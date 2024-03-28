Is Finn Jones Teasing His Return As IRON FIST? MCU Fans Seem Convinced That's The Case

With so many alums from Netflix's Defenders series set to appear in Daredevil: Born Again, a potential Finn Jones return as Iron Fist doesn't seem so farfetched.

By MarkJulian - Mar 28, 2024 09:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Iron Fist

Game of Thrones and Iron Fist alum Finn Jones may be teasing his return as Danny Rand over on Instagram.

On his Instagram Story, Finn just posted a snap of a Power Man and Iron Fist comic inside of a travel bag, which also has a copy of The NeverEnding Story (which could be another veiled clue) .

The comic appears to be in an acrylic, collector's display case so he definitely doesn't seem to be intent on reading it. If a trip is on the horizon for Jones, is he headed to the set of Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently filming?

Marvel just recently decided to make Netflix's Defenders series canon after previously introducing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thanks to a script overhaul of Born Again, more Defenders actors are set to join the MCU including Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, and Wilson Bethel's Bullseye.

Recently, Marvel Television projects, head of streaming Brad Winderbaum recently shared why the company decided to make the Netflix Defender shows canon to the MCU, stating, "..Flash forward now to Disney+, where we are actually laying out the timeline with tiles on a screen, all of a sudden we’re like, 'We should just do it. Let’s do it.' It was also spurred by the redevelopment of Daredevil: Born Again, once we started to really lean into some of the mythology and backstory that was established in those Netflix shows."

"I was asked about this during the press for Echo, and I realized, 'Oh, it’s not just assumed. People have an active interest and they want confirmation.' So we were able to do it fairly quickly, and it’s interesting that the service of Disney+ actually became the statement just by rearranging those tiles. That’s our medium to define the canon now, which is wild to think about."

A few months ago during the actor's strike, Kevin Feige and co. reviewed the completed footage on Daredevil: Born Again under original showrunners Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs, The Enemy Within), and decided that it was necessary to take the show in a completely different direction.

The solution was to bring in Dario Scardapane (The Punisher, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) to replace them and scrap much of what had already been filmed, essentially starting from scratch. Under Scardapane, the decision was made to embrace the Netflix Marvel shows, which had previously been treated as if those events had occurred in another timeline.

It's also worth noting in light of Jones' post that recently, there was a rumor from Daniel Richtman that Finn would return to the role of Danny Rand in an Iron Fist project that would pass the torch to a female lead.

For his part, Jones has previously stated that he wanted to return to the role in order to prove the doubters wrong.

Said Jones, "Of course I would [return]. I'd love another chance. I care about [Danny Rand] deeply. I believe in that character, I believe there is a lot of work that can be done...I love the ability to prove someone wrong. And I want to prove all those [doubters] wrong. I know I have it in me, and I know I can give the Danny Rand performance that fans want."'

With a better director and script  to work from, do you think Finn has what it takes to deliver a performance that worthy of Marvel's Living Weapon? Let us know in the comment section below.

DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/28/2024, 9:46 PM
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/28/2024, 9:48 PM
He needs to work out, get martial arts training, and act better. Because his performance was terrible. After Shang Chi, We need Iron Fist to be able to fight just as well.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 3/28/2024, 9:50 PM
@SonOfAGif - do you all not realize what happened with the production of Iron Fist in S01? They had barely, if any time for training or rehearsals. Additionally, scripting was terrible in the first season and the fight choreography was so finely edited that even the mistakes and non-hits are noticeable.

They just need a better story + more time to prepare, and to never hire Scott Buck again.
theprophet
theprophet - 3/28/2024, 9:55 PM
@VISIONaryNPa1 - thanks to Scott Buck....I believe under Feige he will get his character done right.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 3/28/2024, 9:51 PM
Check out his IG. He’s looking very fit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2024, 9:55 PM
@Gmoney84 - damn , he does!!.

Just shows them rushing his first season and not giving him enough time to train and do training was the issue
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/28/2024, 9:53 PM
He was a skinny a55 hippie hobo that couldn't fight for sh1t but he listened to rap in episode 1 and I respect that, so I say give him one more chance User Comment Image
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 3/28/2024, 9:55 PM
@harryba11zack - what a weird thing to say lmao
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 3/28/2024, 9:55 PM
"inciting flame wars"

Isn't that what Josh does.

