Netflix's Marvel Shows Have Been Officially Added To The MCU Timeline On Disney+

Netflix's Marvel Shows Have Been Officially Added To The MCU Timeline On Disney+ Netflix's Marvel Shows Have Been Officially Added To The MCU Timeline On Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline on Disney+ has officially acknowledged that the six Netflix Marvel TV shows are part of the MCU's canon...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 10, 2024 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Defenders

A recent Kingpin-centric teaser for Echo included footage and dialogue from Netflix's long-defunct Daredevil, pretty much confirming that the Man Without Fear's solo series, along with the other "DefenderVerse" shows, are canon.

Now, Marvel Studios appears to have made it official by adding Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher to the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline tab on Disney+.

Does this mean that we'll be seeing Finn Jones return as Iron Fist in the MCU down the line? Not necessarily.

Some spoilers for Echo follow.

While this does certainly indicate that the Netflix era's major plot lines and certain character arcs (we saw that Wilson Fisk's traumatic origin from Daredevil carried over in Echo, for example) will stick, it doesn't mean that every single aspect of these shows will inform what we see on Disney+.

As disappointing as this may be for some fans, adding the Netflix shows to the timeline simply allows Marvel Studios to cherry-pick what they want to utilize and ignore the rest.

We know that Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle) will rejoin Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again, so it'll be interesting to see how much the events of Daredevil's three seasons influence the story.

Echo is the first project under a new banner known as Marvel Spotlight, which takes its name from an anthology comic book series that debuted back in 1971 and was the origin of beloved Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman.

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," said Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum. "Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

"Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin," reads the most recent synopsis. "In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

In addition to Cox, D'Onofrio and Cox (Charlie), the show will also star Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Cox), whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+.

DEFENDERS: 6 Characters From The Netflix TV Shows That Need To Be Recast For The MCU
Related:

DEFENDERS: 6 Characters From The Netflix TV Shows That Need To Be Recast For The MCU
Disney+ Gives Netflix's Marvel Shows An Official Title: THE DEFENDERS SAGA
Recommended For You:

Disney+ Gives Netflix's Marvel Shows An Official Title: THE DEFENDERS SAGA
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

lazlodaytona - 1/10/2024, 11:37 AM
Wow. Look at Disney starting to bend and be more realistic when it comes to its online streaming content.
AllsGood - 1/10/2024, 11:38 AM
Netflix's Marvel Shows Have Been Officially Added to The MCU Timeline on Disney+
GhostDog - 1/10/2024, 11:41 AM
Band aid move
FireandBlood - 1/10/2024, 11:47 AM
@GhostDog - As if we weren’t just talking about this 🥴
GhostDog - 1/10/2024, 11:48 AM
@FireandBlood - get ready for a "What Netflix Marvel Now Being Canon Means for the MCU" article
HashTagSwagg - 1/10/2024, 11:41 AM
Lok, this is MCU canon now
Kurne - 1/10/2024, 11:49 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Thor 2 and Love & Thunder are MCU canon forever as well. We've been living with it/we live with it.
slickrickdesigns - 1/10/2024, 11:45 AM
I’m guessing the marvel hate crew are probably going to make this out to be a bad thing.
I think all the Netflix defenders stuff was good enough. Iron Fist was the only part of the Netflix stuff I hope they overhaul severely. Danny Rand needs an actor who actually knows martial arts and does his own stunts.
mountainman - 1/10/2024, 11:59 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Iron Fist was mostly bad and JJ seasons 2 were as well. The rest was amazing.
Origame - 1/10/2024, 12:07 PM
@slickrickdesigns - as someone lumped into that category, this is basically a nothing reveal. The Netflix shows were originally intended to be Canon, and only technically lost its status due to marvel not being clear what Charlie cox daredevil in the mcu meant in terms of the canon.
tb86 - 1/10/2024, 11:45 AM
This is just confusing now. That MCU Timeline book from last year confirmed that those shows are not canon. Make up your minds will you. Does this mean whenever I rewatch the MCU I have to watch those now? Because while i do really like those shows (except for Iron Fist) they would be quite a chore to get through. With the Phase 4 & 5 shows they wouldn’t take to long like a day or two. I know know some people could probably binge watch an entire season of Daredevil in one day but I couldn’t.
DanFlashesShirt - 1/10/2024, 11:59 AM
@tb86 - definitely doesn’t mean that. I think they know that we know those shows inform DD/Kingpin but are by no means necessary.
MrDandy - 1/10/2024, 11:45 AM
Good. It was always meant to be MCU canon and Daredevil S1-3 and Jessica Jones S1 are better than 95% of the rest of the MCU. With exception to Iron Fist, the shows also did a great job developing out the main characters and villains and it would be a waste to throw that away.

