Supergirl: James Gunn Addresses A Nagging Question About The DCU's Woman Of Tomorrow

We're just two weeks away from Supergirl arriving in theaters, and all eyes are on whether the second DC Studios movie can keep the DCU's momentum going.

Clayface follows this October, of course, with next summer's Man of Tomorrow eyed as more of an event. Make no mistake about it, though: Supergirl is important, as it's a potential franchise-starter and, for James Gunn and Peter Safran, the chance to prove that they're the right people to take charge of this brand.

Based on the first wave of junket interviews (which have featured Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Eve Ridley, and writer Ana Nogueira), director Craig Gillespie isn't currently doing the rounds to promote Supergirl. Neither is Gunn, though he has addressed a pretty odd question fans have been asking in recent weeks.

Alcock's Supergirl has pierced ears, which, for some, is reason enough to nitpick. After all, how could a Kryptonian with near-unbreakable skin have earrings? Well, the answer is simple and one that comic book fans will be familiar with.

Taking to Threads, Gunn said, "As explained in Superman, the same way she gets drunk - she goes to a planet with a red sun. Not to mention she was raised on a chunk of Krypton so didn't even experience super powers until her teens."

The filmmaker later used the example of Superman using his heat vision to shave, more than justifying how the Maid of Might is rocking earrings in the DCU. Honestly, as complaints go, this was a pretty weak one.

During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Nogueira opened up on writing scenes for Superman. "Oh, it was so much fun. I mean, Superman's voice and who he is, I think, has just been in our collective psyche for so long, since childhood. This is how Superman is. And then David brings so much, this other extra layer to it that I just think is so lovely. And then Kara was just always kind of in my heart."

"So that was the natural friction of something that felt really honest to me, of who she is and this guy that I've had in my collective consciousness and all of our collective consciousness for so long," she added.

Check out Gunn's Threads posts below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.