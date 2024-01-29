RUMOR: Marvel Studios Planning Female-Led IRON FIST Project; Danny Rand May Have A Supporting Role
Related:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Planning Female-Led IRON FIST Project; Danny Rand May Have A Supporting Role
IRON FIST Star Finn Jones Hopes To Return As Danny Rand So He Can Prove The Doubters Wrong
Recommended For You:

IRON FIST Star Finn Jones Hopes To Return As Danny Rand So He Can Prove The Doubters Wrong
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

KennKathleen - 1/29/2024, 12:08 PM
Origame - 1/29/2024, 12:08 PM
And of course Josh is defending a female led iron fist show 🙄

And apparently "white savior" is something we need to avoid, yet we're the ones being racist 🤣
FireandBlood - 1/29/2024, 12:10 PM
1. Elektra

And then repeat that 4 more times

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder