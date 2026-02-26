SCREAM 7 Star Neve Campbell Denies Reports That She's Joined The Cast Of X-MEN '97 Season 2

Last year, we reported on a rumor that Scream 7 star Neve Campbell had been cast as Polaris in an upcoming Marvel project. We didn't have much more to go on initially, but it was assumed that she would either play the character in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, or appear in Avengers: Doomsday alongside the returning 20th Century Fox era actors.

We'd later hear that Campbell would actually be voicing Polaris in season 2 of the X-Men '97 animated series, which former showrunner Beau DeMayo appeared to confirm.

Incorrect. I cast her as Polaris in Season 2 of #xmen97. She does amazing work bringing something new, and felt right to have a 90s icon pick up where Lorna’s story was left in “Cold Comfort.”



She’s got some thoughts on Genosha. https://t.co/WKrSbghWsu — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 13, 2025

Well, DeMayo may have cast Campbell as Polaris, but the actress is denying being part of the show!

While speaking to The Movie Dweeb, Campbell replied, "No," when asked if she had joined the cast of X-Men '97, before adding, "That is the rumor though... right?"

There's definitely a chance Campbell is simply covering her bases here, but we'll find out for certain fairly soon.

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum recently confirmed that X-Men '97 will return to our screens this year.

"Season 2 of X-Men ‘97 is going to be in ‘26. We're working on it now," he told Collider. "It's exciting. That world of the ‘90s is just… Honestly, I can't believe they let me make it. I grew up at Marvel, as you know, clocked a lot of time here, and I feel like I used a lot of currency to revive this thing that I loved watching after school. So, the fact that we get to play in that universe with those actors is honestly why I went into this business in the first place."

In somewhat related news, Deadpool and Wolverine's Jennifer Garner was asked if she will be back as Elektra in Avengers: Doomsday (this was never something that was rumored).

Jennifer Garner when asked if she’s returning as Elektra in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



“Do you hear that Marvel? We are going to cause a riot if you do not do the right thing.”



(via @hitsradiouk) pic.twitter.com/d2Bcx3JWFL — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) February 26, 2026

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo, who was fired as showrunner prior to the premiere, serves as head writer, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era," reads the official synopsis.