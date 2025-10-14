JESSICA JONES: Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms New Disney+ Series Coming "Sooner Than You Think"

Earlier this year, a couple of online scoopers claimed that Marvel Studios was in the process of developing a new series focusing on Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, who is set to make her official MCU debut in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

Now, Marvel's head of TV and animation, Brad Winderbaum, has confirmed that a new Jessica Jones: Born Again-style show is indeed in the works, and may be "coming sooner than you think."

Winderbaum didn't elaborate too much during his appearance on Phase Hero's live podcast, but Ritter later took the stage and shared the following.

“There's a lot of stuff that I've felt there was room to explore, and Brad and I talked about it. And I am not going to say any of it, because we're going to be doing it.”

Born Again essentially served as a fourth season of the Netflix Daredevil series, so it'll be interesting to see if this new Jessica Jones project will also revisit certain characters and plot points from the previous three seasons. With Jones set to play a significant role in the events of Born Again season 2, there's a decent chance her new show will be more of a reboot - which Born Again was originally envisioned as prior to the creative overhaul.

Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) will also return for Born Again season 2, and Winderbaum shared an update on the “really emotional and wild” Punisher Special Presentation.

“We’re in editorial now, written by Jon Bernthal and Rei Green, our director, shot by Robert Elswit, Academy Award-winning DP. Beautiful piece, and incredibly acted by Jon.”

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.