X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES - Mondo Unveils First Look At 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Beast Figure

Mondo's X-Men: The Animated Series 1/6-scale figures have become some of the most highly sought-after collectibles among fans of the iconic mutant superhero team, and Hank McCoy, aka Beast, will soon be available for pre-orders.

Equipped with removable jacket and tech pack, our noble mutant comes complete with swappable hands, portraits and Easter egg accessories inspired by the rich history of the series.

Available for a limited time, this deluxe Limited Edition release is restricted to just 1500 units.

Pre-orders open on Tuesday, February 17 at 11 am CT. You can check out some promo images at the link below (click here for more).

Mondo’s X-MEN: ANIMATED 1/6 Scale Line continues with the good Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy ... aka Beast! Restricted to just 1500 units!



Pre-orders open Tuesday, February 17 at 11 AM CT. See more and sign up for Notify Me ... only at https://t.co/hYt6gp95mU (link in bio). pic.twitter.com/bhcH17kcOK — MONDO (@MondoNews) February 9, 2026

Product includes:

Beast Figure

Neutral Portrait

Speaking Portrait

Grinning Portrait

Angry Portrait

Sad Portrait

x4 Pairs of Hands

Pointing Right Hand

Removable Lab Coat

Glasses

Tongue Depressor

Closed Book

Open Book

Tech Pack with Tool Attachments

Folded Howard the Duck T-Shirt

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum recently confirmed that X-Men '97 will return to our screens this year.

"Season 2 of X-Men ‘97 is going to be in ‘26. We're working on it now," he told Collider. "It's exciting. That world of the ‘90s is just… Honestly, I can't believe they let me make it. I grew up at Marvel, as you know, clocked a lot of time here, and I feel like I used a lot of currency to revive this thing that I loved watching after school. So, the fact that we get to play in that universe with those actors is honestly why I went into this business in the first place."

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo, who was fired as showrunner prior to the premiere, serves as head writer, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

What did you think of the first season of X-Men '97? Drop us a comment down below.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era," reads the official synopsis.