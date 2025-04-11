X-MEN 97's Beau DeMayo Calls MCU's Namor And Johnny Storm Soft, Goes Off On Marvel

Beau DeMayo is not a stranger to controversial comments, and he's set his sights on the MCU versions of Johnny Storm, Namor, and storytelling as a whole.

By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 11, 2025 05:04 PM EST
Beau DeMayo is certainly not one to hold his tongue. He’s said quite a few controversial comments in the past, and he seems to want to stir the pot once more. 

His comments are regarding an EW interview with the cast of Fantastic Four: First Steps. To get the context, read those comments below which we reported on yesterday.

"He's a man that leads with a lot of bravado, which can be an affront sometimes. But also he's funny," Joseph Quinn says of the Human Torch. "Myself and [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] were speaking about previous iterations of him and where we are culturally. He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don't think so."

"This version of Johnny is less callous with other people's feelings, and hopefully there's a self-awareness about what's driving that attention-seeking behavior." 

Shakman adds, "[Johnny] is really smart. He's on that spaceship for a reason, and I think sometimes people forget that in various comic stories, he's been one of the most heroic of them, even if he's undercutting his heroism at every turn through humor. He's Sue's brother, which means they are cut from similar cloth."

Now, take a look at DeMayo’s post on X.

He didn’t clarify much on his thoughts regarding Namor, but he had a lot more to say otherwise.

In the comments there actually seemed to be more support for his comments than criticisms. Regarding the storytelling of modern movies, DeMayo commented, “It’s one of the single biggest issues undermining stories today. The need for characters to be idealized manifestations of our individual ideologies.”

When a user said he should stop complaining about modernization, he replied, “There is a way to tell a story that dramatizes his evolution. Character growth — the core of drama — requires flawed characters. The issue that many have — and why film and TV are struggling — is because of an inability for people to watch”.

He went on in the comments to describe an alternative way of telling Johnny’s story by saying the following:

“There’s a way to — if you wanted — tell a really compelling story about a braggart white boy who lacks empathy — and maybe is a little womanizing — who is checked and humbled after being transformed into a celebrity hero, where he himself is treated like a product and thereby reflects on his own duty to be better.  

This is a tale that inspires people in real life to maybe do the same. 

But instead, despite @Marvel being a studio that fires women b/c someone doesn’t like working for them, they pander for profit. 

It’s virtue racketing, and I’ve been on the inside and seen them laugh as they play this game knowingly, and it’s sickening to watch people fall for it. 

This is a company that has next to NO female execs, and multiple HR incidents that they cover up where their boys club got out of control, most recently a producer on Nova. 

So no, I don’t buy this one bit.”

What are your thoughts on the changes to Johnny Storm’s character and Beau Demayo’s response? Let us know in the comments!

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/11/2025, 5:50 PM
Ray Fischer 2.0
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/11/2025, 5:51 PM
User Comment Image
LordMushu
LordMushu - 4/11/2025, 5:58 PM
@MCUKnight11 - bahahahaha this was perfect
thebamf
thebamf - 4/11/2025, 5:51 PM
This guy.... he's loud AF
gambgel
gambgel - 4/11/2025, 5:56 PM
honestly, he makes very solid points. And I just agree.

We all know how Hollywood works and these big studios with white old men.
BellChi1ton
BellChi1ton - 4/11/2025, 6:54 PM
@gambgel - What solid points? All he’s doing is just saying these sweeping broad statements without providing examples to substantiate anything of it.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/11/2025, 5:57 PM
I knew Feige wouldn’t have the balls to have Johnny play the field, even though that’s believably what every young male celebrity would do in real life.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 4/11/2025, 6:01 PM
Slow news day, huh?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/11/2025, 6:03 PM
“It’s one of the single biggest issues undermining stories today. The need for characters to be idealized manifestations of our individual ideologies.”

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/11/2025, 6:10 PM
@KennKathleen - And this is exactly why Stan Lee was so revolutionary, because he gave us flawed superheroes with deeper characters, with arcs and learning curves and growth.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/11/2025, 6:11 PM
@ObserverIO - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DTor91
DTor91 - 4/11/2025, 6:03 PM
This guy aligns with Comicsgate and all the Liefeld nonsense too. Whatever credibility he had is gone.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2025, 6:03 PM
Putting Johnny aside , I find it funny that he’s talking about softening Namor considering that’s a character that has some history of harassment given his continued pursuits of Sue who is a married woman…

He might have related too much with Namor then considering his own (alleged) history of harassment right?.

Also people forget that while Johnny is a cocky hotshot in most iterations , he is not really a womanizer even in the comics (atleast the ones I’m familiar with) and that was moreso a trait in the Story films which is when I first noticed it.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 4/11/2025, 6:52 PM
@TheVisionary25 - He is not one I thought of as being a womanizer in the comics, for someone in print for sixty years I think he has averaged only about one love interest per decade I'm aware of, certainly far fewer than I'm aware than the likes of Peter Parker and Matt Murdock for instance. Cocky sure, but constant flirting and affairs kinda stuff first I was aware of that was the films but then only read F4 in the 80's all be it that included old copies from the 70's.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/11/2025, 6:03 PM
De Mayo..... PUT A GODAMN SHIRT NOOOOW!!!
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/11/2025, 6:12 PM
I meaaaaan. He's kinda got a point. lol Marvel has watered down a lot of protagonist/villains to appeal to the masses instead of making them stand out in their own light that's true to their characterization.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/11/2025, 6:13 PM
The Evans portrayal of Human Torch was great. The guy was a jerk but still had a big heart and Rockstar charisma. The biggest aspect of Johnny I hope the new movie doesn't screw up, is he's supposed to be incredibly charismatic.
NGFB
NGFB - 4/11/2025, 6:19 PM
What’s soft is that weak AF 70’s looking animation in X-Men 97.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/11/2025, 6:21 PM
“Hey everybody, I’m still here so
I’m gonna say something stupid
so you guys don’t forget it”
dagenspear
dagenspear - 4/11/2025, 6:37 PM
@WakandaTech - What's stupid about what he said.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/11/2025, 6:23 PM
Every idea he said about Johnny storm…. We already seen with Tony stark pretty much 😕
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 4/11/2025, 6:54 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Exactly my thoughts, sure it worked for Iron Man I guess just unsure if it would work again and do we need it anyway as can be charismatic and cocky without being a womanizer.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/11/2025, 6:26 PM
Namor aside he’s right about Johnny
User Comment Image

He’s still a whiny annoying bitch though. Mr Twitter fingers
StSteven
StSteven - 4/11/2025, 6:29 PM
OMG, is this guy still talking? Look, I get it: you're pissed that Marvel fired you (for whatever reason), and you are going to take every opportunity that you can to talk shit about them, ad infinitum. Got it. But I honestly don't give a shit. And that's not a "defending Marvel" thing, that's a "I'm sick of you popping up throwing out your opinion on random shit just to keep yourself relevant" thing.

This guy is like bad rash or a venereal disease where just when you thinks it's gone for good it comes right back. Dude, go get a new job and move the f**k on. And put a god damned shirt on.

To borrow @THEKENDOMAN 's tag line, for f**k's sake!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/11/2025, 6:39 PM
As others have said... he's annoying as hell but he's not wrong... I think the most irritating and annoying part is this site continues to post his shit
Kadara
Kadara - 4/11/2025, 6:43 PM
May not like who it is coming from, but the core of his message is correct and has to do with the Disney-fication of Marvel and their unwillingness to explore deeper subjects.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 4/11/2025, 6:45 PM
Hopefully we still get Johnny pulling pranks on Ben
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/11/2025, 6:46 PM
I mean he's not wrong. A broken clock is right twice a day. Apparently "modernization" means fitting everyone into a box crafted by so called progressives. The "modern audience" myth has been proven to be just that time and time again.

Why not just take the characters as they are? People fall in love with these personalities for a reason. Johnny is not like Reed who isn't like Ben, who isn't like Sue. Modern audiences didn't just stop being human and start being automatons who fit perfectly into a modern day progressive archetypes.

