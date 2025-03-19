Netflix Boss Recalls "Fistfight" With Marvel Television Over DEFENDERS TV Shows: "They Wanted To Make Money"

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has reflected on the streamer's collaboration with Marvel, explaining that while it was "the biggest deal in the history of television," there were some big clashes over quality.

By JoshWilding - Mar 19, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Source: Variety

In late 2013, Marvel Television and Netflix announced a groundbreaking deal to bring Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist to the streaming service, with the plan being for those characters to eventually assemble in The Defenders

While that eventual crossover drew mixed reviews from fans, the shows were largely successful and ran for multiple seasons (Daredevil even spawned a spin-off with The Punisher, a series that ran for two seasons). 

In 2018, Netflix pulled the plug on all those shows in response to Disney launching its own streaming service, Disney+. Marvel Television was also scrapped, with Kevin Feige finally given full control over all things Marvel.

Marvel Television has since been relaunched but is completely separate from the studio once spearheaded by Jeph Loeb under the purview of former Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac Perlmutter.

Talking to Variety, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos reflected on the deal and didn't have many positives to share about his experiences with the previous regime at Marvel Television. 

"By far, our Marvel deal [in 2013] was the biggest deal in the history of television. No one will ever touch it," he explained. "We committed to five original seasons of TV with no pilots, 13 expensive episodes for each show centered around one character. And then a crossover season. Ultimately, we learned a lot about the entertainment business on that deal."

Asked if he believes the MCU TV shows being produced for Disney+, Sarandos shared, "I think they are. I mean, I don’t know because they don’t release any numbers."

"On our shows, we were dealing with the old Marvel television regime, which operated independently at Disney. And they were thrifty," he admitted. "And every time we wanted to make the shows bigger or better, we had to bang on them. Our incentives were not well aligned. We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money. I thought we could make money with great television."

"You want to work with people whose incentives are aligned with yours. When people are producing for you, they’re trying to produce as cheaply as possible. My incentive is to make it as great as possible," Sarandos continued. "That’s a lesson that I take forever."

"As producers, whatever [Marvel] didn’t spend, they kept. So every time we wanted to add something to the show to make it better, it was a fistfight," he concluded. 

This isn't overly surprising, especially as Perlmutter was known for being incredibly thrifty and unwilling to spend any more than he deemed necessary. That ultimately played a big role in Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige asking Disney CEO Bob Iger to become a separate entity without the input of Perlmutter or Marvel Entertainment's Creative Committee. 

While there was room for improvement with the Defenders slate of TV shows, they were largely successful and, if nothing else, gave us Daredevil...which has since led to Daredevil: Born Again. It's hard to complain too much about that

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/19/2025, 12:15 PM
Ike Is king
DianaGohan
DianaGohan - 3/19/2025, 12:26 PM
@Malatrova15 - Ike Perlmutter [frick]ing sucks and anyone who tries saying otherwise I will smash their face in with a hammer because they have no idea what they're talking about.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/19/2025, 12:28 PM
@DianaGohan - He was a racist prick. [frick] em
Gambito
Gambito - 3/19/2025, 12:27 PM
Here we go with the evil executive don’t support art narrative is [frick]ing stupid Ike is a goat no matter what they say
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 3/19/2025, 12:38 PM
@Gambito - dude, [frick] Ike. He was a cancer.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 3/19/2025, 12:28 PM
Less money and better Daredevil go figure
All the production value in the world and no costume no action
RedFury
RedFury - 3/19/2025, 12:29 PM
It's ironic that he says he wants to make good tv first, and then also make lots of money when Netflix is notorious for paint by the numbers entertainment. They also love to kill shows based on audience numbers, even if it's something the fan base loves, and has good reviews.

Talk about calling the kettle black lol.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/19/2025, 12:34 PM
@RedFury - They are actually actively making TV worse at this point.
https://www.cbr.com/netflix-on-demand-streaming-issue-casual-viewership/
RedFury
RedFury - 3/19/2025, 12:42 PM
@Clintthahamster - oh wow, I didn't know it was getting this bad... It's actually hard to believe that they're making content geared toward listening, and not watching.

How they don't see that this will be the beginning of the end for themselves is beyond me lol. "Hey let's take our platforms entire purpose, and sabotage it until people get sick of us and cancel their subscriptions!"
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/19/2025, 1:32 PM
@RedFury -"It's actually hard to believe that they're making content geared toward listening, and not watching."

It honestly makes perfect sense to me. My wife has become someone who listens to shows while playing mobile games. I used to give her shit about it when she'd ask me about something that she'd know if she just looked at the screen, but it stopped being funny after the 30th or 40th time . . .

"How they don't see that this will be the beginning of the end for themselves is beyond me."

They're publicly traded, so it's not about the future. It's never about more than this quarter. They'll only give a shit once share prices start falling.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/19/2025, 12:32 PM
Bring back Luke and Jessica. Let's give them a second chance like they did with Daredevil and Punisher.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 12:33 PM
@DarthOmega -

That Luke Cage is too nice.

Get a better actor.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/19/2025, 12:42 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Any suggestions?
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/19/2025, 1:08 PM
@DarthOmega - Trevante Rhodes

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/19/2025, 12:41 PM
Says the man that cancels every decent show after 1 season, produces more slop year after year, and approves constant price hikes
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/19/2025, 12:42 PM
Yeah, it started off good, but then you get trash like the first season of Iron Fist.
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/19/2025, 12:43 PM
Delusional
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/19/2025, 12:51 PM
Isn’t Netflix notoriously cheap too?.

Anyway , not too surprising that the old Marvel TV regime was like that considering how notoriously thrifty Perlmutter was…

The Netflix shows could have used more money at times , some more then others though I think AOS used its budget the best.
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 3/19/2025, 12:55 PM
All seasons of DD on Netflix are phenomenal. That being said, all the Marvel Netflix shows together are just....good. Some episodes/shows, you can tell they went the cheap route.
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 3/19/2025, 1:01 PM
"Asked if he believes the MCU TV shows being produced for Disney+"

Pal you are missing like half a sentence there
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/19/2025, 1:19 PM
Perlmutter is a mother-phucking HACK!!! Who remembers him thinking he could kick Iger and Feige out if his choice for the board was elected, LOL? The only things Perlmutter did right was seasons 1 and 2 of Agents of SHIELD, and brought The Defenders together. Past that, Perlmutter can burn in hell.

