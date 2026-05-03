Star Wars: New Hot Toys Figures Include Concept Art Anakin Skywalker, Young Ahsoka Tano, And Qui-Gon Jinn

Tomorrow is May 4, which is better known as "Star Wars Day" for fans of the long-running franchise. As we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, Hot Toys has revealed four new 1/6th-scale figures, all of which are wildly different.

The first is a version of Anakin Skywalker based on Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith concept art, not his appearance in any live-action or animated project. Featuring the likeness of actor Hayden Christensen, the figure shows us what might have been in the 2005 movie.

"One of the most captivating alternate looks features Anakin draped in dark, layered robes accented by a striking dark reddish‑purple lining," reads the product description, calling it "a mesmerising vision of the Sith Lord he was destined to become."

Ultimately, the newly minted Darth Vader attacked the Jedi Temple in his normal robes. Had he donned this for that scene or his duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi on Mustafar, it would have given Episode III a vastly different feel.

Hot Toys has also unveiled a new Ahsoka Tano Padawan figure based on The Clone Wars animated series. However, in place of a stylised head sculpt, it uses the likeness of Ariana Greenblatt, who was established as the live-action version of the young Jedi in Ahsoka Season 1.

The figure comes bundled with Rotta the Huttlet, who returns as an adult in the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

We also have one of the Hong Kong-based company's most highly anticipated releases: Qui-Gon Jinn. The iconic Jedi Master played by Liam Neeson remains a firm fan favourite, and can now be added to many incomplete Star Wars collections. All that's needed now is Obi-Wan as a Padawan from The Phantom Menace.

Finally, there's a live-action version of Maul from Disney+ animated series, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. It's a ferocious look for the iconic villain, and one bundled with some new lightsaber effects that could be a game-changer for these pricey figures.

They aren't cheap, and collecting them is easier said than done for many fans. Still, even if you're saving up for just one of them, these May the Fourth offerings include some exciting options.

You can take a closer look at all of them in the Instagram galleries below.