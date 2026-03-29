Andrew Garfield Finally Watched HARRY POTTER, Praises Films Despite J.K. Rowling Controversy

Andrew Garfield has finally experienced the magic of the Harry Potter film series, and his reaction might surprise fans.

Despite the franchise’s massive cultural footprint, the The Amazing Spider-Man star revealed he only recently watched the films for the first time. And even amid ongoing controversy surrounding creator J. K. Rowling, Garfield came away deeply impressed by what he saw.

In a recent interview with Hits Radio, Garfield singled out Daniel Radcliffe’s performance as Harry, praising both the actor and the films themselves. He admitted he had avoided the series until now, but ultimately found the storytelling, performances, and craftsmanship impossible to ignore.

Garfield, who has been outspoken in his support for LGBTQ+ rights, acknowledged the complicated conversation around Rowling’s anti-trans views. However, he emphasized that the artistry behind the films, from the young cast to the crew and visual effects teams, deserves recognition.

“Daniel is so goddamn good. Honestly, I hadn’t watched the ‘Harry Potter’ movies until recently,” Garfield said. “He’s really good in those movies. Those ‘Harry Potter’ movies are really good. I know it’s controversial and we shouldn’t be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless, but the soul and spirit… the essence of the themes of those films and the kids and the artisans and the craft people. I’m working with a wonderful makeup artist, Claire, who worked on the creatures… you can’t throw the baby out of the bathwater. There are so many beautiful artists that worked on those films. I have a newfound appreciation for all of the artists, and Daniel is great.”

While the original Harry Potter movie series wrapped up 15 years ago, the franchise is back in the spotlight again thanks to HBO's upcoming television series. The streamer recently unveiled a first look at its reboot, which is said to be a more faithful adaptation of Rowling’s books that aims to dive deeper into character arcs and storylines the films couldn’t fully explore.

The new show, expected to premiere around Christmas, has already stirred debate for its association with Rowling, even as it introduces a fresh cast, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.

While some fans continue to distance themselves from the franchise, Garfield’s viewing highlights that it’s possible to wrestle with the controversy while still recognizing the enduring impact and artistry of the original films.