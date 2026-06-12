Supergirl: James Gunn Addresses A Nagging Question About The DCU's Woman Of Tomorrow

Supergirl: James Gunn Addresses A Nagging Question About The DCU's Woman Of Tomorrow

Amid some pretty odd complaints from fans about the Maid of Might's portrayal in the DCU, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has set the record straight by directing them to the comics.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

We're just two weeks away from Supergirl arriving in theaters, and all eyes are on whether the second DC Studios movie can keep the DCU's momentum going. 

Clayface follows this October, of course, with next summer's Man of Tomorrow eyed as more of an event. Make no mistake about it, though: Supergirl is important, as it's a potential franchise-starter and, for James Gunn and Peter Safran, the chance to prove that they're the right people to take charge of this brand.

Based on the first wave of junket interviews (which have featured Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Eve Ridley, and writer Ana Nogueira), director Craig Gillespie isn't currently doing the rounds to promote Supergirl. Neither is Gunn, though he has addressed a pretty odd question fans have been asking in recent weeks.

Alcock's Supergirl has pierced ears, which, for some, is reason enough to nitpick. After all, how could a Kryptonian with near-unbreakable skin have earrings? Well, the answer is simple and one that comic book fans will be familiar with. 

Taking to Threads, Gunn said, "As explained in Superman, the same way she gets drunk - she goes to a planet with a red sun. Not to mention she was raised on a chunk of Krypton so didn't even experience super powers until her teens."

The filmmaker later used the example of Superman using his heat vision to shave, more than justifying how the Maid of Might is rocking earrings in the DCU. Honestly, as complaints go, this was a pretty weak one.

During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Nogueira opened up on writing scenes for Superman. "Oh, it was so much fun. I mean, Superman's voice and who he is, I think, has just been in our collective psyche for so long, since childhood. This is how Superman is. And then David brings so much, this other extra layer to it that I just think is so lovely. And then Kara was just always kind of in my heart."

"So that was the natural friction of something that felt really honest to me, of who she is and this guy that I've had in my collective consciousness and all of our collective consciousness for so long," she added.

Check out Gunn's Threads posts below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Ironbot
Ironbot - 6/12/2026, 7:25 AM
Not to mention that she suffers from PTSD of having to see her home world be destroyed so she would act a certain way, but why would I expect these self proclaimed “fans” to understand that?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/12/2026, 7:27 AM
Kind of crazy that we have all this information in the palm of our hands...But chose to post nonesense just because. Some of these questions feel like zero thought was actually used to form them.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/12/2026, 7:35 AM
@BlackStar25 - they don't want the answers.

They know the answers.

They want Gunn to respond.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/12/2026, 7:35 AM
@BlackStar25 - cellphones make people stupid
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/12/2026, 7:33 AM
Gunn answers some questions.

CBM:
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ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/12/2026, 7:35 AM
Gunns Superman gets kicked in the nutz, cries to Lex saying I HURT, I get SCARED just like you SMFH! He spent the whole movie whining!!!! Like for REAL! I spent $80 to see that?!!! Wheres THE DEOG LEX?! smfh!! Mr. Terrific SAVED METROPOLIS & the day! Gunns Superman was NOT interested in being a hero. With his Viltramite heritage smfh(PLOT HOLE) I guess man of tomorrow starts with the the words scrolling on the screen 3 years after Superman has been outed as a viltramite...smfh Gunn has already said he doesn't expect to be around after. Good rides to a bad version of Superman.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/12/2026, 7:48 AM
@ClarkJoeKent -

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LSHF
LSHF - 6/12/2026, 7:39 AM
If we get nitpicky enough, we can find fault in almost ANY piece of fiction, let alone every single super hero story out there.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/12/2026, 7:42 AM
Gunn also forgets that DC core fanbase is over 40 year old men. Supergirl was a BAD choice for the 2nd movie in his DCU...shouldve been Wonder Woman, Batman etc...build the JLA not just do a film then act like there was a plan all along when the slate was called Gods & Monsters The Affiliate, Sgt, Waller,Swamp Thing, etc now all of a sudden its The Superman Family 😂 sad he doesn't have a plan & never had one. The reason this DC is sloppy & all over the place with no direction.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/12/2026, 7:44 AM
I Enjoyed James Gunn, Superman but.................

Supergirl looks so much Beter.

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ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/12/2026, 7:46 AM
L1,R2,X,X,O,A SMFH he literally was yelling out joystick commands to beat his version of Superman who's been Superman for years & is established comes off like its the 1st day on the job. WEAK!!!
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/12/2026, 7:52 AM
MOS made me think we were past the point of having to explain this stuff.
I'm guessing a lot of the DCU fans asking these types of questions are quite young.

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2026, 8:08 AM
Common sense and logic seem to be dying nowadays…

Everything must be spoonfed unfortunately which makes me think that Netflix report of them having characters repeat stuff just in case people are on their phones might be the right thing to do in this day & age.

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