.B.), Daredevil's continued investigation of Oscorp, and the revelation that Richard Parker is alive and in prison. 

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell previously said, "Season 1 ended with several hints at what's to come, including the introduction of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (W.E.B.), Daredevil's continued investigation of Oscorp, the revelation that Richard Parker is alive and in prison, and the Symbiote's introduction."

Check out this new promo art for the series in the X post below. 

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 are now streaming on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/16/2026, 7:34 AM
Living on the edge
Fighting crime, spinning webs
Swinging from the highest ledge
He can leap above our heads

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 7:51 AM
@BlackStar25 - best theme song for the character imo.

However ngl , I do enjoy this one aswell.

?si=lHJfWPBJXoCrrtTG
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 4/16/2026, 7:50 AM
Mhh...

Shouldve shown some white teeth and maybe a bit more bulky
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/16/2026, 7:53 AM
Will Eddie Brock get race swapped treatment in this series ?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 8:03 AM
Interesting…

Given that Norman found a piece of the symbiote , I could see him trying to make his own “hero” as he tried to do so with Peter back in S1 hence it not being Venom yet.

Anyway , I thought YFNS S1 was solid thus looking forward to S2!!.

User Comment Image
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 4/16/2026, 8:40 AM
I liked season 1 a lot. Looking forward to s2.

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