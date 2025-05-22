Will Luke Cage & Iron Fist Appear In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2? Social Media Posts Ignite Speculation

Social media posts from Mike Colter and Finn Jones have prompted speculation that Luke Cage and Iron Fist will return to help defend New York in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 22, 2025 09:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

After months of rumors and speculation, we recently got confirmation that Krysten Ritter will return as Jessica Jones for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, but will the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) get some back up from the rest of his fellow Defenders?

Season 2 of the Disney+ revival series is still filming in New York, and both Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist) have confirmed that they are currently in the Big Apple via respective social media posts (Colter also left a comment on Jones' photo).

Their posts don't actually include any Born Again hints or references and this could just be a complete coincidence, but this has prompted speculation that Colter and Jones might be set to reunite with Cox and Ritter in the MCU.

For what it's worth, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez says he does expect "all four Defenders to pop up soon" in his latest QandA.

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declares martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock decides to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but the trio of Jones, Cage and Rand would be quite the equalizer.

"It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU," Ritter said when her return was made official. "I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/22/2025, 9:02 PM
User Comment Image
Slotherin
Slotherin - 5/22/2025, 9:04 PM
Yeaaaaaghhhhh boiiiii
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/22/2025, 9:05 PM
I want to see them back fasho but Cage and Rand ending this war in like 2 minutes if I’m being honest
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2025, 9:16 PM
@MyCoolYoung - lol

I don’t expect them to have a big role , maybe even show up in the last 2 episodes at most
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/22/2025, 9:22 PM
@TheVisionary25 - 100% because Luka walking right through all those cops and laughing lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2025, 9:26 PM
@MyCoolYoung - lol

I hope he’s in his suit though , that was nice.

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/22/2025, 9:06 PM
NOBODY [frick]ING CARES

Season One DID NOT CRACK THE NEILSENS ONCE
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/22/2025, 9:14 PM
@Batmangina - Yeah, this move Reaks of absolute desperation, it's exactly like when man of steal under performed which made the studio so scared that they had to bring in Batman for the sequel.

User Comment Image
Danny being Batman in this scenario.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/22/2025, 9:16 PM
@HashTagSwagg - MFer looks like the Irish Pedro Pascal
mountainman
mountainman - 5/22/2025, 9:31 PM
@Batmangina - There were some parts of it that were good, but it was a huge step down from the Netflix stuff. The overall narrative wasn’t that great, most of the new characters were not interesting, Muse was just an ok villain, and Matt and Fisk both were just less interesting versions of what they had been.

A few decent episodes and a few good action set pieces was really all we got.
SuperSpiderMan5
SuperSpiderMan5 - 5/22/2025, 9:24 PM
Can't wait to see what they look like MCU'nified!
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 5/22/2025, 9:26 PM
People often compare me to Luke Cage...or, say I should be in a cage...I dunno, I'm waxded

