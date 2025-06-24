X-MEN '97 Alternate Ending Reveals Scrapped Plans For Kitty Pryde And Colossus' Surprise Debuts

X-Men '97 ended with a huge cliffhanger, and season 1 showrunner Beau DeMayo has now revealed an alternate ending featuring the surprise introduction of Kitty Pryde and Colossus' return. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2025 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 premiered last March to widespread acclaim, but the series was also mired in controversy thanks to the firing of showrunner Beau DeMayo due to alleged misconduct. 

The X-Men: The Animated Series follow-up returns next year, and will deal with a huge cliffhanger which saw Cyclops and Jean Grey stuck in 3960 AD. Rogue, Nightcrawler, Beast, Professor X and Magneto were sent to Ancient Egypt in 3,000 B.C. (where Apocalypse currently resides), while Wolverine, Storm, and Morph's whereabouts are currently unknown.

In the present day—well, the 1990s—it's down to Forge, Bishop, Jubilee, and Sunspot to find their teammates. However, in an alternate ending shared by DeMayo, we learn that Forge originally had some help from Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat and Colossus. 

Lockheed also made an appearance, and it seems the idea was for these three to search for the missing mutants in X-Men '97. As for how they'd achieve that, we learn that Forge was going to be tasked with building a time machine, a plot point potentially still set to be utilised in season 2. 

Colossus made a few guest appearances in X-Men: The Animated Series, while Shadowcat never appeared and was essentially swapped out for Jubilee. It's unclear whether there are plans for Kitty and Colossus in the revival moving forward.  

"Season 2 of X-Men '97 is going to be in 2026. We're working on it now," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently explained. "It's exciting. That world of the '90s is just... Honestly, I can't believe they let me make it."

"I grew up at Marvel, as you know, clocked a lot of time here, and I feel like I used a lot of currency to revive this thing that I loved watching after school," he continued. "So, the fact that we get to play in that universe with those actors is honestly why I went into this business in the first place."

Very little has been revealed about season 2, though Matthew Chauncey is taking over as showrunner (many of DeMayo's ideas are thought to have remained in that given where it was in the production process). Earlier this year, Neve Campbell was cast as Polaris. 

You can read X-Men '97's alternate ending in the X post below.

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

"A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series," we wrote in our review last year, "X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry point for newcomers."

All episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned for updates on season 2 as we have them.

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/24/2025, 6:33 AM
Man I hope they keep the same energetic pace this round. If not- bring back the condiment man and tell him to stop [frick]ing around and do his job!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 6:46 AM
I knew this was gonna be Beau lol.

Anyway , that ending does sound fun and wish we got it but oh well…

As it is , it was still well done and a nice cliffhanger for S2 after a rather solid S1 (even though I would have liked a bit more definitive conclusion on the Bastion stuff before moving onto the time travel story).
gambgel
gambgel - 6/24/2025, 8:00 AM
I love the idea of having Kitty Pryde join the X-Men 97 roster, since she would bring new dinamycs, aside from being a very important figure since the 80s comics....

hopefully the new creative team still included her in season 2 (taking into account the final scene mutants panel behind Forge)
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 8:35 AM
This "alleged misconduct" is all hearsay
DNiceTwiceasnic
DNiceTwiceasnic - 6/24/2025, 1:13 PM
@bobevanz - the more this guy has talked since being let go, the more he confirms it was a good decision by Marvel to cut him loose. Hope Marvel took lessons from 97 on how to write a compelling xmen narrative.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2025, 8:42 AM
ReleaseTheMayoCut

TheBreadAndThenPutHamAndCheeseOnOneSliceSpreadTheMayoOnTopThenCoverWithTheOtherSlice

EtVoila

ASandwich
plasticman
plasticman - 6/24/2025, 10:14 AM
Yes, please! Bring the greatest X-Man to the show. Colossus is such a dynamic character and needs added to the team.
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan - 6/24/2025, 11:56 AM
If Season 2 doesn't end up being as good as Season 1 we'll know why & IF that happens......

Chauncey OUT & DeMayo BACK!
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 6/24/2025, 12:14 PM
Beau being gone is probably a blessing in disguise guys. He was definitely going to turn Wolverine gay.

