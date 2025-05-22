Will Luke Cage & Iron Fist Appear In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2? Social Media Posts Ignite Speculation

After months of rumors and speculation, we recently got confirmation that Krysten Ritter will return as Jessica Jones for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, but will the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) get some back up from the rest of his fellow Defenders?

Season 2 of the Disney+ revival series is still filming in New York, and both Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist) have confirmed that they are currently in the Big Apple via respective social media posts (Colter also left a comment on Jones' photo).

Their posts don't actually include any Born Again hints or references and this could just be a complete coincidence, but this has prompted speculation that Colter and Jones might be set to reunite with Cox and Ritter in the MCU.

For what it's worth, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez says he does expect "all four Defenders to pop up soon" in his latest QandA.

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declares martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock decides to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but the trio of Jones, Cage and Rand would be quite the equalizer.

THE DEFENDERS ARE ALL IN NEW YORK GANG!!! 😭 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/46FgGMeqKU — Hernandy D. Morales (@hernandy_s) May 22, 2025

"It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU," Ritter said when her return was made official. "I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.