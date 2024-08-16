X-MEN '97: Shocking New Details Emerge About Beau DeMayo's Alleged Sexual Misconduct Working On Marvel Series

We finally have some specifics regarding former X-Men '97 Head Writer Beau DeMayo's alleged sexual misconduct while working on the Disney+ series along with a response from his lawyer. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 16, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

It's been a wild 24 hours for X-Men '97 fans. When Head Writer Beau DeMayo, who was fired from the series in March, suggested his name was removed from season 2's credits for posting LGBTQ+-themed fan art, Marvel Studios hit back with a scathing statement of its own.

The trades alluded to the "egregious nature" of his behaviour being alleged sexual misconduct. However, it's Jeff Sneider who has decided to elaborate on what reportedly happened during DeMayo's time in charge of the show.

It's claimed that DeMayo sent nude photos of himself in sexually suggestive "hero" poses to several young male staffers working on X-Men '97. His excuse was that they could be used as "inspiration" for the animated series (DeMayo also runs a non-explicit OnlyFans account which is previously said to have upset Disney). 

The Head Writer was told to stop sending these photos but allegedly continued. Sneider also claims that DeMayo groped an assistant on multiple occasions and was considered emotionally and physically abusive towards staffers. 

More details can be found at The Insneider, and it appears DeMayo has chosen this as his hill to die on. Here's what his lawyer Bryan Freedman told Deadline earlier today:

"Having much experience with Disney, the playbook is always the same. Family friendly on the outside, but secretly attempting to plant illegal unconscionable items in contracts that silence the truth and stop the employee/customer from asserting basic constitutional rights. As we will explain through detailed examples which we will roll out in detail one by one, Disney’s model is very clear and a repetitive illegal pattern."

"Once it gets challenged or exposed, the gaslighting and redirection of the blame toward anyone willing to tell the truth starts through an international well oiled publicity machine. The problem for Disney is that when they go up against someone who has concrete evidence of this happening over 100 times, many of which have led to them settling hundreds of cases if not thousands to try and continue to control critics, employees and even lawyers who sue them."

"The problem for them is that I have the evidence and clients willing to be truthful and they know it. These are actually facts not argument or conjecture. Over the next few months, with the brave help of those who have been illegally silenced, retaliated for simply telling the truth and then destroyed for it, one by one this bullying and illegal conduct will be exposed to the government."

"Beau DeMayo wants nothing from Marvel/Disney except the truth. He will bravely tell the truth. So will I. Stand by."

Stay tuned for additional updates on this developing story as we have them.

dracula
dracula - 8/16/2024, 3:34 PM
Heard he was fired from The Witcher for the same reasons
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/16/2024, 4:03 PM
@dracula - damn for real??? This is news to me. Didn't even know he worked on Witcher.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/16/2024, 3:36 PM
But I heard he was a victim for just being gay

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2024, 3:50 PM
@WakandaTech - gay/happy to send out nude photos! Guess the LGBTQ+ community gets a pardon for being different from regular people.
Disney started it. Wanted to share they're not uptight but then shuts down an employee who "supposedly sent inappropriate photos. B.S. at it's finest.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/16/2024, 4:05 PM
@WakandaTech - @originalgusto1 sends me nude photos of @mcgee every afternoon on lunch. There are victims everywhere.
PantherKing
PantherKing - 8/16/2024, 3:37 PM
Oof
dracula
dracula - 8/16/2024, 3:40 PM
@nhoj3 - wouldn't trust disney but the guy was also fired from The Witcher for similar allegations
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/16/2024, 3:40 PM
@nhoj3 - Thats horrible, but nobody has came to demayos defense disney or not.
Retrotoneo
Retrotoneo - 8/16/2024, 3:49 PM
@dracula - No, his firing has NOTHING do with sexual misconduct.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 8/16/2024, 3:50 PM
@nhoj3 - Disney is evil, but one thing has nothing to do with the other. Doesn't negate that DeMayo could also be a creepy predator.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2024, 3:53 PM
@nhoj3 - dude, they are bad as covering up stuff and doing damage control as good as the lying U.S. government and all bank & and big businesses in this country.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/16/2024, 4:06 PM
@TheRogue - that's a good point. If he was innocent...someone would come out and defend him.
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 8/16/2024, 5:05 PM
@nhoj3 - the company that can legally kill your spouse against the guy who sends his nudes without being asked, who will you side with?
jerryblake
jerryblake - 8/16/2024, 3:39 PM
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 8/16/2024, 3:39 PM
If the allegations of him sending nudes to younger staff members are true, he got what he deserved