Welcome back!
Kurne - 1/10/2024, 11:46 AM
I'll never understand why canon deniers were as aggressive as they were in the first place. It was so out of nowhere/completely unnecessary, lmao.
HeWhoBeatsDames - 1/10/2024, 11:47 AM
The old marvel would either have done this a while ago or not at all
SpiderParker - 1/10/2024, 11:51 AM
@HeWhoBeatsDames - Considering the old Marvel never did this a while ago, I would bet on not at all.
Origame - 1/10/2024, 12:10 PM
@SpiderParker - ...well the marvel of old did that already. The shows were meant to be Canon since the beginning.

The plot of daredevil revolves around the instability and rise in crime after the battle in New York. Ben urich literally has articles in his office showing pics of both chitauri ships and hulk fighting in harlem.
FireandBlood - 1/10/2024, 11:48 AM
They’re desperate now and it shows
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2024, 11:50 AM
I doubt it will ever happen but given a slim chance in hell it does , I would love if they bring back Finn Jones and handled him better then the Netflix shows did (for the most part)…

If so , I hope they use his LC S2 characterization as the template for him since that’s his best appearance imo.

?si=IOmASFckKPsBm8ir

Anyway , the Marvel Netflix shows were inconsistent but they still hold a special place in my heart.
bobevanz - 1/10/2024, 11:55 AM
Daredevil season one is amazing, punisher is a close second. Jessica Jones season one was also great compared to following seasons and most of the mcu shows. But Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders was horse hockey! Marvel doesn't follow the characters powers anymore, and make up shit that is clearly made to check a box. I hate this argument but it's becoming clearer by the day
BruceWayng - 1/10/2024, 12:00 PM
I really hope we eventually get to see Luke Cage and Iron Fist in the MCU…I’m just still not totally down with the casting choices for both characters. I feel like a big part of their relationship relies on a shared sense of humor and personality that both actors just didn’t possess Danny is just too soft and awkward and Luke was too much of a nice guy/gentle giant. I want something more akin to Gosling and Crowe’s relationship and banter in The Nice Guys.

That being said, I love both characters and would really like to seem them appear in Shang Chi 2, especially as The Heroes for Hire.
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2024, 12:06 PM
@BruceWayng - I get yah but given their versions, I still thought the chemistry & banter between them was good for what it was.
GodHercules20 - 1/10/2024, 12:15 PM
@BruceWayng - Avengers EMH did them justice with little screen time.

?si=FHYaO99QgmyFVps1
Orphix - 1/10/2024, 12:01 PM
Well there goes my chronological completist record!
WhatIfRickJames - 1/10/2024, 12:02 PM
Silly gooseness
ModHaterSLADE - 1/10/2024, 12:04 PM
Good. Now maybe we can get a Heroes For Hire project down the road.
CharlesLeeRay - 1/10/2024, 12:14 PM
Desperate or not, somehow they are canon now, and you are still complaining? Years ago many were biatchn about this shows not being canon.
Matchesz - 1/10/2024, 12:19 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - they only made it canon cause all of their disney+ shows suck.. its not a genuine move on their part.
TheRationalNerd - 1/10/2024, 12:16 PM
Awesome for Jessica, Daredevil and Punisher. Just going to be mad awkward seeing Woodard in both Luke Cage and Civil War playing two totally differnt characters. And now Cottonmouth is....Blade? smh bad move.
ProfessorWhy - 1/10/2024, 12:23 PM
Ummmm, there are a couple of actors from these series who need to be multiversed Stat. That being said, I'd like to see Finn one more time. Molecule Man can disintegrate him in Secret Wars
ProfessorWhy - 1/10/2024, 12:23 PM
@ProfessorWhy - spread those atoms across the cosmos
harryba11zack - 1/10/2024, 12:24 PM
now the last thing they need to do in order to get the fans back is to make cloak and dagger and agent of shit canon
HashTagSwagg - 1/10/2024, 12:27 PM
@harryba11zack - Disney to Marvel right now
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/10/2024, 12:29 PM
And in a year they’ll say these shows aren’t cannon anymore. Typical Bipolar Disney.
BillyBatson1000 - 1/10/2024, 12:32 PM
It's almost Biblical ...

As if they were admitting that THOSE shows were good after all ....

Like those people made BETTER decisions ...

(Cue: Gnashing of teeth in the wilderness)

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder