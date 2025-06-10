IRON FIST: Finn Jones Is Right — He Deserves Another Shot At Playing Danny Rand

With Daredevil: Born Again finally making Netflix's Marvel series canon to the MCU, Finn Jones deserves another chance to prove himself as the Immortal Iron Fist.

By DanielKlissmman - Jun 10, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Iron Fist

What once seemed impossible is now a reality. Daredevil: Born Again has made Netflix's Marvel series MCU canon. The show's first season brought back Jon Bernthal's Punisher, and featured an Easter egg referencing Luke Cage. Season 2 is taking things one step further by bringing back Krysten Ritter as everyone's favorite PI, Jessica Jones. With that exciting return lined up, there's been speculation about Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist also making their presence felt in Born Again's second chapter. 

Though Colter's Luke Cage was generally well-received, Jones' Danny Rand was another story. His take on the character failed to resonate with audiences, and his show didn't fare much better, either, often considered the weakest entry in Netflix's ambitious slate of Marvel series. Still, despite such struggles, Jones is eager to return to the role. Speaking at a convention in early 2025, the actor asked fans to give him a chance to play Iron Fist again: 

"[There is a lot of willingness] for the fans to see that happen. There's a lot of willingness for the fans to see that not happen, as well. Like, I'm very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it. My response to that is, "Give me a f*cking chance, man." I'm here and I'm ready, and I wanna prove people wrong. And so, yeah, I would love to see that happen." 

And you know what? He's right. 

Finn Jones Does Need A Second Chance Playing Iron Fist

image host

There are certain superhero actors that will go down in history as some of the best casting decisions in history. Among them are Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Evans as Captain America, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Without exaggeration, Finn Jones has the potential to join that Mount Rushmore of superhero castings — both in terms of looks and portrayal capabilities.

Let me take you back to 2016, when Finn Jones was announced to play the Immortal Iron Fist. I remember looking at his picture, not being familiar with his work, and being astounded by the resemblance Jones had to Danny Rand. I am not lying when I tell you I literally jumped around in circles excited about the pick. Then, the first trailer for the show arrived... and it was just what I wanted from a live-action Rand. Now, granted, there was no costume, but the vibe of the footage and Jones' portrayal sold me on him as the character. 

Then, the show arrived, and it, unfortunatley, turned out to be a critical dud. With a 37% Rotten Tomatoes score, it was clear Danny Rand's standalone adventure had failed to connect with viewers. However, even with that reception, I must say — Iron Fist Season 1 was good. Now, if you've read my articles for long enough, I am what you might call a basic b*tch in terms of movie and TV tastes, so you might not be inclined to take my opinion to heart. Alas, I'm a staunch, unapologetic defender of season 1 of Iron Fist.  

Season 1 was a blast, and aside from the many talented performers on the show, my enjoyment of it was mostly due to Finn Jones' performance. He captured something special about Iron Fist. I bought the fun dynamic he was going for — of looking like unassuming, laid-back guy, but who was secretly one of the deadliest people on the planet. Had Danny gotten a shave and his comic book costume, and had the show toned down a little bit of the lesser-quality writing moments, Iron Fist Season 1 would have been a pretty-close-to-perfect representation of its title character. 

The Defenders and Iron Fist Season 2

For all of my gushing, it wasn't all a smooth ride on the Iron Fist train for me. My enjoyment of Jones' performance dipped with The Defenders and Season 2 of Iron Fist. He was just too moody and rash for my taste; a stark contrast to the laid-back, zen fella Rand is supposed to be. Overall, I greatly dislike Iron Fist's second season; and much of that dislike comes from how Danny was portrayed in it. 

Having said that, the end result was not necessarily Finn Jones' fault. He was written a certain way, and likely instructed to act as such... and he did a competent job at it. But don't let those speedbumps fool you: The actor has a great Danny Rand in him. Case in point, Luke Cage Season 2. 

Luke Cage's second installment featured a crossover episode, "The Main Ingredient," in which Mike Colter's hero teamed up with Danny Rand. The result was one of the funnest episodes of the Netflix-Marvel offerings at the time. Danny was zen, focused and funny. His chemistry with Cage was palpable, and it made me want to see more of that version of him. Unfortunately, that didn't end up happening, but Jones was able to prove that, despite the setbacks of his own series, he does indeed have the ability to portray the Danny Rand comic book fans are familiar with.

Marvel Studios is playing more with the Iron Fist mythology. The upcoming animated Disney+ series, Eyes of Wakanda, for example, will introduce a past version of Iron Fist. Hopefully, that's a sign of Marvel Studios being open to exploring more of the hero's lore, which could, potentially, lead to the studio giving Jones' dragon-themed crimefighter another opportunity to shine — this time with a more comic-accurate flair to him. 

Being someone who's, for years, eagerly awaited Danny Rand's return to the MCU, I will be crossing my fingers for Jones' Immortal Iron Fist to make his presence felt in Born Again's second installment. 

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in April 2026. 

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/10/2025, 2:01 PM
Are you Finn Jones?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/10/2025, 2:04 PM

Aaah... I don't care.... Take him or leave him.
AC1
AC1 - 6/10/2025, 2:07 PM
I'd like him to come back as Danny. Even if he doesn't have the Iron Fist powers anymore and they wanna introduce Lin Lie as his successor, I'd still wanna see Danny acting as a vigilante and teaming up with Luke Cage to finally become the Heroes For Hire.

But if he comes back they need to actually let him have a personality beyond "look at me, I'm so serious." It's the same problem I've had with Captain Marvel (especially in her first movie) in the MCU - they're written as such one-dimensional, needlessly serious characters that they just seem boring and wooden. Danny was at his best in the Netflix shows when he briefly got to be a bit wittier, have a bit of banter with Luke, etc but those moments were far too few and far between.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 2:43 PM
@AC1 - agreed

Sure he was younger compared to the other heroes but that didn’t necessarily reflect in his personality most of the time since he just felt brooding and troubled like the others though atleast the others had more to them then that.
kider2
kider2 - 6/10/2025, 2:07 PM
Are ChandlerMcniel and DanielKlissmman the same person? They both write similar pieces but never at the same time it seems. I don't think so although I find it interesting Chandler has mostly stopped the editorials and now we are getting these.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 6/10/2025, 2:09 PM
If the writing is good, then sure. But if its more of the same. No thanks. Can't say I've seen him in too much else though to suggest he's a bad or a good actor. His brief role in GOT wasn't all that fleshed out.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/10/2025, 2:13 PM
I agree, just go back to his Luke Cage S02 episode as the basis for how to work the character going forward.

?si=f5Bu65COomlT_uzr&t=65
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 2:47 PM
@1stDalek - god , I love laidback zen Danny so much.
Rosraf
Rosraf - 6/10/2025, 2:19 PM
I liked where Iron Fist left off, and it felt like the story was going somewhere interesting. I doubt they will pick-up from there, but they could easily pick-up at "Danny returns from overseas adventure" and make any changes they want to character as result of the trip.
narrow290
narrow290 - 6/10/2025, 2:26 PM
IF is one of my favorite heroes! Give this man another shot GOT did his character dirty as well way different than the book
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/10/2025, 2:27 PM
He was iron fist in name alone. Horrendous iteration
Lysander45
Lysander45 - 6/10/2025, 2:28 PM
Give him a stunt team like those who worked on the John Wick films, the time to rehearse his fights and a halfway decent script, and he can salvage his portrayal of Danny Rand. Unfortunately, Simu Liu will likely never allow a white man to be a martial artist who uses Asian martial arts on his watch, so the whole idea is moot. Plus, the shallow pool of source material on Lin Lei means Marvel Studios has free rein to create the perfect spiritually beige What If...Shang-Chi had a glowing fist?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/10/2025, 2:32 PM
well...to be fair.....he was... technically he best live action iron fist we've ever ha... no... no phuck him, PHUCK HIM!! he was awful
User Comment Image
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/10/2025, 2:38 PM
Klissmmann asking all the tough questions again lol.
I think I'll pass on Finn again... Just wasn't the right fit...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 2:42 PM
It’s interesting you said you had moreso issues with Danny’s portrayal in Defenders and especially Iron Fist S2 since I felt besides LC S2 , the latter was his best appearance.

It’s been awhile since I have seen the shows but Danny’s arc across them felt like it was one moreso of coming of age/maturity as he found purpose & such with him being at his best in LC S2 that his characterization while not exactly that felt closer in S2 of his own show then IF S1 & Defenders (the latter two felt like one big arc for him since by the end he finds a purpose and NY begins to feel like home to him).

Anyway , I’m all for Finn being given another shot not only because he’s shown can play the character well but a rushed production led to issues with his own show in S1 such as lack of training which he asked more time for in S2 so it would be nice to see him given the proper care now…

Plus , he’s ripped now!!.

User Comment Image
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/10/2025, 2:42 PM
Finn Jones definitely wasn't the problem with Iron Fist
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 6/10/2025, 2:47 PM
No. He was awful. Recast him immediately.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/10/2025, 2:49 PM
User Comment Image
hue66
hue66 - 6/10/2025, 2:49 PM
Only problem with him is he needs a natural edge to him not him trying to have one.
hue66
hue66 - 6/10/2025, 2:51 PM
But I'd be open to giving him a chance. But with the original writers/directors of Daredevil S1
kaijunexus
kaijunexus - 6/10/2025, 3:03 PM
He's slow. Danny needs to be a lightning fast martial arts master. Just look at Simu Liu. He's got the physical AND acting talents required in spades!

And as far as acting, he just seems too wooden. Not a lot of range. Everyone says to give him a chance but he's had four chances in four different seasons of TV playing this character. You can only blame writing so much. A great actor would have the chops and charisma to elevate what's on the page. Finn never did.

Nothing personal to the guy. He's not Danny.

That said...they'll probably bring him back since that seems to be what they're doing with the Netflix cast now. Unfortunately, I'm betting that means we'll see relatively little of Iron Fist on the small screen and likely none of him on the big screen...
Order66
Order66 - 6/10/2025, 3:10 PM
Do it. Anyone can be redeemed with the right script and direction.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/10/2025, 3:11 PM
He wasn’t bad and I didn’t hate those seasons at all. I’m down
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/10/2025, 3:13 PM
They definitely need a better fight choreographer. The one they had was horrible…
User Comment Image

