DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Rumored To Feature The Return Of "At Least One" More DEFENDER

Following yesterday's report on Marvel's plans to revisit Luke Cage, Iron Fist and/or Jessica Jones, we're hearing that at least one more Defender will return for Daredevil: Born Again season 2...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 20, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Defenders

Though we had been led to believe that Netflix's Marvel shows were no longer considered canon when Marvel Studios announced brand-new MCU content would be developed for the Disney+ streaming service, things clearly changed after Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) later returned as Echo's villain, and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series will essentially serve as a fourth season of Netflix's original DD show.

But what about the Man Without Fear's fellow Defenders?

While speaking to EW in yesterday's piece on Born Again, Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum hinted that it may only be a matter of time before we see Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist/Danny Rand in the MCU.

“I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox. Obviously, we don't have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It's dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring."

Now, scooper MTTSH is reporting that "at least one" more Defender will appear in the already in-production second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

We're not sure which character she's referring to, but if we had to hazard a guess, we'd say Jessica Jones is the most likely possibility since previous rumors have claimed that Ritter's hard-drinking PI was originally going to show up during season 1 prior to the creative overhaul.

How would you feel about Jones, Cage and Rand - played by the same actors - officially making the jump to the MCU? Drop us a comment down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 2/20/2025, 2:03 PM
Development of MCU TV shows Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc. has been paused.

https://deadline.com/2025/02/marvel-pauses-nova-strange-academy-tv-series-1236295987/
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/20/2025, 2:07 PM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - good, phuck em. the mcu should be movies not shitty tv shows.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 2/20/2025, 2:09 PM
@harryba11zack - I agree that there shouldn't be shitty TV shows, but I disagree on there should only be movies. TV is fine as long as they do it right, which it seems like they're trying to do with their new and traditional TV producing process.
rychlec
rychlec - 2/20/2025, 2:24 PM
@harryba11zack - Werewolf By Night was damn good, I thought.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/20/2025, 2:26 PM
@rychlec - werewolf wasnt a not tv show
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 2/20/2025, 2:10 PM
Iron Fist was awful. Mike Colter had zero charisma as Cage. Jessica Jones had its moments but was mostly subpar. I would be okay never seeing any of them again.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 2/20/2025, 2:43 PM
@SodaBurps - I think the worst part of Cage was the action, dude was just throwing people.

Mahershala Ali saved the show. After Cottonmouth died, there was no reason to watch that slop anymore.

Never understood what was interesting to watch in Jessica Jones. If anyone says "Krysten Ritter", sorry but I'm more of a Rosario Dawson kind of guy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 2:12 PM
If true then likely Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones…

User Comment Image

If so then I’m all for it since I like that take on the character!!.

Hell ,. Perhaps Matt hires her as a PI on a case?.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/20/2025, 2:53 PM
Just give me the old school Defenders in a movie. The MCU should've really pushed for this to be the successor team up group after Avengers end game.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

