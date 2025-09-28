DEFENDERS Luke Cage, Jessica Jones And Daredevil Reunite For LA Comic-Con Photo

Three of Marvel's Defenders reunited at LA Comic-Con this weekend, with Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) sharing a photo of herself alongside Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Mike Colter (Luke Cage).

Unfortunately, we did not get confirmation that Colter will be reprising his role for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, although the actor did recently drop a pretty big hint that he will be making his (official) MCU debut.

"I don’t know why people keep asking me this. There are no signs. It’s not like they’ve just recently revived one of the Marvel Netflix shows," Colter teased during an appearance at the Edmonton Expo last week.

Cage's involvement in season 2 of Born Again really does seem like a foregone conclusion at this point. We already know that Ritter will be back as Jones, so it only makes sense that the Man Without Fear would enlist more of his fellow Defenders for back-up. Finn Jones' Iron Fist seems less likely, but is certainly a possibility.

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declared martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock decided to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but the trio of Jones, Cage and Rand would serve as quite the equalizer.

Rumors about Murdock's "army" have been doing the rounds online for a while at this stahe, and it sounds like there are going to be more super-powered characters joining the fray in season 2 than you might expect.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.