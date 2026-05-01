The Mandalorian And Grogu Will Launch Into U.S. Theaters With Expected $80 Million Opening Weekend

The Mandalorian And Grogu Will Launch Into U.S. Theaters With Expected $80 Million Opening Weekend

Tracking for The Mandalorian and Grogu has been revealed, and the movie is eyeing an $80 million debut at the North American box office over the four-day Memorial Day weekend later this month.

News
By JoshWilding - May 01, 2026 04:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: THR (via SFFGazette.com)

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters next month, and as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, we have some opening weekend box office estimates. According to The Hollywood Reporter, tracking suggests the movie is eyeing an $80 million debut at the North American box office over the four-day Memorial Day weekend.

This is said to be in line with Disney and Lucasfilm's expectations, but with no word on the movie's budget, it's not clear how much this big-screen follow-up to The Mandalorian will ultimately need to earn worldwide to be considered a hit. 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had a three-day opening of $177.3 million in 2019, while Solo: A Star Wars Story grossed $84 million domestically over the three-day Memorial Day weekend and $104 million for the four days.

While an $80 million start is a franchise low for the Disney-era Star Wars movies, the trade notes that "While it is the first Star Wars film on the big screen since COVID, it doesn’t face the same pressure that a title in the core franchise would."

Disney is hoping families will turn up in full force for The Mandalorian and Grogu, and marketing for the movie is expected to hit hyperspeed on May 4 (Star Wars Day). For starters, 25 minutes of footage from the movie will be shown in select IMAX theaters across the globe.

The Mandalorian was a huge hit for Disney+ when it launched in 2019. Season 3 wrapped up in 2023, meaning the Din Djarin and The Child have been absent from our screens—and from the minds of casual and hardcore fans alike—for three years. 

While the TV series ended on a fairly definitive note, it left a few dangling plot threads (for example, we still don't know who Grogu was separated from Jedi Master Kelleran Beq). How filmmaker Jon Favreau handles that remains to be seen, as the upcoming movie is expected to be largely standalone. That's to make it easy to follow and not a story that requires viewers to brush up on at least 24 episodes of television to understand. 

If The Mandalorian and Grogu isn't a box office hit, the future of these characters will be hard to predict. They may return to Disney+ or be shelved, though the latter doesn't seem likely when Grogu is such a big merchandise seller. The duo's Disney Parks presence has also been increased.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Teases Cara Dune Return After Meeting With Lucasfilm Execs
Related:

The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Teases Cara Dune Return After Meeting With Lucasfilm Execs
The Mandalorian And Grogu Director Reveals How Martin Scorsese's Alien Ties To Wider Star Wars Franchise
Recommended For You:

The Mandalorian And Grogu Director Reveals How Martin Scorsese's Alien Ties To Wider Star Wars Franchise

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/1/2026, 4:52 AM
So that would be somewhere between $65-75 million for the regular 3-day weekend; good job Disney, only you could kill a franchise as big as Star Wars.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/1/2026, 5:01 AM
Wow the hype around this movie is non existent.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/1/2026, 5:16 AM
Flop alert

Reboot the MCU and DCU

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder