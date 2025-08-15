SUPERMAN's Digital Release Finally Gives Us An HD Look At Ultraman Unmasked - SPOILERS

SUPERMAN's Digital Release Finally Gives Us An HD Look At Ultraman Unmasked - SPOILERS

Following Superman's Digital release earlier today, we finally have an HD look at David Corenswet unmasked as the movie's formidable Kal-El clone, Ultraman. You can take a closer look after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Aug 15, 2025
Superman has landed on Digital platforms, just 35 days after it arrived in theaters. Exhibitors aren't happy, and the movie's box office will take a hit, but Warner Bros. Discovery clearly feels now is the right time to shift focus to earning revenue from Digital sales. 

The DC Studios reboot kept a fair bit under wraps in the trailers, and even post-release TV spots were light on spoilery footage. Now, though, we finally have an HD look at Superman's Ultraman unmasked. 

During the movie, it was revealed that Lex Luthor had created a mindless clone of Superman who responded to pre-programmed fight moves and instructions. He was a formidable foe, but with a helping hand from Krypto, the Man of Tomorrow managed to send him hurtling into a black hole. 

The prevailing theory is that Ultraman will eventually return as Bizarro, though whether that was filmmaker James Gunn's plan when he was writing and shooting Superman isn't clear. 

"It's funny, [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige wrote me yesterday. He says he hopes his old pal Bizarro..." Gunn said last month. "He wants to see Bizarro. Yeah, I think he's all those things, but also just kind of this f---ed-up version of Clark. There used to be some sadder stuff in there at some point that I got from the script that I really liked. I didn't have time for everything."

"I don't know if you noticed, David' [Corenswet]'s got prosthetics on [as Ultraman]," he continued. "He's got a chin that's jutting out, his ears poke out, he's got one eye kind of going in a little direction. [Luthor] took him out of the oven a little too quickly or something."

Many fans have once again pointed out the undeniable similarity between David Corenswet as Ultraman and Man of Steel and Justice League star Henry Cavill. Was it intentional? Probably not, but many fans thought it was Cavill when the villain first removed his mask! 

Take a closer look at Superman's Ultraman in the X post below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 5:45 AM
Just boggles my mind why Gunn wouldn't have the clone just do some horrible shit just to frame superman instead.

I could understand the route Gunn took if the clone was facially disfigured but he wasnt. all he needed was a haircut and a cheap suit to frame superman.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 5:47 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - has he got prosthetics? I can't tell, corensweat looks like 5 different people in various differnt shots in this movie 😫
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/15/2025, 5:56 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - Honestly this movie has so many problems that that didn't even cross my mind and you're right... Wasn't Lex meant to be a genius?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/15/2025, 6:12 AM
Good way of making a bit more quick extra cash.
All the trailers telling you to watch a new Superman film in theaters and people are like "Nah, I'm good", but releasing it on digital when the iron's still hot they'll be like "Oh wow, sure why not?"

Kinda does call time on the box office though.

