Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Reveals Test Screening Reactions And New Story Details

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters this July, and while it faces stiff competition from The Odyssey (which, ironically, also stars Tom Holland), the movie is still expected to be one of the year's biggest box office hits.

Some have even been bold enough to predict that it will outgross Avengers: Doomsday. That's a big ask, albeit one that doesn't seem impossible when Spider-Man: No Way Home earned just shy of $2 billion in 2021.

During a conversation with Deadline, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed that early test screenings have taken place. This comes after recent comments from Tom Holland, who said reshoots were adding a little more humour and fleshing out a villain's plotline.

"I can't say what happens, but I'm very, very excited about the movie," Cretton teased. "I'm really excited about the small test screenings and how it's connecting with an audience. Of course, it's a big blockbuster; it's super fun. It's got all the heart and humour you would want from a Spider-Man movie."

Given that he was "excited" by seeing how those test screenings were "connecting with an audience," it seems fair to say that the reactions from attendees must have been largely positive.

Divulging a few more insights, the Wonder Man and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer added, "At its core, it's a movie about relearning how to connect with people. I'm really excited to put it out in the world right now."

That seems to be a reference to Peter Parker reconnecting with MJ and Ned Leeds. Whether they'll remember their history with him remains to be seen, but we know that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will further explore the fallout from Doctor Strange's spell.

Is it too soon to undo that? Given that the web-slinger's secret identity was only out in the open for a single movie, it being undone before Spidey swings into the Doomsday and/or Secret Wars does make sense.

You can hear more from Cretton on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the player below.

Spider-Man Brand New Day will be about "relearning how to connect with people." pic.twitter.com/N4505MXzMH — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) April 28, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.