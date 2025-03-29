IRON FIST Actor Finn Jones Continues To Advocate For His MCU Return

At La Conve Monterrey, an annual anime convention in Monterrey, NL, Mexico, actor Finn Jones was one of the featured special guests in attendance and the Game of Thrones actor let it be known that despite several years passing, he still has a strong desire to return to the MCU as Danny Rand.

Said Jones to an onlooking crowd, "I’m very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it. My response to that is ‘give me a f*cking chance, man. I’m here and I’m ready, and I wanna prove people wrong."

This echoes past sentiments made by Jones who previously stated that he'd like to co-star in a Heroes for Hire series alongside Luke Cage actor, Mike Colter.

Said Jones last year, "I would love to see the chemistry between me and Mike again. It was always fantastic. I think those are really interesting characters to put together. If they would bring me and Mike back to do a Heroes For Hire TV series, I think it would be the right way."

At the time, the chief complaints about the Iron Fist series were centered around the poor fight choreography and that the show's portrayal of Rand was inconsistent and unengaging. His emotional outbursts and lack of composure were seen as at odds with the character's supposed training as a disciplined martial artist.

Public sentiment might be turning around in favor of Jones, who was previously panned for his performance as Danny Rand during the two season, 23 episode Netflix series, which streamed from March 2017-September 2018.

Now, most MCU fans are laying the blame on the poor reception of the series at the feet of Iron Fist showrunner Scott Buck, who also served as showrunner on the universally panned InHumans series.

MCU fans are now taking to social media, proclaiming that Jones simply didn't have good material to work from and that, similar to Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Jones should return alongside the rest of The Defenders.

Since his stint as Danny Rand, Jones has gone on to co-star in the Apple+ TV series Dickinson, alongside Hailee Steinfeld.

There's currently a strong rumor gaining tons of traction at the moment that The Defenders will be returning in Daredevil: Born Again but with 3 episodes left, that remains to be seen.

Do you think Finn could deliver a worthy Living Weapon performance with a stronger director and script? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.