Being LGBT doesn't make that not sexual harassment
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/16/2024, 3:50 PM
@dracula - preace, sexual misconduct is sexual misconduct whether you are gay or not. This is ugly regardless
ferf
ferf - 8/16/2024, 3:50 PM
@dracula - is this an argument anyone has tried to make?
dracula
dracula - 8/16/2024, 4:13 PM
@ferf - kind of feels like it when the defense against allegations like this is sometimes just claims of homophobia
valmic
valmic - 8/16/2024, 3:39 PM
This gun get messy nerds.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/16/2024, 3:39 PM
[frick]ing weirdo.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/16/2024, 3:40 PM
I cant believe da mayonese would do this.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2024, 3:54 PM
@TheRogue - Disney wants u too
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/16/2024, 3:41 PM
What a pervert. Good riddance. Assuming Schneider is correct, I hope everything is disclosed very publicly. Horny bitch just couldn’t keep it in his pants.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2024, 4:03 PM
@Dotanuki - 'good riddance'.... a cowardly statement.
You have no idea what's true more than any of us do. Corporations like, oh...the F***ing United States government does this to the American people EVERY DAY.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/16/2024, 4:13 PM
@lazlodaytona - I think it's safe to assume that there was an implied "if the allegations are true" in there somewhere.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/16/2024, 4:15 PM
@lazlodaytona - settle down. Of course it’s if the allegations are true. I don’t even understand the rest of your rant. The U.S. govt is sexually harassing people everyday?!
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/16/2024, 3:42 PM
Great job working on a X-Men series for Marvel BUT you get sexually harassed on the reg.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/16/2024, 3:44 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/16/2024, 3:46 PM
@Gusto. I hope you're taking notes here fella. Those nude selfies just don't cut-it any longer.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2024, 4:04 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - neither does your young Jack Napier......

Kidding. love the pic.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 8/16/2024, 3:47 PM
Previously I was glad Beau wasn't back for S2 cause I didn't really find any joy in s1.

If any of these rumoured accusations are true then I'll be glad for different reasons.

Sounds like he/his lawyer are refuting the claims though, so it's not over yet. Whatever happened, we know for sure he was let go. The continued lack of a reason paints a picture of things that everyone would rather not talk about. But I guess that's about to blow up and people that know what those reasons are are about to want to talk about it.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/16/2024, 3:50 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - seems like Disney offered him the opportunity to go with grace but narcissists gonna narcissist.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/16/2024, 3:49 PM
I mean, if he's guilty of all that stuff, then [frick] him obviously. BUT, Just like everybody else on this site, I have no idea whether the allegations are true or not
ClipClop
ClipClop - 8/16/2024, 3:51 PM
I don't know if this is true, but "They fired me because I shared LGBTQ+ fan art" really feels like a lame excuse.
Retrotoneo
Retrotoneo - 8/16/2024, 3:54 PM
@ClipClop - I don't think that is exactly what he said.
ClipClop
ClipClop - 8/16/2024, 4:24 PM
@Retrotoneo - You're right, he said that Marvel claimed they fired him because of the post (which still seems kinda hard to believe, but anyway) and that he'd have more to say later. As always, better to wait and see with these situations.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/16/2024, 3:52 PM
Yikes...

Yikes if he really did send those nudes, double yikes if the executives came up with this shit out of nowhere.

Either way... yikes.
Retrotoneo
Retrotoneo - 8/16/2024, 3:54 PM
"More details can be found at The Insneider, and it appears DeMayo has chosen this as his hill to die on."

Sorry, but I don't trust Jeff Sneider and if DeMayo is innocent then it makes sense why this is his hill to die on.

Look, I don't know whether DeMayo is innocent or guilty. Maybe DeMayo is both and the situation is more complicated then simple black and white narrative. But what I do know is that Disney is starting to have a pattern with high profile termination almost always being a woman or a minority. And even if DeMayo firing is justified, that doesn't mean there isn't a pattern with a woman and/or minority being first to be let go.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2024, 4:05 PM
@Retrotoneo - dang correct sir
1 2

